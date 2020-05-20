How Are We Learning?

By

It’s coming!

Matan Torah’s soon

Is your learning

Bust or boon?

Are you shteiging

All alone

With shiurim

On your phone

Have you liked the

Solitude

Is bedidus

Now your mood?

Or do you sit around

And brood?

Are you learning

In your room

With a hook-up

Or a Zoom?

Your chavrusah

Do meet

In a yard

Behind a sheet?

Tosafos kushya

Do you ask

Social distant

With a mask?

Know mein kind

You’re not alone

Long before

The Zoom or phone

Gedolei olam

Sat and learned

During wars

When countries burned

Hidden in

A loft or attic

In situations

More dramatic

In tiny shuls

Were forced to go

Their clothes unwashed

Their hair would grow

With meager rations

All alone

With no videos

Nor Zoom nor phone

Communists

Pogroms and more

Yeshivos, shuls

Would shut their door

But great yechidim

They stood strong

Alone they sang

The Torah’s song

No matter how

No matter when

They’d sit and learn

Again

Again

And thus don’t ask

How are you learning?

Instead let’s ask

How are we yearning?

As we count

The final days

We must explore

The many ways

The many paths

To reach the goal

To raise our heights

To lift the soul

We all must grow

We must conform

When our setting’s

Not the norm

And push ourselves

These final weeks

To each of us

The Torah speaks

In a desert

Flowers bloom

And we can grow

Stuck in a room

For Torah is not limited

When we are truly riveted

And we shall merit it’s kabbolah

Despite the outside world’s behalah!