Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Yevamos 44: Taking Advice

On this daf, we find that we give the yovom proper advice.

Finding the right advice is often the key to success. How many times would a simple piece of advice have saved a relationship, a job, or something else that was lost? If only we knew the right way to act. If only we could identify when we need to focus on ourselves and when doing so is inconsiderate. If only we could pinpoint when we need to share our attention and when we should avert our gaze.

And the same is true in more subtle dilemmas. If we only understood how to actualize our potential, there would be so much we could achieve. We always seem to have a good idea of what our friend needs to do to move forward in life, but are often at a loss when it comes to our own path. The first step is having the humility to seek good counsel. Then, on gaining proper perspective, we take the appropriate advice. With prayer and humility, Hashem helps and we find workable strategies enabling us to advance into who we can be (Otzar Hayirah).

