Georgia, Michigan Lawsuit Expose Rampant Voter-Fraud

State Legislators in Arizona Pennsylvania Introduce Resolutions To Dispute Election

As lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia expose massive election fraud in these states, live-streamed public hearings conducted by Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania and Arizona have shocked millions into awareness that the Nov. 3 election was rigged in many places across the country.

Eyewitnesses and experts at these committee hearings have shared their personal experiences as poll watchers and forensic data analysts. Their compelling testimonies about rampant irregularities and vote-manipulation have shredded the media’s mantra that “no evidence has been shown” to prove election fraud allegations.

The hearings culminated with legislators resolving to pass resolutions to dispute election results in their states, and to delay certification pending audits and investigation.

With the exception of a few conservative news outlets, the mainstream media has virtually boycotted the hearings, yet the bombshell revelations are reaching all corners of the country.

The Pennsylvania Nov. 25 Senate hearing, which ran for nearly four hours at a hotel in Gettysburg, was convened at the request of Rep. Senator Doug Mastriano of Franklin and York counties. “What surfaced during hearings may set the standard for electoral outrageousness,” writes the American Spectator.

The disclosures reinforce evidence presented in lawsuits filed in Georgia and Michigan of a stunning degree of vote-tampering, through the periodic injection of mathematically impossible numbers into ballot-counting machines. The alleged huge infusion of votes in these swing states swung the contest from Trump, who was significantly ahead, to Biden.

The sudden ballot dumps all took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 4, after election officials in the battleground states mysteriously called a halt to the counting for the night, offering no explanation for the bizarre move.

‘Spike Anomalies’: Major Indicator of Fraudulent Votes

An expert testifying at both the Arizona and Pennsylvania hearings explained to packed rooms the significance of “spike anomalies” in voting patterns.

Col. Phil Waldron, a former combat officer with a background in electronic warfare and election-data fraud, cited a batch of ballots in Pennsylvania that recorded some 570,000 votes for Joe Biden and only 3,200 for Donald Trump in the same narrow space of time, according to the American Spectator.

“That one batch alone would have flipped the state to Biden,” he said. “The problem with a spike like this is a massive numerical amount of votes are processed in a time period that is not feasible or mechanically possible.”

The way voting patterns work, Waldron explained, is if one side is gaining a significant lead, it shows up electronically as a smooth upward curve. “A big spike shooting up” in an impossibly narrow window of time “is a prime indicator of fraudulent voting.”

“The Dominion voting systems used in a majority of the states in the U.S. and in Pennsylvania were built to be manipulated,” Waldron stressed.

Waldron told the committee that he personally debriefed the son of a Cuban intelligence officer who was told by Hugo Chavez’s family members “not to worry about the populist threat against Madura’s election in Venezuela” because “it was guaranteed, their father invested the money to build the SGO voting machine system.”

Waldron said U.S. election systems like Dominion have “similar code and similar function.”

He said the user manual for Dominion machines guides users on how to connect to the internet, and that the machines, used by multiple states, were connected to the internet during the election.

“Our teams looked at spirographs on the Dominion network on Election Day and showed the increased web traffic, internet traffic on Election Day for Dominion servers.

“In a nutshell, these systems are not what you’ve been told, if you’ve been told anything. There is no transparency of how the voter information is processed, moved and stored. And, as a matter of fact, these companies have refused to allow any type of inspection into their code.”

Up to 1.2 Million Votes Could Have Been Manipulated

“Our experts and other academics believe that up to 1.2 million Pennsylvania votes could have been altered or fraudulent, this is what we discovered in the last 22 days,” Waldron said, adding that only a detailed forensic analysis would show how many Pennsylvanian votes had been manipulated.

Addressing Georgia’s state senators, Waldron said his team has been researching the voting system manipulation issues since August. “We go in where we notice spikes, an electronic injection of a large batch of votes where the number of votes injected exceeds the ability of the scanner to scan that amount in the given timeframe,” he said.

“So… to make it simple, a Dominion machine that I go to and vote, is susceptible to having the voted changed, correct?” asked Giuliani at the Arizona hearing.

“Yes, by either an authorized user (administrator) or a hacker,” Waldron answered.

“Meaning my vote is only as good as the ‘integrity’ of Dominion or the hackers out there,” Giuliani said.

The Missing USB Cards

Pennsylvania lawmakers at the Senate hearing also heard from Greg Stenstrom, a poll observer and security fraud expert from Pennsylvania’s Delaware County, who told the Committee hearing that he witnessed sweeping violations of election laws.

Stenstrom said he observed continuous “chain-of-custody violations” (rules safeguarding the security of the voting process), in connection with mail-in ballots and ballots from drop-boxes, as well as regards the handling of USB card flash drives.

These violations broke all the rules governing the Delaware County election process, he stated. “I wouldn’t even bother redlining this sheet [detailing election guidelines] because they didn’t follow even one,” Stenstrom said. “It shocked me that this could happen.”

He described witnessing a situation in which voter data on USB cards was uploaded to voting machines by a warehouse supervisor without being observed by a poll watcher. This happened at least 24 times, he said.

“He’s walking in with baggies [of USB cards], which we have pictures of and that were submitted in our affidavits,” Stenstrom said, adding that Democratic poll watchers also witnessed this occurrence.

Stenstrom said he approached various law enforcement agencies with a request to impound the machines for inspection due to the violations of procedure, “but no one did anything.”

He said he was later told that “these 24 to 30 cards that were uploaded” were unaccounted for and that “as of today, 47 USB v-cards are missing.” Later it emerged that “virtually all chain of custody logs, records, yellow sheets, everything was gone in Delaware County,” the attorney said.

70,000 Ballots Disappeared

Stenstrom said that he had witnessed up to 70,000 ballots stacked in boxes in a room where the counting took place. “The room was off limits to poll watchers except for five minutes every two hours,” he said. During one of those five minute periods, he observed between 60-70 thousand uncounted ballots in a large stack. Three hours later, they had mysteriously disappeared.”

What happened to those 70,000 ballots? No one had an answer. His queries were met with shrugs and blank stares.

“I don’t believe, as a citizen and an observer to this, that anybody could certify that vote in good conscience,” the attorney said.

Another witness at the Pennsylvania committee hearing was attorney Justin Kweder who testified he spent a period of ten days—a total of 80 plus hours– beginning on Election Day, at the poll stations and ballot counting locations in Philadelphia to gain an overview of the entire process.

Kweder said he had major concerns about the legitimacy of the election after watching “hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots being handled in a room of 120,000 square feet, with zero civilian oversight.”

Newly Built Corrals Kept Poll Watchers at Bay

Poll watchers were forced into a makeshift corral at a distance of 10 to 200 feet from the poll workers “where it was impossible to see what they were doing,” attorney Kweder said. “There was no ability to inspect, challenge or oversee the process as mail-in ballots were being opened and separated from the envelopes (containing vital voter information and signatures.)”

Viewing this broken process “led him to conclude the laws of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and of the United States were not followed in Philadelphia,” the witness said at the hearing.

Poll watchers in states across the country have testified to being similarly barred from the observing the ballot opening and counting process, kept behind barriers and in specially erected pens.

Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America, was asked to perform data analysis and investigations of Pennsylvania’s election results. Based in part on tens of thousands of phone calls to Pennsylvania residents, his findings, presented in a sworn affidavit, revealed that large percentages of registered Republicans stated they voted absentee, while the state voter data has no record of their votes.

One example of outright cheating, Braynard told the Epoch Times, concerned approximately 1,400 voters who illegally listed postal facility addresses as their residences. The postal facility address included a fallacious apartment or suite number, he said.

At the same hearing, President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said that the type of election irregularities that witnesses described in Pennsylvania were reported to have occurred in other battleground states.

“What we’re going to describe to you, with these witnesses, happened in roughly the same way in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia—the primary device was mail-in ballots,” Giuliani said, characterizing the election in Pennsylvania as a “sham.”

“We don’t want to disenfranchise anyone. We want to disqualify 672,000 votes so 72 million people are not disenfranchised,” Giuliani said. “Because that’s what happened by the cheating that went on here.”

Arizona Lawmakers Call for Resolution to Hold Back Electoral College Votes

The same day Arizona’s secretary of state certified the state’s presidential election results, a public hearing in Phoenix with Republican state legislators and President Trump’s legal team culminated with lawmakers calling for their colleagues to support a resolution that would delay the release of the state’s Electoral College vote, the Epoch Times reported.

The state holds 11 Electoral College votes.

The legislators’ move came after hearing from witnesses about breaches of election rules, problems with mail-in ballots and the likelihood of electronic vote-tampering in Arizona.

Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem told reporters during the Nov. 30 hearing that they hope to have a resolution “within the next 24 to 48 hours. We are clawing our Electoral College votes back, we will not release them,” Finchem said. “That’s what I’m calling on our colleagues in both the House and Senate to do—exercise our plenary authority under the U.S. Constitution.

“There is a legal brief out there that says we are not tethered to state statute when it comes to this one question [of the state legislature’s right to regulate the selection of electors], ” Finchem said, referencing a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling cited by Rudy Giuliani who chaired the hearing.

The U.S. Constitution, Giuliani said, stipulates that state legislatures have the authority to certify a state’s electors. “You, the legislature of Arizona, have the plenary power to regulate the selection of electors in a presidential election,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court has ruled that state houses and senates can reclaim the power to name electors.

‘Take Back the Power’

“Take that power back, it’s your power. Based on the evidence, you can make the determination of how we can secure an honest count. Have the courage to select the electors who will reflect that will,” Giuliani urged the legislators.

According to Finchem, passing a resolution would be easy and would be legally binding.

“A simple majority can call the House and Senate back in session, and in a day can pass a resolution and cause those electoral votes to basically be held,” he said. “And it is binding—I’ll see y’all in court.”

Nine Republican state lawmakers attended the meeting, which was held at a hotel in downtown Phoenix. They had requested permission to hold a formal legislative hearing at the state Capitol but were denied by the Republican House speaker and Senate president, according to The Associated Press.

Trump’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, alongside witnesses, appeared in front of members of the Arizona Legislature alleging that considerable voter fraud occurred in the state. They also pushed for the Republican-majority state House and Senate to hold a vote on the certification of the election.

Explosive Lawsuits Filed in Georgia, Michigan

Lawyer Sidney Powell on Nov. 25 filed two hard-hitting lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan, in which she documented the fraud in these states and asked the court to preserve the status quo while the legal battle plays out in court.

She asked the court to decertify the election results, and to block their transmission to the Electoral College.

The Georgia lawsuit was filed on behalf of Republican Party nominees for the Electoral College. Defendants in the suit include Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, as well as a number of election officials.

The motion alleges multiple Constitutional violations, citing expert witnesses and statistical impossibilities within the election results. It asserts tens of thousands of votes were impacted — enough to sway the state in favor of projected President-Elect Joe Biden.

“The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States,” the 104-page filing said.

The lawsuit seeks to have the state’s results of both the 2020 presidential and congressional elections set aside. The margin between Biden and Trump was a mere 12,670 votes, or 0.25%.

On page 10 of the report, Powell explains that “incontrovertible evidence from Board of Elections records in Georgia demonstrates that at least 96,600 absentee ballots were requested and counted, but were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter. Thus, at a minimum, 96,600 votes must be disregarded.”

This would give President Donald Trump a clear victory in Georgia.

The complaint makes 30 allegations, many based on witness or expert analysis, of election fraud or irregularities in the Nov. 3 election. They include allegations that the software used by Dominion machines was accessed by foreign agents from China and Iran “in order to monitor and manipulate elections,” according to a declaration of a former electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence.

“By using servers and employees connected with rogue actors and hostile foreign influences,” the brief states, Dominion intentionally enabled foreign adversaries to access data… “in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020.”

The criminal complaints are a compilation of witness statements and affidavits that spell out specific instances of fraud in clear detail.

In both suits, Powell said the fraud mainly took place in the form of “old-fashioned ballot stuffing,” which was rendered “virtually invisible” by Dominion and Smartmatic’s computer software. According to the attorney, both programs were created and funded at the behest of foreign oligarchs, specifically to rig elections.

Were Georgia’s Officials Bribed to Purchase Dominion Machines?

The lawsuit alleges election software and hardware produced by Dominion Voting Systems, is where the “massive fraud begins.” The design and features of the system’s software do not allow for a simple audit of votes that could have been misallocated, redistributed or deleted.

There is “incontrovertible physical evidence” that security systems were breached and that voting machines were connected to the internet, a violation of state and federal laws, according to the filing.

Georgia purchased Dominion voting machines and software in July 2019. Attorney Powell in her lawsuit charged that Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger “rushed through the purchase of Dominion voting machines and software in 2019 for the 2020 Presidential Election,” without due diligence and with disregarded safety concerns.

Reported vulnerabilities in the Dominion-Smartmatics system include barcodes that can override votes and machines with the capability of being connected to the internet without jurisdictions knowing, the lawsuit alleges.

The brain of the system, called the “central accumulator,” does not provide an audit log that shows the date and time stamps of all inputted data, the brief explains. This allows unauthorized users to add or modify any data stored in tabulation machines with no risk of getting caught.

Powell said in public interviews that her investigation has revealed “money or benefits being paid to family members of those who signed the contract for Georgia.”

“I think there are multiple people in the Secretary of State’s office and others that should be investigated in Georgia for what benefits they might have received for giving Dominion the $100 million, no-bid contract,” Powell said in an interview with Epoch Times.

In her lawsuits and public statements, Powell has alleged a possible conspiracy between foreign governments, election officials including Gov. Brian Kemp, and Dominion manufacturers to tilt the election in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor.

She cites an emergency rule adopted by the State Election Board in April that allowed for absentee ballots to begin being processed three weeks before the election, with the superintendent authorized to open the outer envelope.

The rule was in direct conflict with state law that says outer envelopes can be opened only once the polls open on Election Day.

Fake “Flood” Used As Pretext To Send Poll Watchers Home

Relying on expert analyses and witness statements, the motion argues that “illegal ballots” were counted during canvassing, that “fraudulent activity by election officials” took place, and that ballot stuffing and vote manipulation also occurred.

One striking example of subterfuge concerned the evacuation of State Farm arena, a ballot counting center, due to a so-called “plumbing leak.” Referencing a video of the scene, the suit alleges that the “leak” was a complete fabrication; there was no flood or emergency of any sort.

The fictional leak served as a pretext, the lawsuit claims, to send poll watchers and other personnel home for the night. After they left, several election workers stayed behind and continued feeding votes into the Dominion voting machines for over three hours.

“Without supervision or challengers, election officials could have processed tens of thousands of votes from phony vote machine memory cards and thumb drives,” Powell argued. “They could also have processed thousands of illegal mail-in ballots that were cast by third-parties or even blank ballots that were counted over and over.

“This kind of voter manipulation would not be uncovered during a recount because the voting ballots and memory cards with the phony information would just be counted again and run through the same tainted tabulation machines,” she added.

The suit is also asking the court to order the production of “36 hours of security camera recording of all rooms used in the voting process at State Farm Arena” between 12 a.m. Nov. 3 and 12 p.m. Nov. 4.

Another observer stated that at no time did they observe voter signature checks being conducted as the law requires. Some counties are alleged to have not conducted the recount by hand as they were required to do; they just reran the ballots through the same machines.

The plaintiffs seek an emergency order that instructs the defendants to decertify the results. Alternatively, they seek an emergency order prohibiting the defendants from including in the certification absentee ballots and mail ballots that do not comply with election code.

Powell asked the court to preserve forensic data on the voting machines while the legal team challenges the integrity of Georgia’s votes. The plaintiffs would suffer “irreparable harm,” Powell argued, if election officials from Union County were not blocked from wiping forensic data from voting machines.

Lawsuit: Michigan Poll Workers Falsified, Double-Counted or Discarded Ballots

Powell’s lawsuit in Michigan asked a federal court to block the certification of Michigan’s election results or to void the entire election. The lawsuit alleges widespread efforts by poll workers in Detroit and elsewhere to falsify, double-count or discard ballots.

“Election workers illegally forged, added, removed or otherwise altered information on ballots, the Qualified Voter File and Other Voting Records,” the brief alleged, citing witness testimony in sworn affidavits.

The suit named Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the state board of canvassers as defendants, accusing them of creating an election system on Nov. 3 that enabled widespread fraud, and violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution.

The lawsuit slammed “misconduct” that included overriding the law concerning mail-in ballots– and changing the Election Day deadline by which mail-in ballots must be post-marked. The suit singled out the many acts of “preventing Plaintiff’s poll watchers from observing the opening and tabulation of mail-in ballots.”

An affidavit attached to the lawsuit by security fraud expert Russell Ramsland took aim at Dominion voting machines and software, saying that more than 200,000 Michigan votes for Biden had been fraudulently injected into the machines, or flipped from Trump to Biden.

According to his statement, four different townships received over 290,000 more votes than they had residents.

“Laziness leads to sloppiness, and sloppiness is how the most brazen heist in American history is being exposed,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wrote in the Epoch Times.

“Stealing the 2020 election was a mammoth undertaking. They’ve been working to cover their tracks since Election Day, but they didn’t work fast enough,” he wrote. “Now, the courts need to stop them from destroying any more evidence so that the country can accurately assess the ramifications of their wrongdoing.”

Pennsylvania Legislators Take Action

As the three-and-a-half-hour public hearing in Gettysburg drew to a close, Sen. Doug Mastriano, who had helped organize it, said it’s time for decisive action.

“There’s two things that need to happen,” Mastriano said. “First off, we need to make sure the real winner is sent forth for the presidential election,” he said, drawing rousing applause from the packed room. “And number two, we need to fix this so it never happens again.”

Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Monday introduced a resolution to dispute the results of the 2020 election.

The text of the resolution states that the executive and judicial branches of the Keystone State’s government usurped the legislature’s constitutional power to set the rules of the election.

“Officials in the Executive and Judicial Branches of the Commonwealth infringed upon the General Assembly’s authority under the Constitution of the United States by unlawfully changing the rules governing the November 3, 2020, election in the Commonwealth,” the resolution states.

The resolution calls on the secretary of the Commonwealth to withdraw the “premature certification” of the presidential election and delay certifying other races, declares the 2020 election to be in dispute. It urges the U.S. Congress “to declare the selection of presidential electors in this Commonwealth to be in dispute.”

Members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly said in a statement, “A number of compromises of Pennsylvania’s election laws took place during the 2020 General Election. The documented irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting, pre-canvassing, and canvassing have undermined our elector process and, as a result, we cannot accept certification of the results in statewide races.”

‘The General Assembly Needs to Take Extraordinary Measures’

“We believe this moment is pivotal and important enough that the General Assembly needs to take extraordinary measures to answer these extraordinary questions,” the lawmakers added. “We also believe our duty as Pennsylvania’s legislative branch of government demands us to re-assume our constitutional authority and take immediate action.”

The proposed text lists three unlawful steps taken by the judicial and executive branches to change the rules of the election.

First, on Sept. 17, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court “unlawfully and unilaterally” extended the deadline by which mail ballots could be received. They ruled that ballots without a postmark would be accepted, and also allowed for ballots without a verified voter signature to be accepted, the resolution says.

Then, upon a petition from the secretary of state, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that signatures on mail-in ballots need not be authenticated.

Third, on Nov. 2, the secretary of state “encouraged certain counties to notify party and candidate representatives of mail-in voters whose ballots contained defects,” the resolution says.

All of the changes are contrary to the Pennsylvania Election Code, which requires mail-in ballots to be received at 8 p.m. on Election Day, mandates that signatures on the mail-in ballots be authenticated, and forbids the counting of defective mail-in ballots.

The resolution also takes aim at the decision of the secretary of state to “unilaterally and prematurely” certify results of the November 3, 2020 election regarding presidential electors despite ongoing litigation.

“The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has the duty to ensure that no citizen of this Commonwealth is disenfranchised, to insist that all elections are conducted according to the law, and to satisfy the general public that every legal vote is counted accurately,” the resolution states.

Mastriano said that the GOP-controlled state legislature will make a bid to reclaim its power to appoint the state’s electors to the Electoral College, saying they could start the process on Nov. 30.

*****

‘Don’t Be Bullied’

At the Phoenix, Arizona hearing, Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis pushed for the GOP-majority state House and Senate to hold a vote on the certification of the election.

Ellis said the president’s campaign wasn’t asking the legislature to overturn the results of the election, but to rather, not certify allegedly fraudulent results.

“Don’t be bullied. Your political career is worth losing to save the right to vote in America,” Giuliani told the Republican senators. “At times in our history, men and women stepped forward to defend Americans’ rights and liberties.” A burst of applause greeted his words.

Earlier, Giuliani opened by saying that socialist-leaning politicians and officials have gradually eroded the personal liberties of Americans, noting that the allegedly fraudulent election process on Nov. 3 was an extension of that erosion of civil freedom.

Waldron in his remarks claimed that a Maricopa County official said the county did not validate signatures on 1.9 million ballots, creating a massive vote fraud potential. He also testified that an anonymous witness from Pima County wrote a letter to the Arizona legislature and the U.S. Department of Justice saying votes were “embedded” in various precincts to help Biden win.

“There were approximately 35,000 fraud votes added to each Democratic candidates’ vote totals,” the individual, who asked to remain anonymous. The letter was highlighted on a screen in the room where the hearing was conducted.

“In a meeting I was invited to by the Democrat party in Pima County, Arizona on September 10, 2020, no phones or recording devices were allowed,” the letter read. “A presentation was given, including detailed plans to embed 35,000 in a ‘spread configured distribution’ to each Democrat candidate’s vote totals” in all local and federal races,” the letter states.

When the letter-writer asked if the process had ever been tested, he was told that it had been tried and proven effective in a previous election.

Shocked murmurs were heard in the room as the letter was read.

Waldron said that the anonymous whistleblower’s claim coincided with a “spike anomaly” that happened on election night when 143,000 votes were injected at 8:06 p.m., “in excess of what the machines could have processed.”