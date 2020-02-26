White and Right

Remember when a white shirt
Was such a simple buy
You did not need the internet
Nor were prices that high
You went into a Marshalls
Perhaps a TJ Maxx
And picked a 15 and half
Right off all the racks
It used to be an Arrow
Maybe a Van Heusen
Perhaps you got a Ralph Lauren
Which prompted many shmoozen
But now you get the fancy shirts
And do not leave the house
You do not need a car or mall
Just a keyboard and a mouse
The old days are
No longer here
Two types in the men’s section
They’re now a hundred styles
For your capable selection
First you have to pick a place
From fifty shops or more
Of course they’re all exclusive
A specialty shirt store
But you don’t want to
Spend the cash
And not to spend the time
When you can get it cheaper
Not “in” but there “on”line
And you can get from
‘Cross the world
As easy as can be
Whether from the Tyrwhitt
Or from the Twillory
What kind of shirt
Does your boy own
Bianca Bianca?
AI Stone?
Is it Windsor?
Brother Brooks?
Kirkland gets you
Dirty Looks
Is your shirt a classic
A slim, or super fit?
Hope it make you look quite thin
Though it is tight – a bit
Herringbone
That’s white on white
Or Prince of Wales instead
Perhaps a classic collar
Or a collar that is spread
They seem to know the styles
That fit exact yeshiva
The stitch, the make
The fit you take
From the stitcher to the weaver
Of course you need a coupon
Of course you’ll find a sale
Whether from another guy
Or hock from a Dan’s Deal
No matter how you buy
You’ll always get it right
After all
What can go wrong
When all is black and white?