Election Fraud Update

Electronic Vote-Tampering In ‘Swing’ States Flipped Millions of Votes, Attorneys Say

As tens of thousands of supporters of President Trump rallied last week in D.C. and Michigan proclaiming “Stop the Steal!”, Trump attorneys completed the filings of at least a dozen lawsuits in five “battleground” states; Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin.

In addition to Republican poll watchers being systematically deprived of their legal right to observe ballot-counting, thousands of eyewitnesses testified in sworn affidavits that they observed ballots being illegally destroyed, changed or manipulated at polling stations in the “swing” states, the lawsuits charge.

But the most explosive charges advanced by President Trump’s attorneys are that millions of votes were deliberately flipped from Donald Trump to Joe Biden inside ballot-counting software, in election districts that uniformly use problem-riddled voting machines known as Dominion Systems.

The software has multiple vulnerabilities that leave it wide open to vote-tampering, experts say. Despite this, Dominion Voting Systems service 2000 counties in 30 states.

In separate appearances on multiple news shows, former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani and attorney Sidney Powell said the volume of evidence of election fraud streaming in from eyewitnesses is “astounding.” “It’s coming through a fire hose almost faster than I can process it,” said Powell, “We have enough evidence to overturn election results in multiple states.”

While optimistic that the truth will prevail, Powell acknowledged a tidal wave of opposition from people who want to suppress it, “including people in our own government.”

The former federal prosecutor said she believes the case she’s now building for the Trump campaign will wind up in the Supreme Court.

“President Trump won this election in a landslide,” Powell told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures. “By not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by software designed expressly for that purpose. This took place beyond a doubt in the swing states and possibly far beyond.”

According to Powell, the evidence will show that votes were dumped, flipped and electronically manipulated; computers were overwritten and programmed to ignore signatures that didn’t match.

“Tens of thousands of Americans have come forward with personal experiences of having witnessed tampering with ballots and outright fraud,” she said. “Election workers have testified to seeing data uploaded to election computers the day before the election, and that new uploaded data was not certified by anyone.”

A Fifteen-Year-Old Could Hack It

Experts say that Dominion software, used in all the “swing states,” has built-in features which make it a cinch to penetrate even without hacking.

The software has what computer engineers call a back door through which one can stick a thumb drive or software via the internet, gain remote access to the system, watch the votes being tallied and with a little expertise, switch votes in real time.

“The machines can be programmed to not read the signatures on the ballot, not read the down ballot, or make the system catalog only Biden votes,” Powell explained. “We’ve even identified the algorithm they used to narrow down the number of votes they had to flip the state.”

Election officials have blamed computer glitches or human error in the much-publicized bizarre episode in Michigan, where shifts in votes from Trump to Biden were discovered after red flags were raised at the bizarre election results.

But according to Powell, it’s the fraud-enabling software that’s responsible. She said the company’s own manual explains how votes can be “wiped away,” using a feature “that allows you to drag and drop Trump votes to a separate folder and then delete that folder. A 15-year old can do it.”

When the Ballot-Counting Stopped

When Trump votes surged beyond the expected numbers on election night in Georgia, the counting of ballots suddenly stopped there—in some counties for a full day, as many recall. What happened during those hours as the entire nation waited has never been satisfactorily explained, although “many know exactly what happened,” Powell said.

“We have sworn statement from witnesses who testify they knew exactly from the outset what the seeming software “glitches” were designed to do. These individuals are taking serious risks by coming forward, they are true patriots,” the attorney said.

“Altering a vote or changing a ballot is a federal felony,” Powell went on to say. “People who witnessed this kind of fraud need to come forward now and report it. It isn’t too late.”

“There are too many coincidences of election irregularities for them to be accidental, particularly [as they involve] the Dominion Voting Systems tied to Nicolas Madura [of Venezuela],” said former mayor Rudy Giuliani in an appearance on Newsmax.

“Dominion was counting the votes in 30 states,” Giuliani said. “Dominion shouldn’t be counting the votes anywhere. It’s not an American company. Dominion uses a software product, Smartmatic, a company founded by two Venezuelans with close ties to the regime of dictator Hugo Chavez. This goes back to the disputed 2004 election in that country.”

Dominion’s Ties to Venezuela

Back in 2004, rumors churned about the cozy ties between Smartmatic/Dominion and the Chavez regime. The New York Times reported in October 2006 that the U.S. government was investigating those links amid allegations of fraudulent elections in Venezuela.

These companies have “a history of having fixed elections in Argentina, having previously fixed elections in Venezuela. This was all outlined in 2008 by the House of Representatives,” Giuliani said in the Newsmax interview.

“Curiously, in the very close states where Trump lost by less than 1%–in Nevada, Michigan and Georgia—it’s those machines that are being used,” Trump’s legal coordinator said. “The ballots were counted by a company allied with Venezuela and China? That’s outrageous.”

The China connections include computer chips and parts made in China, Dominion CEO John Poulos, a former lobbyist for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA., told Congress last January, according to a World Tribune report.

“This [vote-tampering] has been going on for years,” New York’s former mayor said. “The Democrats get away with it because they do it only in Democratic cities that they own. You don’t see them doing this in Omaha, Nebraska, in a place that’s Republican.

Giuliani told Newsmax host John Catsimatidis that the legal team is going to press the courts on this issue, as “every one of those [Dominion/Smartmatic] machines has to be audited in every state.”

The FBI and the CIA have received reports of failures and vulnerabilities in the Dominion machines but have done nothing to halt their use, noted Powell. When this is finally blown open, she said, maybe we’ll find out who stands to benefit from the situation, who’s being paid by whom.

“Every state that bought Dominion should investigate the officers who bought the software,” Sidney Powell said. “They knew exactly what they were getting.”

She said that tens of millions of dollars were paid for the voting systems, and that her team has evidence of kickbacks paid to family members of state officials who purchased them.”

Indications are that Dominion’s role in U.S. elections is part of a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy that should be investigated by military intelligence for national security implications, Powell said.

Senate Investigation Probed Security Lapses in Dominion Machines

Although Dominion has denied all allegations against its machinery and the media is working hard at suppressing negative reports, it seems that much of the information about the equipment’s security lapses is no secret in Congress.

As recently as last year, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass along with other Democratic lawmakers opened an investigation into Dominion and two other voting equipment companies.

In a December 2019 letter to Dominion Voting Systems, Senators Warren, Klobuchar, Ron Wyden and Congressman Mark Pocan warned about reports of machines “switching votes,” “undisclosed vulnerabilities,” and “improbable” results that “threaten the integrity of our elections.”

“In 2018 alone, ‘voters in South Carolina [were] reporting machines that switched their votes after they’d inputted them, scanners [were] rejecting paper ballots in Missouri, and busted machines [were] causing long lines in Indiana,’” the letter reads.

“In addition, researchers recently uncovered previously undisclosed vulnerabilities in “nearly three dozen [Dominion] election systems in 10 states.”

Additionally, in 2019, after the Democratic candidate’s electronic tally showed he received 164 votes out of 55,000 cast in a Pennsylvania state judicial election, the county’s Republican chairwoman said, “nothing went right on Election Day. Everything went wrong. That’s a problem.”

‘These Problems Threaten the Integrity of Our Elections’

The letter, signed by four Democratic members of the Senate Rules, Intelligence, Armed Services, and Homeland Security Committees, continued: “These problems threaten the integrity of our elections and demonstrate the importance of [voting machines] that are strong, durable, and not vulnerable to attack.”

The letter spelled out the senators’ concern that “that many of the company’s machines have not been updated in nearly two decades, since before the iPhone was invented.” The senators faulted Dominion for continuing to manufacture and sell “outdated products,” including machines that don’t provide voters with paper ballots and other deficits.

“Intelligence Agencies have confirmed that our election systems are a target for foreign adversaries,” yet you continue to sell this [outdated] equipment,” the senators complained in the letter. They cited warnings from cybersecurity experts that “poor technology” and “lack of auditability” in the voting systems may extract a heavy price from America’s democracy.

Acknowledging that it was too late to expect upgrades in time for the 2020 presidential election, the letter posed a series of hard-hitting questions aimed at extracting commitments from the executives that the security issues would be addressed in the very near future.

DHS Goes To Bat For Dominion

Despite clear acknowledgement in government circles that Dominion voting equipment is outdated and insecure, allegations that the equipment was repeatedly hacked in multiple election districts two weeks ago—exactly as the senators in their letter anticipated might happen—are being shrugged off by the very agencies these senators serve.

A recent statement issued by CISA, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), assured the public that “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

This outlandish endorsement by CISA director Chris Krebs was no doubt issued with a straight face. Yet anyone who peruses the 2019 Senatorial letter to Dominion singling out its outdated equipment and lack of security standards that threaten “the integrity of our elections,” will note the letter’s signatories include DHS member Sen. Gary Peters, D-M.

Why would DHS, which was so critical of Dominion’s security lapses and lack of audit ability, allow CISA to cover up for the company amid churning allegations of software glitches and voter fraud, and in the face of the company’s known weaknesses?

A New York Post article that revealed possible ties between CISA and Dominion reps might explain Krebs’ eagerness to debunk fraud claims related to the voting machine company.

“Krebs, a former Microsoft executive, hosted an election night gathering in northern Virginia attended by two representatives of Dominion Voting Systems,” noted the Post article, citing a document it had possession of.

An early celebration of an expected Biden victory, pulled off with Dominion’s help?

In another curious twist, Powell’s comments to Marie Bartiromo on Fox News revealed that Peter Neffenger, a former Obama appointee, is “president and on the board of directors of Smartmatic. He just happens to be on Mr. Biden’s presidential transition team.”

These “footnotes” are just two examples of Dominion’s success in making friends in high places and how that has sown conflicts of interest in the halls of power. It also throws light on the opposition to uncovering the truth about Election 2020, even in those agencies supposedly committed to safeguarding U.S. elections from foreign interference and unscrupulous players.

*****

AGs File Amicus Curiae In US Supreme Court Calling For Investigation Into Fraud Claims

Eleven current and former attorneys general concur that election fraud and irregularities have tainted and possibly ruined the presidential election.

These top prosecutors hailing from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas, have submitted an amicus curiae brief to the U.S. Supreme Court calling for an investigation into fraud allegations.

According to these legal experts, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ignored the law that ballots must arrive before polls close on Election Day by adding three days to this deadline. The move created “a post-election window of time” during which unscrupulous people could decide “whether perpetrating fraud in Pennsylvania would be necessary,” the AGs wrote in the amicus curiae brief.

“Second, the ruling enhanced the opportunities for fraud by mandating that late ballots must be counted even when they are not postmarked, and thus there is no evidence they were mailed by Election Day.”

Preferential Treatment

The brief cited preferential treatment illegally accorded to Democratic voters in Pennsylvania after Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced on Election night that county officials could return ballots that had mistakes, allow voters to fix the errors, and then re-submit these “cured” ballots.

Democratic campaign volunteers even contacted voters to make these corrections. Voters in largely Republican counties received none of these (illegal) courtesies.

“These series of disturbing actions disenfranchise all Pennsylvanians who voted properly, followed the rules and did not adopt this illegal practice,” said former Attorney General Phill Kline, R-Kan., Director of The Amistad Project.

This firm calculates at least 10,000 such ballots were rectified and re-deposited, violating the Pennsylvania Election Code (Section 3146.8.), Kline said.

Nevada: We Could Not Verify Signatures

Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, R-Nev., described for Fox News the disaster that Democrats engineered in his state by reducing the signature verification standard to 40 per cent. That means, Laxalt explained, that signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes could conflict with on-file signatures by 60 per cent and still be valid.

“The fact of the matter is, we have not been able to look at these signatures,” Laxalt added. “They created this new mail-in system where 600-plus thousand votes have had no scrutiny whatsoever. In addition, we’ve produced dead voters, and have also produced over 3,000 people that moved out of Las Vegas this year and still voted in this election.”

Michigan: Ballots Had No Secrecy

Zachary Larsen, a former assistant attorney general of Michigan, submitted a sworn affidavit attached to a lawsuit against Detroit election authorities. The affidavit described his personal experience as a poll watcher in Detroit during the presidential election.

“What I observed immediately was that the secrecy of the ballot was not being respected,” Larsen stated. “Instead, the second official at the table was repeatedly placing her fingers into the secrecy sleeve to separate the envelope and visually peek into the envelopes in a way that would allow her to observe the ballot, and identify some of the votes cast by the voter.”

Ballots Did Not Match Anyone in the Poll Book

Some ballots were being marked as ‘problem ballots’ based on who the person had voted for rather than on any legitimate concern.

Larsen attested that as he watched ballots being processed via computer, he observed several ballots being scanned that did match any eligible voter in the poll book. “This appeared to be the case for the majority of the voters whose ballots I personally observed being scanned.”

*

Thoughtful people have made the point that a president whose rise to office relied upon a deeply fraudulent election would destroy the legitimacy of the American government. Many believe that only decisive judicial action can restore integrity to America’s electoral system, and hopefully provide a path forward out of the present chaos.

*****

Could A Hacker Actually Change Vote Tallies?

In an appearance on America This Week, attorney Powell was asked whether she contends “there is an actual way for a hacker to change the vote tallies within the system.”

“That’s exactly right,” Powell said, adding that “the system was programmed to run 67% for Biden,” and votes were injected multiple times at that ratio, by the hundreds of thousands. She said it happened 20 minutes apart at least twice in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

Host Eric Bolling asked Powell to clarify whether this was the result of a software “glitch” or “something more nefarious.”

“It’s massive criminal voter fraud, writ large, across at least 29 states where it was happening,” Powell responded. She said the Justice Department, the FBI and the intelligence communities have long known about the Dominion vulnerabilities to being hacked and manipulated but have turned a blind eye.

“Why nothing has been done about it yet is beyond comprehension,” she said.

Questioned repeatedly about proof for her claims, Powell says there is enough statistical, mathematical and eyewitness evidence to overturn election results in multiple states, but she cannot divulge this material over the air.

She said that as people came to believe that there was hope in exposing the fraud and fighting for a just outcome in the presidential election, they came forward with information, some at great personal risk.

“We have a lot of patriots in this country,” she marveled.

“Legislatures in the states need to take control right now and reject the certifications [of a Biden victory],” she said. “Especially the swing states that were so heavily influenced by these hundreds of thousands of vote changes.”

“I would warn any state right now that thinks they’re going to certify this election to rethink it very seriously,” she added. “Because what they’re certifying is their own fraud and their own complicity in fraud.”