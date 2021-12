The Rogatchover Gaon brought a fascinating proof that the world is round from the Gemara: “In Megillah 11, we find a dispute between Rav and Shmuel as to whether Hodu was next to Kush or at opposite sides of the world. The only way they could both be correct is if it was obvious that the world is round. That way they could be adjacent yet very distant from one another” (HaRogatchover, p. 117).