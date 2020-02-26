White and Right

Remember when a white shirt

Was such a simple buy

You did not need the internet

Nor were prices that high

You went into a Marshalls

Perhaps a TJ Maxx

And picked a 15 and half

Right off all the racks

It used to be an Arrow

Maybe a Van Heusen

Perhaps you got a Ralph Lauren

Which prompted many shmoozen

But now you get the fancy shirts

And do not leave the house

You do not need a car or mall

Just a keyboard and a mouse

The old days are

No longer here

Two types in the men’s section

They’re now a hundred styles

For your capable selection

First you have to pick a place

From fifty shops or more

Of course they’re all exclusive

A specialty shirt store

But you don’t want to

Spend the cash

And not to spend the time

When you can get it cheaper

Not “in” but there “on”line

And you can get from

‘Cross the world

As easy as can be

Whether from the Tyrwhitt

Or from the Twillory

What kind of shirt

Does your boy own

Bianca Bianca?

AI Stone?

Is it Windsor?

Brother Brooks?

Kirkland gets you

Dirty Looks

Is your shirt a classic

A slim, or super fit?

Hope it make you look quite thin

Though it is tight – a bit

Herringbone

That’s white on white

Or Prince of Wales instead

Perhaps a classic collar

Or a collar that is spread

They seem to know the styles

That fit exact yeshiva

The stitch, the make

The fit you take

From the stitcher to the weaver

Of course you need a coupon

Of course you’ll find a sale

Whether from another guy

Or hock from a Dan’s Deal

No matter how you buy

You’ll always get it right

After all

What can go wrong

When all is black and white?