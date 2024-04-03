Global Jihadism Gaining Traction As Western Nations Choose Appeasement

For years, liberals and globalists have advocated for unrestricted migration across the world’s borders, believing immigrants from non-Western countries would automatically assimilate into the dominant culture of their host country.

The fallout of such short-sighted policies has been painfully evident. The world has witnessed the complete failure of mass migration as a positive contribution to Europe’s social fabric. With the influx of millions of immigrants has come an infiltration of radical Islamist clerics who see their mission as spreading global jihad, and gradually replacing western democracy with the iron fist of Islamic law.

Despite the proliferation of Islamic terror attacks in Britain, France, Belgium and Germany claiming hundreds of lives, European parliaments, while talking tough, have largely chosen appeasement over confrontation. Those policies are now coming back to bite them.

Britain’s Undercover Mosques

The extremism within some British mosques was first exposed in January 2007 by a documentary called “Undercover Mosques.” Secret recordings inside mosques in London and the Midlands revealed Muslim imams preaching anti-Semitism and contempt for British democracy, writes The Spectator, a conservative British magazine.

“Rather than prosecuting the imams, however, British law enforcement went after the documentary makers for “distorting the words of the imams and taking them out of context,” the article said.

The case fell apart and the documentary makers won a public apology and six figure libel settlement from the government. Yet the incident stood out as an example of the British establishment’s willingness to scapegoat innocent parties rather than confront Islamic extremism.

This “cowardice,” wrote the author, stood out most blatantly under British Home Secretary Theresa May, when “in response to two horrific terror attacks in 2015 that took the lives of over 130 French citizens, Secretary May told the British House of Commons the attacks [in France] have nothing to do with Islam.”

Two years later, Theresa May, now Prime Minister, was forced to do an about face after Britain was targeted by radical Islamists with a series of terror attacks that left dozens dead and wounded. Prime Minister May mustered the courage to admit that Britain had shown ‘too much tolerance of extremism in our country’ and the time had come to have ‘embarrassing conversations.”

Her declaration, however, turned out to be little more than lip service. As the Jewish Chronicle reported last year, British taxpayers continue to fund mosques where radical Muslim clerics across Britain foment hatred of Israel and Jews. Their venomous diatribes have intensified since the barbaric Hamas massacres of October 7.

In one example cited by the Chronicle, a recording posted online by the Islamic Centre in Oldham showed an imam castigating “the usurping Jews, the brothers of monkeys and apes,” while Gazans “undertake jihad to preserve the pride of Muslims.”

In another recording, in the Northampton Mosque and Islamic Centre, just a five minutes’ walk from a British shul in the same neighborhood, an imam asked Allah to “destroy” the “marauding Jews, to let none of them survive, and make them war booty for the Muslims.”

Far-Left Groups Allied with Islamic Radicals

Bolstering Islamic extremists in Britain are fringe left-wing groups that have made common cause with the clerics, joining them in their protests and riots, reports the Telegraph.

An official review by Lord Walney, the British government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption, has called on government ministers “to tackle the growing threat posed by this unholy alliance.”

Walney criticized the British government for failing to grasp the level of damage that the far-left can inflict. “By manipulating protest movements and hijacking them with extreme and illegitimate protest methods – they are at the forefront of the menace confronting us,” he said.

‘The democratic process is under attack from screaming thugs all over the UK,’ wrote prominent French scholar Florence Bergeaud-Blackler, author of a 2023 book on the Muslim Brotherhood and its efforts to spread Islamism throughout the West.

‘The British people are very worried… they are waking up. Will they finally dare utter the word “Islamism”?” asked the courageous author, who has been put under police protection after being targeted with death threats. [See Sidebar].

Daily Jihad in France

Although France has lately begun to deport Islamic extremists with a criminal record or links to terror groups, recent surveys show that “78% of the French population feel that Islamism constitutes a mortal threat to France,” writes the Gatestone Institute.

These statistics come as no surprise as France has been targeted with some of the most severe Islamic attacks in Europe.

In one of the latest outrages, in Paris, on Dec. 2, 2023, a man shouting “Allahu Akbar!” stabbed a German tourist walking along the Seine near the Eiffel Tower, an area considered safe. On the way to the hospital, the victim died.

The murderer went on to attack two more people with the same blood-curdling cry before police arrested him. Although a government press release tried to cast the murderer as a French citizen born in France with no connections to terrorism, the facts quickly came to light.

The perpetrator was indeed French born, the son of Iranian parents, but had proclaimed his allegiance to Islamic State (ISIS) in 2015, and planned a terrorist attack in Paris. Before he could carry out the plot, he was arrested and sentenced to five years in prison.

Released after four years, he was placed on the state’s list of particularly dangerous individuals. On the afternoon of Dec. 2, 2023, the murderer, Armand, filmed a video in which he announced that he wanted to “avenge the Muslims” and kill infidels—exactly what he did a few hours later, reports JNS.

Interior Minister Gérald insisted that the murderer had been under “close monitoring” and “psychiatric treatment.” He blamed a “psychiatric failure,” as if the crimes committed by Armand were not the product of criminal behavior but of inadequate treatment.

Similarly, Kobili Traoré, who murdered Sarah Halimi in 2017 and was sent to a mental hospital, was recently declared not responsible for his actions and will soon be free.

Monsters In our Midst

The government and media response to the Eiffel Tower atrocity are typical of the psychobabble fed to the public even as acts motivated by Islamic hatred are on the rise across France. Most of these horrific crimes are passed over in media silence or rationalized away as the products of psychosis, for which the perpetrators can’t be blamed or punished.

Some of these crimes, however, are so depraved, they can’t be ignored.

On Oct. 16, 2020, the beheading of Samuel Paty near the high school where he taught, by Abdoullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, galvanized President Emmanuel Macron to vow government measures that would ensure the completely safety of teachers.

It turned out to be a hollow promise with no follow-up.

Three years later, the murder of Fabienne Broly Verhaeghe, a 68-year-old nurse, in Lille on Oct. 18, 2023, struck terror into the heart of French citizens. Mohamed B., a 17-year-old illegal immigrant from the Ivory Coast, broke into the woman’s apartment, assaulted and murdered her, mutilating the body afterwards.

In a similar act of depravity, a French teacher, Dominique Bernard, had his throat slit where he taught, in Arras, on Oct. 13, 2023. The murderer, Mohammed Mogouchkov, was a 20-year-old Ingush refugee subject to an expulsion procedure.

Roving Gangs Terrorize French

French citizens in rural villages report feeling under siege as roving Muslim gangs raid shopping centers with seeming impunity, reported the JNS article. Most of these assaults are also never mentioned in the media.

One, however, recently grabbed headlines: at a party on Nov. 19 in the town hall of Crépol, a village of five hundred people, members of a Muslim gang armed with long butcher knives poured into the streets from the neighboring town.

With cries of “we are coming to kill white people,” they attacked, murdering Thomas Perotto, aged 17, by slitting his throat and wounding seventeen others.

The government concealed the names of the attackers and sought to hide the atrocity. However, multiple witnesses offered their eyewitness testimony to the prosecutor in charge of the case that the attackers had announced they were “coming to kill white people.”

Apparently choosing appeasement over confrontation, authorities nevertheless maintain that the motive for the attack is “unknown.”

In another sign of the impotency of law enforcement, French authorities banned pro-Hamas demonstrations planned for October and November. They took place anyway, complete with anti-Jewish and anti-French chants. The police were ordered not to intervene.

Anti-Semitic attacks in France have exploded since the Hamas invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, reports the JNS article.

In 2022, there were 436 anti-Semitic acts officially recorded in France. In just the few weeks between Oct. 7 and Dec. 1, 2023, there were 1,518 anti-Semitic acts recorded, many of them physical assaults. All were carried out by Islamic Jew-haters, according to police reports.

“Jews throughout France can no longer wear yarmulkas or a Star of David on the street,” the reports attest. “They remove their names from their mailboxes.”

“For the first time since 1945,” said French author Elisabeth Badinter, “many French Jews are afraid to the point of hiding.

Security expert Eric Delbecque, whose recent book, “Permanent Insecurity,” details the growing violence plaguing France, recently stated: “The French seem to understand that their country could die. They are beginning to react.”

Belgium’s Shame

An unprecedented act of incitement in the Belgian Parliament by a radical Muslim preacher who recited a verse from the Quran that explicitly calls on Muslims to kill and take Jews captive, drew outrage several weeks ago.

The event was organized at the initiative of Hasan Koyuncu, a member of parliament within the socialist party and vice president of the Francophone Parliament in Brussels.

MP Theo Francken slammed the organizer of the event. “This man invited that imam. He is deputy speaker of parliament. Can he be allowed to stay in that role?”

Israel’s ambassador to Belgium Idit Rosenzweig commented that she is “absolutely horrified” over the incident. “He could have chosen anything else, as opposed to a frightening symbolic straight from the parliament podium… in Brussels’ parliament, a city with 18,000 Jews who are already experiencing increased antisemitism and fear.”

“Belgium along with France propagate the most pro-Hamas and anti-Israel line in all of Europe, and it’s no wonder that with them radical Islam is rampant,” Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli told The Jerusalem Post. “Turning their back on Israel has been acknowledged as a difficult strategic mistake.”

Federal Grants Lavished on Hotbeds of Anti-Semitic Incitement

A recent study by the Washington Free Beacon found that U.S. government programs meant to protect houses of worship are being used to strengthen mosques and Islamic groups that reportedly foment anti-Semitic incitement.

A U.S. federal program called the Nonprofit Security Grants, was set up by the Biden administration to protect houses of worship against terrorism threats. Incomprehensibly, they have lavished millions of tax payer dollars to date on mosques and Islamic groups that have lauded terrorists and called for the destruction of Israel, the study found.

Either there is scant oversight over which organizations receive funding under the program, or the powers that be are indifferent to the fact that mosques that serve as hotbeds of anti-Semitic incitement are among the recipients of federal grants, the article notes.

A few examples: The Islamic Center of San Diego, a mosque best known as home to two 9/11 hijackers, received $150,000 under the grant program on Aug. 15, according to federal spending records.

Days after the Hamas attack, Imam Taha Hassane defended the Hamas invasion of Israel and slaughter of women and children as an act of “self-defense.”

Then there is the Islamic Center of Detroit, which received $150,000 on Oct. 12, 2022. Its head imam, Imran Salha, said at a pro-Palestinian rally days after the Hamas butchery of kidnapping of civilians, that Muslims have a “fire in our hearts that will burn that infidel state until its demise.”

Despite the senselessness of bestowing federal security funding on mosques that foster hatred of Israel and of Jews, a bipartisan group of senators called for additional funding under the program last month, to protect against “a potential rise in anti-Semitic threats.”

America’s Jihad Capital

An opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal entitled “Welcome to Dearborn, America’s Jihad Capital,” has set off a storm of controversy, with Arab leaders and mainstream media outlets across the country lashing out at the paper for its portrayal of Dearborn as a center of jihadist activity.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced he would heighten security across all places of worship, claiming that the WSJ piece, written by Steven Stalinsky of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), was driven by “racism.”

“Effective immediately – Dearborn police will ramp up its presence across all places of worship and major infrastructure points. This is a direct result of the inflammatory WSJ opinion piece that has led to an alarming increase in bigoted and Islamophobic rhetoric targeting the city of Dearborn,” Mayor Hammoud announced.

Author Stalinsky said he stood by his piece.

In a statement to The Times of Israel, Stalinksy said, “I would ask the mayor to point out what was incorrect” in the piece, and to view a compilation video posted by MEMRI of “protests in his city and speeches and sermons by extremist imams in his city.”

The video montage shows “shocking anti-US and pro-jihad sermons and marches,” said Stalinksy, including at events in the center of Dearborn “at locations such as the Henry Ford Centennial Library and the Ford Performing Arts Center.”

Stalinsky charged that the mayor “has allowed support inside Dearborn for US-designated terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as for the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iran and its proxy militias.”

He challenged Mayor Hammoud to explain his silence in the face of public displays of support for terrorist groups. “Why hasn’t he condemned this open support in his city for America’s enemies, who are killing American soldiers?” asked Stalinksy.

When the British Parliament Capitulated to Fear of Islamist Violence

“Since October 7, there have been many dark days here in London,” wrote an editorialist in the Free Press. “Every Saturday the streets are filled with demonstrators calling for the end of the state of Israel, several Jewish schools have had to close due to safety concerns, and the number of anti-Semitic incidents has gone through the roof.”

The author goes on to say that all this pales in comparison to what happened in late February “when the British Parliament, which has been around for 800 years, capitulated to fear of Islamist violence. “

In that incident which saw intense political skirmishes in Parliament over clashing motions from Arab-led parties and the Conservative government, the Labor party which increasingly relies on the Muslim vote for a significant number of its seats, did something shocking.

Labor MPs persuaded the Speaker of the House of Commons (lower house of Parliament) that they risked becoming targets of violence if they supported the government’s motion. The motion called for a humanitarian pause along with a statement supporting Israel’s right to self-defense.

The Labor MP’s prevailed upon the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, to violate Parliamentary regulations and bring up for a vote, in addition to the government’s motion, the motion of a pro-Palestinian party who called for “a permanent cease fire” in Gaza and condemnation of Israel for carrying out “collective punishment.”

With the deck thus re-stacked, the government’s pro-Israel motion failed to pass.

“Put bluntly, the British democracy ceased to operate by its own rules in order to prevent its elected representatives from being violently hounded, if not killed, by Islamist mobs,” the author wrote.

Speaker Hoyle has since apologized, saying he allowed the pro-Palestinian motion to be brought for a vote because he feared for the safety of Members of Parliament.

‘I felt Safer in Israel Than I do in this Country’

Perhaps the Speaker was recalling how, only weeks prior, Mike Freer, a Conservative MP who represents a constituency with a significant Jewish population, announced that he would not be seeking reelection because of threats to him and his family over his support for Israel, reported JNS.

Elaborating on his decision, Freer revealed that he had started wearing stab-proof vests when interacting with voters. If that strikes anyone as overcautious, the memory of a brutal attack on a Parliamentarian in 2021 offers perspective.

In that incident, Conservative MP, Sir David Amess, was stabbed to death by an Islamist in a meeting with voters. And in 2017, an Islamist terrorist mowed down pedestrians before stabbing an unarmed police officer to death outside the gates of Parliament.

Shortly after the heated controversy over the Gaza motions in Parliament, Jewish Conservative MP Andrew Percy gave a powerful speech in the House of Commons in which said he had just returned from Israel and that “I actually felt safer in Israel than I do in this country.”

“Britain is descending into “mob rule” and police will do more to protect the country’s democracy,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said shortly after the Parliament fiasco, as the government announced extra funding to keep lawmakers safe.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who served as minister in charge of policing and immigration, summed things up succinctly when describing the significance of the surrender in the British Parliament: “The Islamists,” she said, “are in charge of Britain now.”