Sounds of Solitude

Not talking ‘bout the virus

Not talking ‘bout the fear

Just talking ‘bout the feeling

Alone, just sitting here

I cannot meet my neighbors

I cannot go to learn

To join a minyan in my shul

I sit here and just yearn

Empty bais hamedrash

The Torah yearns for more

Guards are standing, armed outside

Guarding the shul’s door

And yet that is the gezeirah

The ultimate decree

From Above and from below

Announced with certainty

My mind’s distracted and confused

I know not what to say

The situation’s fluid

With more news every day

The kids are calling into school

And some are using Zoom

My wife is doing PTA

From both sides of the room

We sneak out to buy groceries

Like there were ghetto walls

Walk briskly passed the emptiness

Of our yeshiva halls

Members of a family

You’d once hold and hug

Are distanced off and quarantined

Due to the dreaded bug

The streets are filled in solitude

We live “yoshvah bodod”

Worse than Sandy, hurricanes

Tornados and the Scud

We soon shall read Vayikra

Just Moshe can come in

Alone he meets the Aibishter

The sole one of His kin

We now meet the Bashefer

Without the hefty crowd

And daven to Him faithfully

The way it’s now allowed

And in our solitude, we think

About just you and Him

Without the social pressures

That move us on a whim

Don’t care about my neighbors

Don’t care about my friends

Not what they are doing

And not with social trends

Perhaps this respite will be good

When all this madness ends

Connecting with the One Above

Beats all your Facebook friends

For in a flash, they all are gone

In a world that went insane

And only you and Him are there

That’s all that will remain