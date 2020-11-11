Lawsuits Allege Massive Election Fraud

As the media and the Democratic Party pump out a narrative about a Joe Biden victory prior to final election tallies, President Trump’s legal team has filed a number of lawsuits alleging massive voter fraud across the country.

At the same time, cognizant of tens of millions of Americans who believe the election was stolen, US Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities from the 2020 election, before the results are certified.”

Several battleground states saw suspicious late-hour gains for Biden that gave him a razor-thin majority over President Trump that swung the Electoral College in his favor. In court papers filed this week, the president’s legal team alleges these results are fraudulent.

Widespread tampering with ballots, attorneys say, enabled Biden to gain a slim lead in swing states Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as pivotal gains in Georgia and Pennsylvania as polls were closing.

The emergence of a late-hour surge for Biden was allegedly accomplished in numerous ways; one avenue was through the manipulation of the Dominion Voting Machine Systems that are used in 30 states, including all swing states, the lawsuits charge.

Noted attorney and former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell disclosed in a Fox News appearance that the Trump legal team has evidence that Dominion Voting Systems, which provides the voting machines and ballot-counting equipment in many states, had been hacked and compromised during the presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a lengthy floor statement Monday declined to congratulate Joe Biden or recognize him as the president-elect. He defended President Trump’s legal fight against to have the courts investigate allegations of election irregularities in key states, saying the president is 100-percent within his rights to do so.

“Obviously no states have yet certified their election results. We have at least one or two states that are already on track for a recount and I believe the president may have legal challenges underway in at least five states,” McConnell said.

‘Hammer’ and ‘Scorecard’

Attorney Powell said surveillance tools designed by the CIA known as “Hammer” with an application called “Scorecard,” are capable of hacking into elections and stealing the vote. These sophisticated tools tamper with computers at the transfer point of election computer systems and outside third-party “data vaults.”

They can penetrate ballot-counting software and flip the votes in whatever number and whatever direction the operator desires, Powell said in an electrifying Sunday Morning Futures newscast.

She added that the courts would soon hear from a whistleblower with direct knowledge of how Hammer and Scorecard were used in a “massive and coordinated effort to steal this election… “to delegitimize and destroy votes for Donald Trump, to manufacture votes for Joe Biden.”

“They have done it in every way imaginable,” Powell said, “from having dead people ‘vote’ in massive numbers, to creating fraudulent ballots that are blank except for a Biden mark.”

The former federal prosecutor said the Trump team had identified at least 450,000 of these blank ballots in the key states— “ballots that ‘miraculously’ have only have a mark for Joe Biden and no other candidate.”

She listed the approximate numbers of ballots that were found primarily in the battleground states: 98,000 in Pennsylvania; 90, 000 in Georgia; 42,000 in Arizona; 115,000 in Michigan and 62,000 in Wisconsin.

“For such an odd thing to appear innocently almost half a million times is statistically so remote as to be impossible,” Powell said.

Bizarre Irregularities

Trump’s legal team has cited other irregularities and evidence of fraud, including charges that in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, election officials extended voting time until three days after Election Day.

“Pennsylvania’s executive branch attempted to change the deadline for receiving ballots. As late as Friday, ballots were still being accepted. We argue that this action was unconstitutional,” said Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis.

Although the U.S. Supreme Court has required separation of late Pennsylvania ballots from timely ones until the legal challenge has been resolved, there is no way for anyone to prove that mixing of ballots or other fraud has not occurred, Ellis said. If invalidated, these ballots could potentially flip the election to Trump.

In a press conference over the weekend, Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, singled out Pennsylvania, the state with a crucial 20 Electoral College votes, as rife with voter irregularities.

Giuliani was joined at the podium by a group of appointed poll watchers, several of whom accused Democratic officials in Philadelphia in written statements of not allowing them to properly observe ballots, as is their legal right.

“The same thing was done in Georgia, in Michigan and in North Carolina,” the former mayor charged. “Seems somebody from the DNC sent out a note saying don’t let the Republicans look at those mail in ballots, at least not in the big democratic hack cities that we control.”

Giuliani alleged that multiple illegal ballots have been cast in the names of people who are no longer alive. “Will Smith’s father has voted here twice since he has died,” he said sarcastically. “I don’t know who he voted for because the vote is secret. In Philadelphia they keep the votes of dead people secret.”

Untold thousands of such ballots may have been mailed in, according to Fox News Host Tucker Carlson who on Monday enumerated shocking cases of election fraud that he said his network had fact-checked.

Giuliani cited the sworn affidavit of Pennsylvania postal worker Richard Hopkins who testified he was ordered by supervisors to collect late ballots and backdate the postmarks so that they appeared to have been mailed in time.

“Courts set aside elections when they’re illegal,” the former New York mayor stated. “There certainly is enough evidence to disqualify a certain number of ballots,” adding that the legitimacy of 600,000 ballots is in question.”

Trump was leading in Pennsylvania by 500,000 votes on Election Day and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Three days later, mail-in ballots were still being examined and the numbers has significantly shifted. Even then, Biden on Friday had a mere 0.5 percent lead in Pennsylvania — 28,800 votes out of more than 6.5 million cast.

State law requires recounts in elections that are decided by razor-thin margins of 0.5 percent of the vote or less but the Pennsylvania legislature has not called for a recount.

Technical Glitches? Or Deliberate Tampering?

Dominion software tools, which election officials in several states say were responsible for “technical glitches” halted or delayed voter counts in several states, and may have been deliberately programmed to alter polling data.

So-called “glitches” in voting machines in Antrim, Michigan, for example, transferred roughly 6000 votes cast for President Trump to Biden. Discovered and corrected after skeptics got into the computer system, this technical “glitch” has already sparked a manual recount in this county.

Similarly, in Georgia, where the same software was used, voting machines in two separate counties, Spalding and Morgan, crashed on Election Day, events once again ascribed to “technical glitches.” Authorities there have ordered a manual recount throughout the state.

A Georgia election official said the glitch that halted voting in the two counties was caused by a vendor uploading an update to their election machines the night before the election, according to a report by Politico.

“The company uploaded something last night which is not normal, and it caused a glitch,” said Marcia Ridley, elections supervisor at Spalding County Board of Election,” as reported by World Tribune. “That is something that they don’t ever do. I’ve never seen them update anything the day before the election.”

Powell said it was possible that at least three percent of the vote may have been changed due to pre-election ballots collected digitally by the Hammer program. “That would have amounted to a massive change in the vote that would have gone across the country and explains a lot of what we’re seeing.”

“In addition, they ran an algorithm to calculate votes they might need to come up with for Mr. Biden in specific areas,” Powell alleged. “They had this all planned, the algorithms, the paper ballots waiting to be inserted if and when needed, and then, notably President Trump’s vote in the blue states went up enormously.”

“That is when they had to stop the vote count and go in and replace votes for Biden and take away Trump votes,” Powell said.

“Whether it’s called ‘computer glitches’ or something else, someone during this election has actually gone into the system and changed voting results,” charged attorney Powell, adding that the Trump team has laid out the allegations in a federal lawsuit and “we have excellent witnesses” on the issue.

‘A Fragile, Vulnerable System’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview that aired Nov. 8 that he believes an investigation should be launched into software used to count ballots amid concerns of election irregularities.

The Republican senator said that the software that was linked to an incident in which votes were switched in a county in Michigan should be investigated to rule out potential issues with vote tabulation elsewhere in the country.

“That same software used in Antrim County, Michigan [that flipped 6000 Trump votes over to Biden] is used in 47 other counties throughout the state,” Cruz said. “That needs to be examined to determine that there isn’t a problem counting the votes in other places. And the legal process is how you resolve those questions.”

Sen. Cruz of Texas might know a bit more about Dominion Voting Systems than many congressmen, as the product was rejected three times by data communications experts from the Texas Secretary of State and Attorney General’s Office, for failing to meet basic security standards.

“In the report issued by the AG’s Office, the Dominion system’s deficits were spelled out, ending with, “This is a fragile, vulnerable system… too prone to human and technological error. Certification should be denied. If certification is granted, the USB port should be sealed to protect against [information leakage and password stealing.]”

Republican Poll Watchers Barred from Observing Ballot Counting

The first lawsuit filed early this week in Pennsylvania also argued that Republican poll watchers were not permitted to supervise poll activity and ballot counting in Pennsylvania (as well as in other “blue” states).

The law requires both sides to be able to observe the ballot counting in a manner that ensures fairness. Even in competitions where the results have far less impact than a presidential election, an observer from each team is allowed access to the tabulation room to inspect the ballots to ensure accuracy in the count.

Republican poll watchers in multiple states assert they were (and are still) being denied meaningful access to observe the ballot counts, stated Trump attorney Jenna Ellis. “Not only is this illegal, but without access by both camps, the results are presumptively invalid.”

The only apparent reason for one side to deny access to the other would be to enable improper activity, observers say. Ballots can be manipulated or thrown out. New ballots can be added. Late ballots can be counted and timely ones discarded. Other actions can be taken to undermine accurate election results.

The violation of state laws that mandate adequate supervision of ballot counting by both sides may be grounds to invalidate the voting process in that state, said President Trump’s personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, at a press conference last week.

“Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard.”

In addition to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, top Republicans have backed President Trump’s position that the election has not yet been decided.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx, rejected media projections celebrating a Biden win as premature, saying Americans should wait for recounts and legal challenges to be resolved before declaring who will be president.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Graham in a Fox News appearance insisted that President Donald Trump should not concede the presidency, citing allegations of voter fraud and corruption.

“Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard,” Graham urged.

The senator, who is chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, stated he had seen “evidence [that] six people registered to vote in Pennsylvania after their deaths, and that electronic tabulation systems switched Michigan ballots originally cast for Trump to instead support Biden’s election.”

“The presidential election remains close in several states, and I will not allow credible allegations of voting irregularities or misconduct to be swept under the rug,” Graham said in a statement.

“No matter what the media tells you, this is not over,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “It’s not over until every legal vote is counted. This is America. The people decide who our next President is. Not the media.”

“The media do not get to determine who the president is,” Hawley told reporters. “The people do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of election-tampering addressed.”

Graham told Fox News he had received a credible sworn affidavit from U.S. postal worker Richard Hopkins in Pennsylvania that claimed his superiors had ordered employees to “backdate ballots mailed after the election.” The senator said an investigation is underway into the accusations included in the affidavit.

He referred to the greatly expanded use of mail-in ballots as a “nightmare,” citing the lack of safeguards against voter fraud, and rampant opportunities for foul play. He called on “my Republican colleagues [to] fight back” against media efforts to create a false reality on the ground by prematurely proclaiming a Biden victory.

Georgia Democrat Decries Media’s ‘False Narrative’

Challenges to the media and Democratic narrative about a Biden win have also come from Democratic ranks. Georgia state Representative Vernon Jones, a Democrat who supports President Donald Trump, claimed the media and pollsters have “suppressed and depressed” voters during the 2020 election,

Jones, who is black, endorsed Trump in April, triggering significant backlash from his own party for his courageous step.

“I hope the news media learn from this. It’s been you carrying the false narrative of these false polls coming from these liberal universities. And you and these pollsters have done more to interfere with this election than Russia and China combined,” Jones said last week at a news conference alongside Georgia Republicans and GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel.

“But I’m going to tell you,” Jones said, “we are going to fight. And last night I made a comment, we don’t fight with violence. I’m not for violence, but we are going to fight to our last breath for our constitutional rights,” he said.

*****

Was CIA-Designed Software Used to Manipulate Poll Data?

Hammer and Scorecard are the names of the two programs designed by the CIA to monitor and some say interfere in foreign elections.

These programs that enable secret surveillance of protected networks (like voting machines) and manipulation of votes without detection, are now being used in the United States, alleged former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell (Gen. Michael Flynn’s lead attorney), who is assisting President Trump’s legal team.

It’s the least detectable form of election manipulation because it works during data transfer between voting stations and data storage hubs, experts say. Unless both sides are looking for irregularities, it’s almost impossible to catch. If power brokers have their own people on one side or the other (or both) during data transfer, it cannot be exposed.

The CIA program known as “Scorecard” allows its users to change voting outcomes by hacking into the transfer between local reporting stations and state or national data centers. Voting alterations are kept to a small number, under 3 per cent, to avoid triggering any alarms, testified former National Security Agency Analyst Kirk Wiebe in an online interview

Wiebe said Hammer and Scorecard are designed to change votes faster than the blink of an eye, in microseconds, as they report via the Internet from the counties and precincts throughout the United States.

“The data is grabbed, changed and sent on its way so swiftly,” he said, “no one notices the brief delay or occasional glitch and just accepts the new totals.”

This system was operating in numerous states, specifically the battleground states. It’s still going on as votes are being counted and reported, Wiebe said.

“The so-called computer glitches are where the fraud took place, where they were flipping votes in the computer system or adding votes that did not exist,” attorney Powell said in a Fox News appearance.

Powell reminded viewers that Biden himself let slip just days before the election that Democrats had amassed the most sophisticated “voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

Perhaps Biden intended to say “election protection program,” perhaps not. As his campaign team did not respond when questioned by Fox News about his bizarre boasting about a voter fraud organization, one can only speculate. The video of Biden’s strange remarks went viral.

*****

America’s Suspect Voting Machines

Voter fraud expert and one-time Republican candidate for Congress Russ Ramsland of Texas has noted in interviews that Dominion Voting Systems which provide the polls equipment and ballot counting equipment in many states, “is privately owned, has almost no security profile and no transparency.”

He says it is easy to get inside this system and look at voter information and ballot-counting data, even without Hammer and Scorecard, although they would be needed to manipulate the data.

Although many Americans assume polls and voting tabulation systems are offline, the opposite is true, Ramsland asserts. Dominion is built to be online and is “vulnerable” from many entry points.

Key shareholders in the private companies that now own this software allegedly include Richard Blum, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband. Nadeam Elshami, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s former chief of staff last year became a highly-paid lobbyist for Dominion, attests Powell.

Dominion Systems has close ties with Hillary and Bill Clinton. Washington, DC-based financial disclosures report donations of $20-$50,000 made by Dominion to the Clinton Foundation.

Dominion “got into trouble” with several subsidiaries it used over alleged cases of fraud including Smartmatic, reports The Center Square. Litigation over Smartmatic “glitches” claims they impacted the 2010 and 2013 mid-term elections in the Philippines, raising questions of cheating and fraud.

The company’s globalist ties have caused members of the media and government officials to raise questions about its involvement in the U.S. electoral process. In January, U.S. lawmakers expressed concern about foreign involvement through these companies’ oversight of U.S. election equipment.

Around the same time, election integrity activists expressed concern “about what is known as supply-chain security, the tampering of election equipment during their manufacturing in China,” the Associated Press reported.

The companies “have faced criticism over a lack of transparency and reluctance to open up their systems to outside testing,” the AP article said.

In 2019, the AP found that these companies “had long skimped on security in favor of convenience and operated under a shroud of financial and operational secrecy despite their critical role in elections.”

How remarkable that despite Dominion’s demonstrated deficiencies and the security concerns it has raised, none of these red flags have curtailed its ability to market its voting equipment all across the United States.

Whistleblower Says Hammer and Scorecard Were Used Against American Citizens During Obama Years

According to Powell, Hammer and Scorecard software were moved out of the military sphere and privatized during the Obama Administration.

Powell cited former CIA contractor Dennis Montgomery, who designed the technology and is allegedly prepared to produce forensic evidence that demonstrates how, when and where the poll tampering was done during the presidential election, using these surveillance and hacking tools.

Montgomery has stated his willingness to come forward now is due to his concern that the technology he built with his own hands is being exploited for sinister purposes, the opposite of what he intended.

He originally designed and built the Hammer in 2003 as a foreign surveillance system to protect America after 9/11 and to protect US troops on the battlefield, according to a report in The Thinking Conservative.

He became a whistleblower, he said, after witnessing former President Obama use Hammer to spy on American citizens, including Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, Donald Trump and many other public figures perceived to be adversaries. He received two immunity agreements from the DOJ and FBI in exchange for evidence production and testimony.

Eventually, he provided 47 hard drives with contained 600 million pages of documents, about 10,000 of which related to the activities of Hunter and Joe Biden whom he said were under Hammer surveillance since 2003.