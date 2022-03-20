Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Monday, Mar 21, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Yevamos 13: Purim Power

On this daf, we find the times when we read the megillah.

The Alter of Kelm writes, “A discerning person understands that the reason given for a particular mitzvah or to avoid an aveirah is not the entire reason behind it. For example, the verse states that we eat matzah since our ancestors did not have time to let their bread rise. This is not enough of a reason for the many stringencies and decrees of Pesach. Why would our sages prohibit even the slightest amount of chometz if this were the only reason? The entire Torah and the decrees of the sages are based on deeper reasons.”

The Mekor Chaim writes, “The Zohar reveals that what we do below parallels spiritual realities above. Every decree was made not only for the simple reason, but for a deeper one that was applicable at the time, and most often beyond when the simple reason of the decree does not apply.

“For example, we read the MegiLlah on the fourteenth of Adar everywhere except places that have a wall from the time of Yehoshua bin Nun. The Yerushalmi explains that this was to honor Eretz Yisroael. Although its cities were largely destroyed at that time, any city with a wall from the times of Yehoshua reads on the fifteenth. The only exception to this is Shushan. Although it was not walled-in from the days of Yehoshua bin Nun, we still read there on the fifteenth, since the miracle took place there.

“Nevertheless, although that is certainly true, there are also deeper reasons for this as well. The deeper works reveal that there is a bigger illumination on Shushan Purim in Yerushalayim than the fourteenth of Adar everywhere else.

Purim is the time when one receives the ability to hold strong despite this seemingly endless exile. On this day, we accept the Torah anew from a deep love and desire for Hashem.  On this day, those who are most distant are afforded special protection and love. We all should appreciate this and work to reciprocate. On Shushan Purim, in a city walled from the days of Yehoshua bin Nun, we receive an even greater portion of the above.”

Is it any wonder that the sages did not discuss the simple reason for their decreeswhen there is so much more imbued in them? (Kisvei HaSaba V’talmidov, Part I-II, p. 239; Mekor Chaim, Hilchos Purim).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

See the Strength

Mar 16, 2022

Most real estate solicitations begin the same way: “I found this great building/project/development. The past owner didn’t manage it properly, so I can get in

Read More »

The Tunic of Moshe

Mar 16, 2022

The posuk in Parshas Tzav (8:28) states, “Moshe took them (the sacrifices) from on their palms and caused them to go up in smoke on

Read More »

Scary and Scarier

Mar 16, 2022

For us old-timers, it is beginning to feel like the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis once again in terms of worries about a nuclear conflagration. Vladimir

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US