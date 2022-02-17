Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Chagigah 8: Joy in Yom Tov

On this daf, we find that one may not even get married during the moed, since he needs to be happy because it’s Yom Tov; even the mitzvah to rejoice at a wedding interferes with this, since it is a different simcha.

From Shabbos Mevorchin of Rosh Chodesh Elul until Shabbos Shuvah, Rav Isser Zalman Meltzer would deliver words of mussar at Yeshivas Eitz Chaim each Motzoei Shabbos.

Following is an example of one of his brilliant discourses imparted at that time: “It is now Shabbos Mevorchim Elul. We must wonder about the proper place of Elul in relation to the Yomin Noraim. The answer can be gleaned from the Netziv of Volozhin that the mitzvah to be joyous on Yom Tov isn’t relevant to tosefes Yom Tov, the time during the weekday before Yom Tov that we can opt to add to the holiday.

“He proves this from Kesubos 47. There we find that a father can give his daughter over to the agents of her future husband on Shabbos or Yom Tov. Tosafos wonders about this. Since giving her over in this manner makes her considered married, how can we give her over if it is forbidden for her to get married on Yom Tov? On Moed Koton 8, we learn that one may not get married during the moed from the verse ‘Vesomachta bechagecha – And You shall rejoice in your holiday,’ which precludes rejoicing in acquiring a new wife during these days. Tosafos answers that the Gemara means that her father gives her over during tosefes Yom Tov, the time added to the Yom Tov. Clearly, the joy of the Yom Tov is not extended to the time that we add to it. If it were, it would be forbidden to marry even during tosefes Yom Tov.”

Rav Isser Zalman continued elucidating in his hallmark manner: “But this only refers to the simcha of the Yom Tov. The eis ratzon, the auspicious nature of the Yom Tov, definitely also extends to tosefes Yom Tov. Not only that, but the added part of the Yom Tov is actually more of an auspicious time than the Yom Tov itself. And the same holds true for Elul. Just like the main character of Yom Tov is joy, the main component of the Yomim Nora’im is trembling from judgment. But this is not yet relevant in Elul, just like the joy of Yom Tov doesn’t yet apply during tosefes Yom Tov. But the auspicious nature of these days, the ‘dirshu Hashem behimatzo – seek out Hashem when He is found,’ which relates to the Yomim Noraim, is more palpable during Elul than during the actual Yomim Tovim. This explains why Elul is the ‘chodesh harachamim vehaselichos — the month of mercy and forgiveness’” (Me’ilo Shel Shmuel, p. 281).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Peace, Brother.

Feb 17, 2022

Parshas Ki Sisa contains apexes of glory and splendor, depths of catastrophe, and a cataclysmic blow, followed by the greatest message of forgiveness in the

Read More »

My Take on the News

Feb 16, 2022

Spyware Scandal Continues to Rock the Country Last week, I wrote about the scandal that erupted due to the revelation that the police had hacked

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US