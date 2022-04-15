Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Yevamos 45: The Right Match

 On this daf, we find that when a man asked to marry Rav’s daughter, Rav refused him.

 

The spiritual significance of marriage can hardly be overstated. When unmarried men would ask Rebbi Nachman for guidance in their Divine service, he would reply, “First, get yourself a tallis—find a wife. Then you can come back to me!”

Rav Boruch of Mezhibuzh would say, “G-d wanted man to learn to love Him. Therefore, he commanded us to marry.”

Some parents believe that they should try to push an eligible child to marry whomever they find appropriate. Despite the importance ascribed to marriage, many chassidim did not believe in pressuring. “Regarding the daughters of Tzlofchod, the verse states, ‘Let them marry whoever is good in their eyes.’ We see that one should not pressure an unmarried person to marry. Each person must choose for him or herself” (Siach Sarfei Kodesh).

