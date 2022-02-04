Moed Koton 23: Never Alone

On this daf, we find some halachos of one who lost his wife.

Chazal tell us that when a woman dies, “she is only truly dead to her husband.” This means that the anguish that a bereaved husband feels is usually much greater than that of anyone else, even the close relatives on her side of the family.

Rav Elazar Menachem Man Shach once made a shivah call to a man who had lost his wife. It is not unusual for men to be completely debilitated after sustaining such a devastating loss. Not surprisingly, this man was completely crushed.

“You must remember that a Jew is never alone!” Rav Shach exclaimed. To encourage him, Rav Shach told him the following Medrash:

A certain Jew was traveling on a ship filled with gentiles. When the ship reached a strange port, the other passengers asked the Jew to go down and make purchases for the rest.

“But I know no one here,” the Jew protested.

“But a Jew is surely never alone, since wherever he is, his G-d is always with him,” they replied.

These words comforted the forlorn widower (Lulei Sorascha).