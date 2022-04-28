Yevamos 52: A Heavenly Portal

On this daf, we find that one who marries without shidduchim is punished.

The Klausenberger Rebbe related an important teaching about shidduchim: “Tzaddikim revealed that a special heavenly portal is opened for each person who needs to marry off a son or daughter and lacks the funds to do so. For one with bitachon, this includes all of one’s needs. Parents should not be stingy when committing for wedding expenses. One who is intelligent will procure a silk garment on the same cheshbon. One who is afraid to do so and goes to the wedding in old clothes or fails to provide for another need of their child is a laughingstock in Shomayim. This concept, brought from the Oheiv Yisroel of Apt, is clearly true, but one needs genuine bitachon to access this bounty” (Shefa Chaim, Michtevei Torah).