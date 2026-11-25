Something unsettling is happening in the world, and people everywhere are worried.

We have become accustomed to living in a society in which almost everything works. We board airplanes with the expectation that they will take off and land safely, deposit our money in banks confident that it will be available whenever we need it, and conduct our lives through technological systems whose extraordinary complexity rarely enters our thoughts. We assume that electricity will flow, communications will function, and the vast machinery of modern civilization will continue operating with the reliability upon which we have come to depend.

Then, suddenly, something goes wrong.

A malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s communications network brings air traffic across the United States to a halt. Thousands of flights are canceled, travelers are stranded, and an entire nation discovers how much of its transportation system depends upon equipment that can become unstable without warning.

Days later, United Airlines experiences a separate technological failure that prevents departing flights from leaving the ground. Banking customers encounter problems accessing their accounts and completing transactions. Computer networks malfunction, and services that millions of people regard as indispensable become temporarily unavailable.

Across Europe, an even stranger development captures attention. Cyberattackers interfere with refrigeration systems in supermarkets, remotely manipulating temperatures and destroying food. Refrigerators and freezers, among the most ordinary and dependable appliances in modern life, become instruments of disruption because their controls are connected to networks that outsiders have managed to penetrate.

The incidents are not all related, and there is no established evidence that the American aviation and banking disruptions were coordinated cyberattacks. But their cumulative effect is disturbing. Things that seemed permanent and dependable suddenly appear vulnerable, and the public is left wondering what else might fail.

Meanwhile, a far more consequential uncertainty hangs over the international scene.

Despite the damage inflicted upon Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure during the American and Israeli operations earlier this year, the regime’s ambitions remain a source of grave concern. The possibility of renewed military confrontation is once again being discussed, raising fears about what another war might entail and whether the Iranian regime could eventually acquire weapons capable of inflicting catastrophic destruction.

In the midst of unprecedented scientific achievement and technological sophistication, an uncomfortable sense of insecurity has begun to settle over the world.

What makes this atmosphere particularly remarkable is that mankind has never possessed so much knowledge or so many instruments of control. Yet we have become so accustomed to immediate answers and predictable outcomes that when something goes wrong, we expect to know precisely what happened, who was responsible, and how quickly the problem will be resolved.

When those answers are unavailable, speculation rushes into the vacuum.

Was the aviation shutdown merely a technical malfunction, or was someone testing the vulnerabilities of America’s infrastructure? Were the banking problems unrelated software failures, or could they be evidence of something more sinister? How much of Iran’s nuclear capability was destroyed, how much has been restored, and what is taking place in facilities that international inspectors cannot enter?

In an atmosphere saturated with alarming reports and competing explanations, the distinction between what is known, what is suspected, and what is merely feared can become dangerously blurred.

We possess more information than any generation before us, but information does not necessarily bring clarity. Sometimes it merely gives our fears more material to work with.

This week’s parsha contains an extraordinary account that speaks directly to this condition.

Yaakov Avinu was returning to Eretz Yisroel after twenty years in the home of Lovon. He endured dishonesty, exploitation, and repeated attempts to undermine him, yet he emerged with a large family and considerable possessions.

Now he faces another danger.

Eisov, the brother who once threatened his life, is approaching with four hundred men. Yaakov does not know whether Eisov intends reconciliation or violence, and he must prepare for an encounter whose outcome he cannot predict.

The Torah tells us, “Vayira Yaakov me’od vayeitzer lo.” Yaakov is deeply frightened and distressed. He divides his camp, sends gifts, prepares for the possibility of battle, and turns to Hashem in tefillah.

But then, after all these preparations, something unexpected occurs.

The Torah tells us, “Vayivoseir Yaakov levado vayei’oveik ish imo ad alos hashachar.” Yaakov is left alone, and a man wrestles with him until the break of dawn.

The Torah refers to Yaakov’s adversary simply as an ish, a man. Chazal identify him as the sar of Eisov.

The struggle continues through the night. The sar strikes Yaakov’s thigh, injuring him, but Yaakov refuses to release him until he receives a brocha. As dawn approaches, the malach gives him the name Yisroel, declaring that he has struggled with heavenly and earthly powers and prevailed.

Then the Torah tells us, “Vayizrach lo hashemesh ka’asher avar es Penuel vehu tzoleia al yereicho.” The sun rose for him as he passed Penuel, and he was limping because of his thigh.

The juxtaposition is striking. Yaakov emerges victorious, but wounded. Eisov is still approaching, and the challenges of his life are far from over. Nevertheless, the Torah emphasizes that the sun has risen for him.

Rashi, citing Chazal, explains that the sun’s rising brought healing to Yaakov’s injury. The light of dawn was not merely a change in the hour of day; it marked a change in his condition.

There is an additional insight to be drawn from this episode.

Darkness does not alter the world around us. It merely alters our ability to perceive it.

I thought of this idea as I was driving home from a delightful family simcha. It was late at night and the road was dark. Compounding the darkness, my windshield continued fogging up, and I had difficulty driving along the very familiar road.

Nothing about the road had changed. Its turns, intersections, and familiar landmarks were exactly where they had always been. But because I could not see them clearly, a routine drive had become an uncomfortable experience.

The difficulty was not the road itself, but my inability to see it properly. Once my vision cleared, I could continue with confidence.

Perhaps this is one of the profound lessons contained in Yaakov’s nighttime struggle. He did not emerge from his encounter with the sar of Eisov untouched, nor did the rising sun guarantee that the future would be free of hardship. But he was able to continue his journey without allowing the struggle to define what lay ahead.

There is a difference between a world that is dangerous and a world that is incomprehensible.

Danger can be confronted, assessed, and, where possible, addressed. But when a person loses the ability to distinguish between actual threats and the fears generated by uncertainty, his judgment itself becomes vulnerable.

That is the difficulty confronting so many people today.

A technological failure occurs, and theories immediately circulate about hostile governments, coordinated sabotage, and the possibility of a wider collapse. A military development is reported in Iran, and speculation begins about an imminent war and consequences that no one can reliably predict.

The speed with which information travels gives these possibilities an immediacy that can make them feel like established realities.

Yet a possibility is not a certainty, a suspicion is not evidence, and an alarming prediction is not an event that has already occurred.

Recognizing these distinctions does not minimize danger. It allows us to understand danger more accurately.

Yaakov did not dismiss the report that Eisov was approaching with four hundred men. He took the threat seriously and prepared accordingly, but he did not allow uncertainty about Eisov’s intentions to paralyze him.

This is an essential dimension of emunah.

A person who knows that the world is governed by Hakadosh Boruch Hu does not imagine that he must possess an explanation for every event. He understands that human knowledge is limited, appearances can be misleading, and the inability to understand what is happening does not mean that existence itself has become meaningless or directionless.

Emunah does not require us to disregard evidence or assume that every frightening development will have a pleasant conclusion. It provides the perspective necessary to confront difficulties without surrendering to them.

For most of human history, people knew relatively little about events beyond their immediate surroundings. News traveled slowly, and developments in distant countries often remained unknown until long after they had occurred.

Today, we can follow events across the globe as they unfold, receiving an almost continuous stream of reports, warnings, images, and predictions.

That access can be valuable. It enables governments to respond to emergencies, allows communities to mobilize assistance, and helps individuals make informed decisions.

But it also creates a strange imbalance between the amount of danger we are aware of and the amount of danger we are able to influence.

Once we become aware of a threat, we may feel compelled to continue monitoring it, as though constant attention could somehow provide control over its outcome.

The result is that people can become emotionally consumed by events that remain beyond their influence.

But knowledge must be accompanied by perspective, or the very information intended to help us understand the world can become a source of confusion.

There is another dimension to this problem.

The more sophisticated our civilization becomes, the more we tend to assume that every problem must have an immediate solution.

When a system malfunctions, we expect engineers to repair it. When a disease appears, we expect scientists to develop a treatment. When an enemy threatens, we expect intelligence agencies and military planners to devise an effective response.

These expectations are not unreasonable. Human ingenuity has accomplished extraordinary things, and responsible efforts to solve problems are essential.

But the assumption that every difficulty can be resolved quickly, predictably, and completely has created expectations that reality cannot always satisfy.

There are problems that require time, dangers that cannot be eliminated, and questions for which no immediate answer is available.

The ability to live constructively with those limitations is itself a form of wisdom.

In the account of Yaakov’s struggle, the Torah provides a remarkable illustration of that wisdom.

After receiving his new name, Yaakov asks the mysterious figure, “Hagidah na shemecha — Tell me your name.”

The malach does not answer the question directly. Instead, he asks why Yaakov is inquiring about his name.

The encounter ends without Yaakov receiving the explanation he sought.

Yet Yaakov continues his journey.

Yaakov endured a frightening struggle with a mysterious adversary, sustained an injury, and received a new name. He naturally wishes to understand more fully the identity of the figure with whom he has wrestled.

The absence of a complete explanation does not prevent him from recognizing the significance of what has occurred or from proceeding with the responsibilities that await him.

There is an important lesson here for a generation that has become accustomed to believing that every question must be answered immediately.

Not every uncertainty can be resolved on demand. Not every mystery can be explained to our satisfaction, and not every development can be understood while it is still unfolding.

Sometimes wisdom consists not in obtaining an answer, but in recognizing the limits of what can presently be known.

And perhaps that is the particular danger of the atmosphere in which we now find ourselves. We are not merely frightened by events. We are frightened by our inability to know what those events mean.

When airplanes stop flying, we want to know whether the problem is temporary or a warning of something larger. When an email service that millions of people depend on becomes less reliable than snail mail, and when hackers interfere with ordinary appliances, we wonder how many other systems are vulnerable. When Iran’s nuclear activities remain hidden from inspectors, we confront the disturbing possibility that a dangerous regime may be advancing capabilities whose precise status is unknown.

These are serious concerns that deserve responsible attention. But we must not allow speculation to transform every conceivable danger into an assumed reality.

Vigilance sharpens judgment; uncontrolled fear distorts it. A vigilant person seeks reliable information, evaluates evidence, and responds appropriately. Someone consumed by fear may become so preoccupied with what could happen that he loses the ability to distinguish between the probable, the possible, and the imaginary.

The Torah does not ask us to live without concern. It asks us to preserve the clarity necessary to respond wisely.

This is also an important lesson for the atmosphere we create in our homes.

Children are growing up in a world where frightening information is readily available and where uncertainty is often presented in its most dramatic form. They hear about wars, cyberattacks, political turmoil, and technological failures, sometimes without possessing the experience or perspective necessary to understand their significance.

They look to adults not only for reassurance, but for an example of how to interpret the world.

When every troubling report produces alarm, children may learn to regard uncertainty itself as evidence that something terrible is about to happen.

When they see that their parents take serious developments seriously, distinguish facts from rumors, and continue fulfilling their responsibilities with composure, they learn that the world can be complicated without becoming incomprehensible.

We cannot promise our children that nothing frightening will ever occur. But we can teach them that fear need not govern their thinking and that uncertainty does not relieve them of the obligation to live with purpose.

This is not the easy optimism that insists everything will work out exactly as we hope. It is a deeper confidence rooted in the recognition that the world has a Creator, that human understanding is necessarily limited, and that our inability to see the entire picture does not mean that there is no picture to see.

Perhaps that is why the Torah’s description of Yaakov’s emergence from his struggle is so powerful.

“Vayizrach lo hashemesh.”

The sun rose for him.

Yaakov was still limping. Eisov was still ahead of him. The future was uncertain, but he did not let the darkness through which he had struggled define his journey.

He knew that Hashem would protect him. He knew that whatever happened was directed by Hakadosh Boruch Hu and that with proper tefillah and hishtadlus he would persevere.

The lesson of Yaakov Avinu is that peace of mind does not require complete knowledge of the future. It requires the ability to distinguish between what is known and what is feared, between the dangers that demand action and the possibilities that merely invite speculation, and between the responsibilities entrusted to us and the outcomes that remain beyond our understanding.

The sun did not rise for Yaakov because every danger had disappeared. It rose as he continued forward, wounded but undefeated, into a future that remained unknown.

We cannot know what tomorrow will bring, and technological sophistication does not provide mankind with complete mastery over the future. But the inability to see beyond the horizon does not mean that darkness has conquered the world. Yaakov Avinu teaches us that even after the longest and most frightening night, a person must proceed with his faith, his judgment, and his purpose intact.

The darkness may conceal the road ahead, but it does not mean that the road has disappeared. And the greatness of Klal Yisroel has always been the ability to continue moving, even before the sun begins to rise.

Because we know, as Yaakov did, that Hashem protects us and that the road will lead us to the geulah.