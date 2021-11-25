Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021

Email Sign-Up

logo

Taanis 13: Prevailing Custom

On this daf, we find some halachos of mourning.

One rov in Yerushalayim heard of various ways of understanding when to be lenient regarding these complex halachos. Some said that if there is a dispute, one should always rule leniently. Others claimed that citizens of Yerushalayim should always follow the rulings of the Gesher Hachaim, since this was the custom in Yerushalayim.

He decided to present his questions to Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv: “When a person has a situation in aveilus regarding which there is a lenient opinion and a stringent one, which way should he rule?”

Rav Elyashiv replied that there is no easy way to know: “Every question requires adjudication by a competent authority who is aware of all the factors. For example, you need to know the custom, since minhag plays a disproportionably large role in determining these halachos.”

“Is it correct to say that the custom of Yerushalayim always follows the rulings of the Gesher Hachaim?”

“No. In every instance you need to know whether the custom actually followed his opinion.”

Rav Elyashiv offered one final word of guidance: “There is an important rule regarding the customs brought in the Matzeivas Moshe by the Chayei Adam. These customs are authoritative and should be followed” (Ashrei Ha’ish, Yoreh Deiah, Part II, p. 324-325).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Hidden & Revealed

Nov 24, 2021

The Yom Tov of Chanukah is almost upon us; beginning this Sunday evening. A fuller understanding of the special days helps us appreciate and enjoy

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US