Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Yevamos 16: The Rebbe’s Humility

This daf continues discussing whether Bais Shammai followed their own teachings after the bas kol declaring that the halacha follows Bais Hillel due to their humility.

Once, a grandson of the Ahavas Chaim of Vizhnitz spent time with his illustrious grandfather. The grandson was a talmid chochom in his own right and served as a community rov and posek. When it came time for lunch, the grandson naturally stayed. He went to wash his hands and was appalled when he saw that his venerable grandfather had brought him a towel. Not wanting for the rebbe—one of the most respected personages of his time—to serve him, he indicated that he didn’t want to take the towel.

The cryptic reply the rebbe offered puzzled his grandson: “But doesn’t the halacha follow Bais Shammai?”

During the meal, when he asked the rebbe what he had meant, the rebbe turned to Brachos 52 and pointed to the Mishnah there. When the grandson looked at this Mishnah, he was astounded. It records a dispute between Bais Shammai and Bais Hillel as to whether one may use a shamash who is an ignoramus. Bais Shammai permits, while Bais Hillel forbids.

“The halacha follows Bais Shammai, so you could have taken the towel from me after all…” (Zichron Yisroel, p. 56)

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Rav Chaim zt”l

Mar 23, 2022

One day it was Purim, and all around the world Jews were celebrating. The next day, it was Tisha B’Av. The celebrations were forgotten. Purim

Read More »

Bereft

Mar 23, 2022

Torah, Torah chigri sak V’hisfalshi b’aifer Tears do flow on every face Of each yodeia sefer   A living Sefer Torah Each breath an education

Read More »

Any Second Now

Mar 23, 2022

In A Perfect World   Blackouts. We’ve all experienced them. The lights flicker ominously, once, twice, and then go out. Instant, disorienting darkness. We scramble

Read More »

A Mantle Passed On

Mar 23, 2022

By Shloimy Hoffman Hadar kibluha, with joy and with love. And then, in immediate proximity, indescribable loss and pain. In one moment, revelry throughout a

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US