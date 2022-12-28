Florida Grand Jury to Investigate Alleged Covid Vaccine Fraud

Events playing out in Florida have the potential to blow up the establishment narrative surrounding Covid-19 vaccines and the drug companies that manufacture them.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that the State of Florida is taking action to investigate pharmaceutical companies and hold them accountable for Covid shot-related injuries and misconduct.

According to reports in AP and USA Today, the Florida Supreme Court has just granted Gov. DeSantis approval to impanel a grand jury that will investigate wrongdoings the pharmaceutical industry may have committed against the state’s residents, with regard to the Covid vaccines.

DeSantis’ bold move infuriated vaccine advocates who were forewarned of his intentions by an event in Tampa earlier this month, when the governor convened a live-streamed roundtable conference with medical professionals and vaccine-injured individuals.

The topic of the conference was “vaccine accountability.” Serious side effects purportedly related to Covid vaccines such as coagulation disorders, acute cardiac injuries, Bell’s palsy, encephalitis, appendicitis, cardiac issues and shingles, were discussed.

The conference took place against the backdrop of recent findings by the FDA that Pfizer’s Covid vaccine has been linked to pulmonary embolism—blood clotting—in older individuals. FDA researchers, extracting data from a database of elderly persons in the United States, recently found that pulmonary embolism winds up blocking blood flow in the lungs.

Dr. Peter McCullough, noted cardiologist and chief medical adviser for the Truth for Health Foundation, told The Epoch Times that the FDA’s findings “corroborate the concerns of doctors that the large uptick in blood clots, progression of heart disease, and blood disorders is associated with Covid-19 vaccination.”

Pfizer And FDA Sat On Data Pointing to Fetal Deaths

Gov. DeSantis chaired the December conference with the state’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. The surgeon general caused a stir in March when he announced that Florida would not be administering Covid-19 vaccines to children.

As children are at extremely low risk of Covid disease and vaccine risks are greater than the alleged benefits, there is no medical reason to vaccinate them with an experimental drug, Ladapo said.

This position runs contrary to guidance from the CDC, which continues to urge parents to have their children, including babies as young as five months old, vaccinated.

Since Lapado’s announcement in March, statistics of child vaccine injury and dangers to babies posed by the vaccination of pregnant women have surfaced in numerous studies around the world.

Florida-based ob/gyn and fetal specialist Dr. James Thorpe, who sees more than 8000 patients a year, said in a recent appearance on American Thought Leaders that his extensive reading of available data—including Pfizer’s own trial data –convinced him that urging pregnant women to take Covid mRNA vaccines is “unconscionable.”

He said that Pfizer and the FDA “sat on data” showing shocking numbers of miscarriages and sought to keep it sealed for 75 years. Only following a court order were the documents released.

In addition to the Pfizer data, the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS) tells its own grim story. As of May 2022, there had been 4,202 cases reported of fetal deaths following Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant mothers, for the 18 months after vaccines were rolled out.

To put this in context, the exact same search with regard to FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 30 years combined shows only 2,239 fetal deaths.

The VAERS database is understood to contain only a tenth of the actual number of adverse events experienced. It is a self-reporting system that requires patients, their family members or doctor to complete time-consuming paperwork or online forms. Often the online forms are rejected for no apparent reason, or the motivation to complete the report is lacking.

The true number of adverse events can thus be assumed to be significantly higher, analysts say.

Seeking Vaccine ‘Accountability’

“I think people want the truth and I think people want accountability,” DeSantis said at the December conference. “We need to have a thorough investigation into what’s happened with the shots.”

The governor told a press conference at the event that he had filed a “petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines.”

He said he was seeking to investigate Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as well as their executives and other medical associations or organizations involved in the rollout of the vaccines in Florida, news outlets reported.

Statewide grand juries, usually comprised of 18 people, can investigate criminal activity and issue indictments but also examine systemic problems in Florida and make recommendations. Recent panels have tackled immigration issues and school safety.

DeSantis anticipated that if impaneled, a grand jury would compel mRNA vaccine manufacturers to release all their data on safety, efficacy and benefit of vaccines.

“We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not because, in Florida, it is against the law to mislead and to misrepresent, particularly when you’re talking about the efficacy of a drug,” DeSantis said at the press conference.

“Just recently, Florida got $3.2 billion through legal action against those responsible for the opioid crisis,” he added. “And so, it’s not like this is something that’s unprecedented.”

DeSantis’ request was approved by five of the six justices who participated in the ruling, according to a report from the USA Today. The grand jury will function for a year, led by circuit Judge Ronald Ficarrotta. Grand jury members will be drawn from five judicial circuits.

False Claims and Hidden Data

The now-approved panel will be charged, with, among other things, investigating claims that the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna would end the pandemic and end viral transmission of Covid-19.

Most people now realize those claims were baseless; that no studies had even been conducted by the drug companies about whether the vaccines could prevent viral spread, as a top Pfizer executive publicly admitted at an EU conference earlier this year.

In his request to the Supreme Court for the grand jury, DeSantis said the mRNA vaccines were pushed by “individuals and companies with an incentive to create these perceptions for financial gain.” Vaccines are all profit and no accountability, and that must change, he said.

DeSantis told reporters that a grand jury would enable “legal processes that will give us the means to get more information and to bring legal accountability for those who committed misconduct.”

“Florida law prohibits fraudulent practices, including the dissemination of false or misleading advertisements of a drug, and any suggestion or advertisement that the drug is effective when it is not,” DeSantis said. “The pharmaceutical industry has a notorious history of misleading the public for financial gain.”

The petition to Florida’s supreme court noted other misleading statements made by the pharmaceutical manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines, including claims of efficacy and safety.

The CDC has acknowledged that myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — and pericarditis — inflammation of the outer lining of the heart — have been found to occur after vaccinations. (The agency continues to insist those cases are “mild” and “rare.”)

Yet, DeSantis’ petition argues that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old, within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​

“An investigation is warranted to determine whether the pharmaceutical industry has engaged in fraudulent practices,” the DeSantis petition said.

New Health Advisory Committee to Counter CDC Dictates

At the live-streamed conference in mid-December, Gov. DeSantis and Surgeon General Ladapo also announced the establishing of a new healthy advisory committee.

“Anything the CDC put out, you just assume, at this point, that it’s not worth the paper it’s printed on,” attested the governor. “And so, in Florida, we’re creating what we’re calling the ‘Public Health Integrity Committee.’

The committee will be staffed by expert researchers “who will be able to assess recommendations and guidance related to public health and healthcare,” the governor said. Most importantly, “they will be able to offer critical assessments of actions that bureaucracies like the FDA, CDC, and NIH are taking.”

“Drs. Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff will be serving as members of this Health Committee,” DeSantis said. “So, when the CDC recommends vaccinations and masks for young children, there will be another entity of authority that will offer a second opinion with some weight.

The health advisory committee will be focusing particularly on the incidence of myocarditis occurring within a few weeks following the jab, Dr. Ladapo told news correspondents.

‘Died Suddenly’

During the conference, Dr. Ladapo said that Florida will be increasing surveillance regarding scientific dishonesty and media dishonesty surrounding people in good health who “died suddenly,” according to news reports.

Dr. Ladapo referred to a recent study done from a German university that performed autopsies on individuals who died suddenly within a few weeks of receiving a Covid-19 shot. The study revealed that four out of 35 people who had died suddenly had myocarditis that was specifically attributed to the mRNA shot.

“It’s important to note that all of these people died suddenly at home and these deaths are not counted in the estimates that the CDC likes to pretend are accurate,” Dr. Ladapo stated. “We will be studying the incidents of myocarditis within a few weeks of Covid-19 vaccination for people who died.”

Our media has clearly demonstrated that it is impossible to accurately report on something when you are taking money from that same ‘something,’” Dr. Ladapo said, referring to news organizations that receive hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising from the pharmaceutical industry.

“The new committee is going to do a surveillance study by some of our medical examiners in Florida based on autopsy findings, Dr. Ladapo announced. “We’re also going to be working with the University of Florida, so there will be a component that has more of a research forum to it, but we will find out what was responsible for the sudden death of these people.

“It is a question that I’m sure keeps the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna up late at night — hoping no one ever looks,” Dr. Ladapo said. “But we’re going to look here in Florida.”

Experts Tapped for Health Committee Faced Ostracizing

The new committee headed by Dr. Ladapo will be staffed with experts such as Stanford University Professor of Medicine Jay Bhattacharya, Emergency Medicine specialist Dr. Joseph Fraiman and Associate Professor of Microbiology Steve Templeton.

Other board members include University of Southern Denmark Professor Christine Stabell Benn and epidemiologist and former Harvard professor Martin Kulldorff.

Most of these scientists and physicians share a common trait: the courage to voice politically incorrect opinions about Covid-related matters, for which they were censored and ostracized by the media and mainstream medical community.

Bhattacharya was named in the early-December installment of “The Twitter Files,” disclosures by Twitter’s new management about the company’s earlier collaboration with federal officials in censoring dissenting opinions.

Twitter executives had listed Dr. Bhattacharya on a “Blacklist” to stifle dissemination of his posts, because he had argued that coronavirus lockdowns were detrimental to children’s development.

Kuldorff and Bhattacharya were co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration of 2021 that condemned strategies such as lockdowns, contact tracing, and isolation as disproportionately targeting “the working class and the poor.” The two cited the great harms lockdowns would inflict on society, especially children, and its lack of proven benefit.

Despite being suppressed, their open letter continued to garner signatures and support. As of December 2022, it had accumulated nearly one million signatures, 50,000 of which are medical practitioners, reported the National Review.

DeSantis also appointed noted biologist Bret Weinstein to serve on the new health committee. He is an early advocate of alternative Covid treatments, including ivermectin, and has publicized the risks and questioned the effectiveness of Covid vaccines.

Weinstein, formerly a professor at Evergreen State College in Washington, was chased off campus for objecting to a race-based “Day of Absence,” that asked white people to leave the school for a day, the National Review article said. He later resigned.

For Gov. DeSantis, the courage to question and dissent that caused these scientists and physicians to be rejected comprise some of their most important assets.

Appearing recently on the Laura Ingraham show, DeSantis told Ingraham that “the authoritarians wanted to institute a vaccine passport system almost like a social credit system, so that people who dissented from their narrative would be marginalized from society entirely. We rejected that, and we banned it.”

“At the end of the day,” said the governor, “what we’re looking for is to provide truth, to provide accurate data, and provide accurate analysis. For that we need honest people whose loyalty is to the truth.”

Calls To Repeal Liability Protection for Drug Companies

Calls are mounting for Congress to repeal liability protection that pharmaceutical companies received through the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, passed in 1986 to reportedly reduce vaccine-injury lawsuits.

As of late September, well over a million adverse events had been reported after vaccination, including 31,074 reports of deaths and 258,480 serious injuries, using data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Experts say the closer to a person’s Covid vaccination an adverse event takes place, the stronger the correlation between the two events, and the greater the likelihood that the vaccine precipitated it.

For instance, according to the VAERS website, of the 13,705 U.S. deaths reported after a Covid jab from December 2020 to July 2021, seven percent occurred within 24 hours of vaccination. 15 percent occurred within 48 hours of vaccination. 54 percent occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated but succumbed only after an interval of many days or even weeks.

Most of those people were reportedly in good health, with no underlying conditions. The vaccine might not have caused all those deaths, experts say, but to deny any association between the vaccine and fatal outcomes defies reason.

*****

Across the Ocean, in the British Parliament…

As Florida’s Supreme Court was issuing its ruling that impaneled a grand jury to investigate misconduct with regard to Covid vaccines, across the ocean, MP Andrew Bridgen of Northwest Leicestershire was passionately calling for a similar investigation in the British Parliament.

Bridgen began his speech by describing the rollout of the Pfizer Covid vaccine “as perhaps the greatest miscarriage of Medical Science, damage to population health, erosion of trust in public health and attack on democracy that we will witness in our lifetime.”

He cited “the eminent British cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra,” who published peer-reviewed research that concluded “there should be a complete cessation in the administration of the Covid mRNA vaccines because of clear data of significant harms, and little ongoing benefit.”

“How interesting,” said Bridgen, “there’s not been a single rebuttal so far in the scientific literature to Dr. Malhotra’s findings, despite its making international news.”

Bridgen went on to describe the alarming revelations in the reports of adverse effects from the vaccines in the “Yellow Cards”—the British equivalency of VAERS.

“Here are the cold hard facts on the mRNA vaccines,” Bridgen said. “Since the rollout in the UK of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, we’ve had almost half a million Yellow Card reports of adverse effects from the public. This is unprecedented; it is more than all the Yellow Card combined reports of the last 40 years!”

“Such an extraordinary rate of side effects, which are beyond mild, have been reported in many countries across the world that have used the Pfizer vaccine, including, of course, the United States,” the British MP said.

Bridgen noted that beyond the shocking implications of the Yellow Cards, “the strongest evidence of harm comes from a re-analysis of the Pfizer/Moderna’s own randomized control trials published in the peer review journal Vaccine. Those studies revealed a rate of serious adverse events of one in 800 individuals vaccinated.

“These are events that result in hospitalization, stroke, pulmonary embolism, death or life-changing disability,” Bridgen said. “These findings are a smoking gun, suggesting that the vaccine should likely never have been approved in the first place. In the past, vaccines have been completely withdrawn from use for a much lower instance of serious harm.”

When the Poacher Pays the Gamekeeper

Bridgen went on to expose the conflicts of interest that plague the British MHRA (Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) “that receive up to 85 percent of their funding from Big Pharma.”

The situation he described mirrors an almost identical situation in the United States, where the FDA and CDC are well paid beneficiaries of the drug companies they are supposed to regulate.

“Instead of undertaking their own trial results of a new drug, the regulators themselves end up relying on the data given to them by the drug companies in their own sponsored trials, the MP told Parliament.

“In effect,” Bridgen said, “we’ve got the poacher paying the gamekeeper.

“Instead of having a trustworthy organization independently, rigorously assessing medicines, we have regulators who are not rigorous, they’re not independent, they’re selective, and they withhold data. They’re captured by funding from the drug industry.”

Bridgen pointed to the “increasingly unchecked power of multinational corporations, in this case, Big Pharma,” as the source of breakdown in regulatory honesty, and the need for a revamping of the system.

“Big Pharma exerts its power by capturing the political environment through lobbying, and the knowledge environment through funding university research, medical education and think tanks,” he told Parliament. And by enriching the media with millions in advertising, it equips itself with a powerful PR and propaganda arm.

The real scandal is that “doctors, academic institutions, and medical journals collude with the industry for financial gain,” the parliamentarian continued. He urged all in the medical field “who know the truth about the harm these vaccines are causing our people to speak out.”

“We’ve already sacrificed far too many of our citizens on the altar of ignorance and corporate greed,” he said.

“Last week, the MHRA authorized these experimental vaccines for use on children as young as six months,” Bridgen noted. “As the data clearly shows to anyone who wants to look at it, the mRNA vaccines – they’re not safe, they’re not effective, and they’re not necessary. I implore the government to halt their use immediately.”