Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Sunday, Mar 27, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Yevamos 20: Inadvertent Transgressions

On this daf, we find that one who does not keep rabbinic commandments is called wicked. On Shabbos 110 we find that one who transgresses a rabbinic prohibition will be “bitten by a snake.” This means that one who violates a rabbinic ordinance is more prone to punishment in this world than one who transgressed a Torah commandment. This is even more explicit in Eiruvin 21, where we find that one who violates the words of the sages is liable to the death penalty.

Even one who transgressed a rabbinic prohibition accidentally might need atonement. Although the Nesivos holds that one who inadvertently eats something that is a rabbinic prohibition does not require atonement—and the same holds true for transgressing other rabbinic ordinances— other authorities argue.

Rav Yitzchok Elchonon Spector and the Maharsham are among the dissenting opinions. They rule that even an inadvertent rabbinic transgression also harms one and atonement is needed (Nesivos, siman 234; Ein Yitzchok, Even Ha’ezer 67:21-22; Mishpat Shalom #244)

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Rav Chaim zt”l

Mar 23, 2022

One day it was Purim, and all around the world Jews were celebrating. The next day, it was Tisha B’Av. The celebrations were forgotten. Purim

Read More »

Bereft

Mar 23, 2022

Torah, Torah chigri sak V’hisfalshi b’aifer Tears do flow on every face Of each yodeia sefer   A living Sefer Torah Each breath an education

Read More »

Any Second Now

Mar 23, 2022

In A Perfect World   Blackouts. We’ve all experienced them. The lights flicker ominously, once, twice, and then go out. Instant, disorienting darkness. We scramble

Read More »

A Mantle Passed On

Mar 23, 2022

Hadar kibluha, with joy and with love. And then, in immediate proximity, indescribable loss and pain. In one moment, revelry throughout a nation engaged in

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US