Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Friday, Mar 18, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Yevamos 11: The Earthly Elements

This daf discusses some halachos of a sotah.

The Ohr Hachaim teaches a deep lesson about the sotah waters: “We have already discussed in Parshas Bereishis the ramifications of the word ‘Vayechulu’ from the Zohar Chodosh. There we find that the verse uses the word ‘vayechulu’ in the same sense as ‘ad kelos hanefesh—to the soul’s extremity,’ which really indicates yearning.

“The entire creation is always in motion, because everything is always yearning to connect to the spiritual reality. This is the purpose of the material world. Hashem wanted a ‘dirah batachtonim,’ a dwelling place among the lower beings, as we find in the Medrash. When Adam fell, this lowered the entire world and distanced Hashem from the land. He brought death into the world, but when we stood on Sinai, we nullified the Angel of Death. Sadly, we brought death back when we sinned, but Hashem commanded us to make a Mikdosh so there would be a sublime space for His Shechinah in the world nevertheless.

“A sotah acts in direct opposition to this purpose. She lowers the entire world and postpones the ultimate redemption. She defies the intent of the world, so the entire creation combats her. She must go to the Mikdosh, the holiest place in the world that alludes to how things will be in times to come. We take water and dirt and place them in a vessel. These are the two lowest foundations of the world. They avenge themselves against the woman who has rebelled against her husband and frustrated their purpose. Although she followed nature, she acted against the deeper character of the entire world. If she will not admit and accept her deserved divorce, bereft of normal benefits, the very elements will themselves destroy her” (Ohr Hachaim, Bamidbar 5:16).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

See the Strength

Mar 16, 2022

Most real estate solicitations begin the same way: “I found this great building/project/development. The past owner didn’t manage it properly, so I can get in

Read More »

The Tunic of Moshe

Mar 16, 2022

The posuk in Parshas Tzav (8:28) states, “Moshe took them (the sacrifices) from on their palms and caused them to go up in smoke on

Read More »

Scary and Scarier

Mar 16, 2022

For us old-timers, it is beginning to feel like the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis once again in terms of worries about a nuclear conflagration. Vladimir

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US