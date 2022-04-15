Yevamos 40: Lechem Oni

On this daf, we find a halacha regarding matzah as “lechem oni.”

The Satmar Rov teaches the only way to ensure that one doesn’t accidentally ingest even a speck of chometz: “All of Klal Yisroel trembles from the possibility that they might consume a speck of chometz on Pesach. We work so hard to clean and search every nook and cranny of our home to eradicate all chometz in our possession. Nevertheless, ensuring that every piece of food brought into one’s house doesn’t have even a crumb of chometz on it is a very big challenge. We find in various works that there is no natural way to be certain that one has not inadvertently consumed chometz during the chag. For this, we require Divine assistance. We must beg Hashem to protect us from the smallest crumb of chometz.

“We can use this concept to explain the verse, ‘You shall not consume upon it chometz. Seven days you will eat matzos, lechem oni.’ How can one be sure that during the seven days he eats only matzah, not any chometz? The answer is ‘lechem oni.’ Our sages explain that oni here means answers, since one speaks a lot over the matzah. This alludes to the principle just explained. The way to ensure that one eats only matzah is to speak a lot of words of tefillah. He must beg Hashem to protect him and ensure that he only consumes matzah without the smallest amount of chometz” (Divrei Yoel, Haggadah Shel Pesach).