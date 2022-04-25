Yevamos 49: Never Despair

This daf discusses terrible sins, but concludes that Hashem is always found for the klal and can be found for the individual during the days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. This teaches that we should never give up no matter what.

Rav Tzadok Hakohein of Lublin explores this message: “We may wonder why Yetzias Mitzrayim is mentioned every day, is the foundation of every Yom Tov and many mitzvos, and we are supposed to mention it multiple times during davening each day.

“The answer is that in Egypt, we were in the lowest possible place, the forty-ninth level of defilement. One would have thought that our situation was hopeless, but Hashem delivered us from bondage and made us His nation. Our first lesson on inception was that one should never despair, no matter what. Hashem redeemed us then and will surely deliver us from any spiritual bondage no matter how hopeless it seems. No matter how far a Jew may have fallen, what he has done or where he has been, it is never too late. He is definitely not as depraved as we were as hopeless slaves in Egypt. We focus so much on remembering Mitzrayim so we will know deeply that Hashem will definitely deliver us, just like He delivered them” (Pri Tzaddik, Parshas Mishpotim).