Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Thursday, Apr 28, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Moed Koton 15: The Right Method of Learning

On this daf, we find that an avel is forbidden to learn Torah, since Torah gladdens the heart.

The Iglei Tal writes in his introduction to hilchos Shabbos that the main mitzvah of talmud Torah is “to take pleasure and joy in one’s learning. Learning in this way causes the words of Torah to be absorbed in one’s blood.”

In a similar vein, Rav Shlomo Wolbe writes in a letter, “The main way to develop ahavas Hashem is that one feels such great pleasure in every word of Torah and emunah that this Torah learning is literally the ultimate pleasure for a person – tachlis hahana’ah.” (He understands this from the Rambam in Sefer Hamitzvos.)

Anything learned in this spirit draws down tremendous holiness. Of course, some people take pleasure specifically in a particular sefer or method of learning. The Mishnas Chassidim writes that one who feels drawn to learn a particular type of learning should spend most of his time doing this, since usually feeling a draw to some particular holiness signifies that this is likely his personal rectification.

The Mishnas Chassidim adds that one should learn some of each major category of Torah, yet one should still spend most of his time learning what speaks to him.

Yeshivos focus mostly on learning in depth, since without proper analytical skills, one will lack true comprehension of what he learns. Another reason for this is because this sort of learning is easier to get into and enjoy, since it is intellectually stimulating (Maaseh Ish; Michovim Ukesavim; Shnas Chassidim).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

The Climb

Apr 27, 2022

A certain sadness washes over many people when Yom Tov ends, and they find difficulty in returning to performing the various mundane activities that comprise

Read More »

My Take on the News

Apr 27, 2022

A Holiday Dominated by Torah Learning On a typical week, I often find it hard to keep within the space constraints of this column while

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US