Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Yevamos 22: Old Debts

Children sometimes do foolish things. Even after bar mitzvah, it is not uncommon for immaturity to play a role in one’s choices in life.

One young non-Jew wanted many things that his parents refused to give him. He found a solution for his lack of funds: he began to shoplift from local merchants. He was very good at this and was never caught. Eventually, he understood that stealing is wrong and changed his ways, but he never returned what he had appropriated in his youth.

When he grew older, he began to notice a deep-rooted longing for something in the depths of his soul, but he could not figure out what he lacked. After much searching, he began to explore Yiddishkeit and found that it resonated in his soul. When he learned Torah, he felt like he was home. In his heart, he felt that he should convert and did so. But he wondered about all the goods he had taken as a non-Jew. Of course, a ger is compared to a newborn baby, as we find on Yevamos 22. Nevertheless, he found it difficult to understand why he was not obligated to repay what he had stolen as a non-Jew.

When this question was presented to the Chavos Ya’ir, he ruled that the goods must be returned. “Although the rule is that a convert is like a newborn baby, there are exceptions to this rule. If a non-Jew borrowed money or stole goods and then converted, he must still repay the loan or return the stolen goods. This is clear, since even as a non-Jew he was obligated to return the stolen goods or repay the loan. Becoming a Jew does not forgive one’s debts from when he was a non-Jew and returning stolen objects are no different” (Shu”t Chavos Ya’ir #79).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Rav Chaim zt”l

Mar 23, 2022

One day it was Purim, and all around the world Jews were celebrating. The next day, it was Tisha B’Av. The celebrations were forgotten. Purim

Read More »

Bereft

Mar 23, 2022

Torah, Torah chigri sak V’hisfalshi b’aifer Tears do flow on every face Of each yodeia sefer   A living Sefer Torah Each breath an education

Read More »

Any Second Now

Mar 23, 2022

In A Perfect World   Blackouts. We’ve all experienced them. The lights flicker ominously, once, twice, and then go out. Instant, disorienting darkness. We scramble

Read More »

A Mantle Passed On

Mar 23, 2022

Hadar kibluha, with joy and with love. And then, in immediate proximity, indescribable loss and pain. In one moment, revelry throughout a nation engaged in

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US