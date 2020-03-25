Sounds of Solitude

Not talking ‘bout the virus
Not talking ‘bout the fear
Just talking ‘bout the feeling
Alone, just sitting here
I cannot meet my neighbors
I cannot go to learn
To join a minyan in my shul
I sit here and just yearn
Empty bais hamedrash
The Torah yearns for more
Guards are standing, armed outside
Guarding the shul’s door
And yet that is the gezeirah
The ultimate decree
From Above and from below
Announced with certainty
My mind’s distracted and confused
I know not what to say
The situation’s fluid
With more news every day
The kids are calling into school
And some are using Zoom
My wife is doing PTA
From both sides of the room
We sneak out to buy groceries
Like there were ghetto walls
Walk briskly passed the emptiness
Of our yeshiva halls
Members of a family
You’d once hold and hug
Are distanced off and quarantined
Due to the dreaded bug
The streets are filled in solitude
We live “yoshvah bodod”
Worse than Sandy, hurricanes
Tornados and the Scud
We soon shall read Vayikra
Just Moshe can come in
Alone he meets the Aibishter
The sole one of His kin
We now meet the Bashefer
Without the hefty crowd
And daven to Him faithfully
The way it’s now allowed
And in our solitude, we think
About just you and Him
Without the social pressures
That move us on a whim
Don’t care about my neighbors
Don’t care about my friends
Not what they are doing
And not with social trends
Perhaps this respite will be good
When all this madness ends
Connecting with the One Above
Beats all your Facebook friends
For in a flash, they all are gone
In a world that went insane
And only you and Him are there
That’s all that will remain