Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Sunday, Mar 13, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Yevamos 6: Action Overrides Thought

On this daf, we find a discussion about what overrides negative mitzvos.

Rav Refoel of Barshad was a very well-known and respected personage. Every time he would enter a shul or gathering, he would sit in a common seat that was very distant from the coveted front wall.

One person felt that this was very strange and decided to ask him what was behind this odd practice. “With all due respect, I cannot fathom what is behind the rebbe’s custom. Either way, if the rebbe sits in the back because he has true humility, why not sit in the front? Surely, one can retain a feeling of broken-heartedness even while sitting in an honorable seat. And if the rebbe has problems with thoughts of arrogance, chas veshalom, what does sitting in the back help? Clearly, it is possible to be filled with self-inflated feelings while sitting in the back as well as in the front. On the contrary, it is possible to fathom how one would be filled with more thoughts of arrogance because he acts humble…”

Rav Refoel replied, “Our sages teach that although action nullifies the intent in one’s thoughts, mere thoughts cannot nullify action. If I, who am unworthy for the honor, were to sit on the mizrach, I would be doing an action of arrogance while trying to overcome this with thoughts of humility. But we see that this is an exercise in futility. However, sitting in the back is an action of humility which overcomes any thoughts of arrogance. Isn’t it clear that this is the only option that gives me a chance of overcoming thoughts of arrogance?” (Shulchan Hatohar p. 32).

 

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

The Joy of Clarity

Mar 9, 2022

Purim will live on for eternity as a day of joy and festivity. After the arrival of Moshiach, the other Yomim Tovim will no longer

Read More »

Ukraine’s Heroic Resistance

Mar 9, 2022

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered 190,000 Russian troops to invade Ukraine two weeks ago, military experts expected a quick and overwhelming Russian victory, because,

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US