Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Thursday, Mar 24, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Yevamos 17: Believing in Ourselves

This daf begins with a verse from Sancheirev’s relocation of the nations to places other than their ancestral homelands. Although the Rambam writes that we do not know who the nations mentioned in the Chumash are today due to this relocation, he still brings the halacha to remember and obliterate Amaleik.

The deeper works explain that after this relocation, our main avodah is to eradicate the Amaleik within.

Rav Nosson of Breslov explains that the inner force of Amaleik expresses itself in feelings of inadequacy. The Amaleik within convinces us that Hashem doesn’t hear our prayers, since we see that even though we’ve begged for help in some area for what seems like forever, we’ve yet to see results.

As the Purim story unfolded, the Jewish people’s situation became increasingly desperate. It took Mordechai and Esther to inspire us to believe in the power of our prayers, because we felt that we were under the pall of Divine apathy. They galvanized us to turn to Hashem in heartfelt prayer and the plot against us was overturned.

Rav Nosson concludes, “We still need inspiration to pray today. We need to hold on to our faith in the power of our prayers. If we really understood the immense power of prayer, we would invest our energies in it and the redemption would have come long ago” (Likkutei Halachos).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Rav Chaim zt”l

Mar 23, 2022

One day it was Purim, and all around the world Jews were celebrating. The next day, it was Tisha B’Av. The celebrations were forgotten. Purim

Read More »

Bereft

Mar 23, 2022

Torah, Torah chigri sak V’hisfalshi b’aifer Tears do flow on every face Of each yodeia sefer   A living Sefer Torah Each breath an education

Read More »

Any Second Now

Mar 23, 2022

In A Perfect World   Blackouts. We’ve all experienced them. The lights flicker ominously, once, twice, and then go out. Instant, disorienting darkness. We scramble

Read More »

A Mantle Passed On

Mar 23, 2022

By Shloimy Hoffman Hadar kibluha, with joy and with love. And then, in immediate proximity, indescribable loss and pain. In one moment, revelry throughout a

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US