The world has changed dramatically since the days of Avrohom, Yitzchok, and Yaakov. Empires have risen and fallen. Civilizations have flourished and disappeared. Kings and rulers who once commanded the destinies of millions have been relegated to the pages of history. The world has become more sophisticated, more educated, more technologically advanced, and, at least outwardly, more civilized.

But the forces that confronted our forefathers continue to confront us, albeit in different forms, dressed in different clothing and speaking different languages.

We sometimes forget that. We are impressed by Eisov. He is polished, sophisticated, and articulate. He dresses impeccably, speaks beautifully, knows how to make people feel comfortable, and presents himself as a man of peace and goodwill. We are flattered when he extends his hand in friendship and assures us that he wants nothing more than to live alongside us in harmony.

But then, as happened recently, the mask slips, the hostility re-emerges, and we are shocked. How can it be? How could this happen? How could people who speak so warmly about tolerance and acceptance turn against us? How could advanced societies become breeding grounds for antisemitism?

The answer is that the external trappings of civilization do not necessarily change the nature of Eisov. He can be educated and cultured, articulate and charming, and still harbor deep resentment toward us. And these days, there are plenty of people who epitomize that. Think of the people who openly campaigned against Israel, a code word for Jews, and of all the people who voted for open antisemites, and you may start wondering how long the American dream will last.

We had thought we were safe here and that it would be different here, and then suddenly we recognize that the lessons of Sefer Bereishis are as relevant today as they were thousands of years ago.

Avrohom and Yitzchok were wealthy, generous, and peaceful. Nevertheless, their neighbors fought them and sought to drive them away.

In this week’s parsha, Yaakov Avinu encounters an adversary whose hostility is concealed beneath the guise of familial affection. Lovon was his uncle, his father-in-law, and his employer, a man who owed much of his prosperity to Yaakov, yet he repaid twenty years of extraordinary devotion with deception, exploitation, and betrayal.

Lovon deceived Yaakov in marriage, repeatedly altered his wages, and took advantage of his integrity. Yet when Yaakov finally departed at Hashem’s command, Lovon pursued him with righteous indignation, casting himself as the injured party. The deceiver became the accuser, the exploiter the victim, and the man who had suffered the injustice was suddenly called upon to defend himself.

It is a familiar inversion, one that resonates painfully in our own time.

Israel was subjected to a barbaric assault by Hamas terrorists, who massacred innocent civilians, abducted hostages, and unleashed a war upon the Jewish state. Yet when Israel fought back to defend its citizens and prevent another massacre, much of the world’s outrage shifted from those who perpetrated the atrocities to those who had suffered them.

The country that was attacked found itself accused of genocide. Its products became targets of boycotts, its leaders faced international condemnation, and governments moved to restrict military assistance. The atrocities that precipitated the war receded from the discussion, while Israel’s response became the overriding moral offense.

Lovon’s great deception was not simply that he mistreated Yaakov. It was that he claimed the moral authority to condemn the very man he had mistreated.

The passage of thousands of years has done little to diminish the appeal of that maneuver. The language has become more sophisticated, the accusations more elaborate, and the forums more prestigious. But the underlying inversion remains: Those who initiate violence against the Jewish people are excused or forgotten, while the Jews who resist it are called upon to justify their very right to defend themselves.

Even Lovon’s name, meaning white, suggested purity and innocence. He cloaked his dishonesty in righteousness, presenting his self-interest as moral indignation. It is an art that has lost none of its practitioners over the centuries.

The enduring lesson of the story lies not only in Lovon’s duplicity, but in Yaakov’s response.

Yaakov did not become a Lovon in order to survive Lovon.

Twenty years of mistreatment did not diminish his integrity or divert him from his mission. He refused to allow the injustice he had suffered to define his character or determine his destiny.

While Lovon schemed to accumulate wealth and exercise control, Yaakov quietly built something infinitely more enduring: the family from which Klal Yisroel would emerge.

Lovon measured success by what he could acquire. Yaakov measured it by what he could transmit.

Lovon was consumed with possessing the present. Yaakov was laying the foundations of the future, of eternity.

And when their paths finally separated, Lovon became a footnote in the story of Yaakov, while Yaakov became the father of a nation whose destiny would transcend the ages.

There is another lesson in Yaakov’s encounter with Lovon. Our strength has never depended upon winning the approval of others or conforming to the values of the societies around us. We have endured precisely because we remained faithful to the Torah and the mission entrusted to us by our forefathers.

In every generation, the Jewish people have been confronted with essentially the same proposition, dressed in the language of the times and presented a little differently. It always boiled down to the entreaty that if we would just abandon what makes us different and adapt to their ways, we would be accepted.

And in every generation, there have been Jews who believed the promise.

Seeking acceptance and respectability, they gradually adopted the standards of the surrounding culture, until they came to view their heritage through the eyes of those who disparaged it. They dismissed what has sustained the Jewish people through centuries of exile as obstacles to progress. They abandoned the traditions of their forefathers and began to look down upon those who remained faithful to them.

And then they found out the hard way that the world of Eisov cares as little for us when we adapt ourselves to fit in with them as it does when we remain loyal to Torah. The Jews who seek recognition from the big world are shocked when that world mocks, vilifies, and curses them. They are shocked when universities, professors, and fellow students turn on them and march against them. They cannot accept it when their favorite political party promotes people who hate them and demotes those who maintain a semblance of a connection to Israel.

That is one of the great lessons of our parsha.

Our strength has never depended upon our ability to imitate the Eisovs and Lovons. Our survival has never been assured by the approval of the powerful or the admiration of the fashionable. We have endured because we remained faithful to the mission entrusted to us by the avos.

Yet those who have distanced themselves from that inheritance lecture us here and in Eretz Yisroel about how to live.

They speak in the language of tolerance, progress, equality, and enlightenment, but have remarkably little tolerance for Jews whose lives revolve around Torah. They demand respect for every identity and every lifestyle, yet refuse to extend that same respect and acceptance to those who adhere to the traditions of their own people.

And when Torah Jews decline to conform to their expectations, they are portrayed as extremists, fanatics, or obstacles to the future.

They look at the children of Yaakov and see a people who have failed to keep pace with the outside world.

They do not realize that the children of Yaakov are still here precisely because they never permitted the outside world, in any of its earlier forms, to determine who they were supposed to be.

New York Times op-ed columnist Thomas L. Friedman wrote last week, in a scathing column against Binyomin Netanyahu, whom he criticized, among other things, for castigating the left for attempting to form a government propped up with support from Arab parties: “This Israeli Arab community has been 100 times more loyal to the state of Israel than the ultra-Orthodox fanatics, who over decades have milked billions of shekels in subsidies from the state for their schools, which don’t teach modern subjects, and who refuse to serve in the Israeli army to defend their fellow Jews.”

Thomas Friedman has written many outrageous things about Israel over the years, but his latest attack on the chareidi community reveals a particularly breathtaking contempt for the very people who have preserved the Jewish nation throughout its long and painful history.

In Friedman’s upside-down world, Jews who dedicate their lives to studying Hashem’s Torah, observing His commandments, and transmitting our sacred heritage to the next generation are dangerous fanatics who contribute less to Israel than communities whose political representatives do not even accept the Zionist definition of the state.

Think about the absurdity of that argument.

For thousands of years, long before there was an Israeli government, an IDF, a Knesset, or a national budget, there were Jews learning Torah. There were fathers teaching their sons, rabbonim teaching their talmidim, and generations sacrificing their comfort, their livelihoods, and sometimes their lives rather than abandon their allegiance to Hashem.

It was that devotion that preserved the Jewish people through the destruction of the Botei Mikdosh, the Roman persecutions, the Crusades, the Inquisition, the pogroms, and the Holocaust.

The chareidi community is not an accidental appendage to the Jewish state. It is the continuation of the way the Jewish people have lived for millennia.

Yet Friedman has the audacity to characterize these Jews as parasites because their educational institutions place Torah above other studies and because their understanding of national responsibility differs from his.

To transform those disagreements about military exemptions, government funding, and educational policy into an indictment of an entire religious community, and to suggest that devotion to Torah constitutes disloyalty to the Jewish state, is something altogether different.

Friedman praises the contributions of Israeli Arab doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. But professional service, however admirable, is not the same as political allegiance to Israel’s identity as a Jewish state.

Nor does his argument address the fundamental contradiction in demanding that chareidi Jews prove their loyalty through military service while treating the absence of military service among most Israeli Arabs as no impediment to his sweeping declaration of their superior loyalty.

There are Israeli Arabs who have demonstrated extraordinary courage and loyalty, including those who have served in the security forces, saved Jewish lives, and condemned Hamas terrorism. That deserves recognition. But there are also political movements that oppose Israel’s Jewish national identity, and their positions cannot simply be ignored because Friedman and his friends on the left find them politically useful.

Indeed, the central question is not whether an Arab citizen can be loyal to Israel. The question is how Friedman can confidently proclaim an entire community more loyal than the Jews who have dedicated their lives to preserving the Torah and Jewish identity.

And there is an even deeper irony.

Friedman seems to believe that Israel’s legitimacy and survival depend exclusively upon the institutions of the modern state. He overlooks that the Jewish people’s connection to Eretz Yisroel was established thousands of years before modern Zionism. It was preserved through the Torah, through our tefillos, through our longing for Yerushalayim, and through the unwavering faith of generations who refused to forget who they were.

The yeshivos are not obstacles to Jewish continuity. They are its greatest guardians.

Friedman is entitled to disagree with their political positions. He is entitled to advocate changes in government policy. But he is not entitled to rewrite Jewish history or pretend that those who have devoted their lives to its preservation are somehow enemies of the Jewish people.

The Jewish people did not survive for thousands of years to be told that the Jews who continue living by the Torah that sustained them are the ones betraying their nation.

Israel needs its soldiers. It needs its doctors, its scientists, and its workers. And it needs its lomdei Torah, its yeshivos, and its rabbonim.

A Jewish state that forgets the value of Torah has forgotten something far more fundamental than the political calculations of Thomas Friedman. It has forgotten what made it Jewish in the first place.

And let us not forget another fundamental truth. Israel was established as a Jewish state, a homeland for the Jewish people, rooted in thousands of years of Jewish history, Jewish faith, and Jewish attachment to Eretz Yisroel. Its very claim to the land rests upon the Jewish people’s G-d-given connection to it, a connection preserved through the Torah, our tefillos, and the unwavering devotion of generations of faithful Jews. Without that history, without the Torah that sustained our people through centuries of exile, what distinguishes Israel from any other country? How extraordinary, then, that Friedman would portray the very Jews who most faithfully preserve those foundations as less loyal to the Jewish state than those who reject its Jewish national character.

Israel was created to provide a home where Jews could live as Jews and perpetuate their heritage. Yet the leftists would have us believe that those who devote their lives to precisely those purposes are the ones undermining the state. What a remarkable inversion of the very reason for its existence.

The lesson of this week’s parsha is as relevant today as it was when Yaakov Avinu stood before Lovon.

Yaakov did not seek Lovon’s approval. He did not measure his worth by Lovon’s standards. He did not abandon his principles to earn his father-in-law’s respect or convince him that he was worthy of acceptance. He knew who he was, where he came from, and where he was going.

And that is why Yaakov prevailed.

We also need not apologize for our devotion to Torah, for the sacrifices we make to raise our children in its ways, or for our determination to preserve the traditions that have sustained our people through the centuries. We need not seek validation from those who judge us according to standards foreign to our heritage.

We should conduct ourselves with dignity, honesty, and kindness, treating others with respect and demonstrating through our actions the beauty of a Torah life. We must never allow hostility to make us hostile, or contempt to diminish our own commitment to middos tovos. But neither may we permit the criticism of others, however prominent or influential they may be, to weaken our convictions.

The world has produced countless Nimrods, Lovons, and Eisovs. They have appeared in different generations, wearing different clothing and speaking different languages. Some confronted us with open hostility, while others assured us that they only sought our welfare. Some demanded that we abandon our faith, while others insisted that we merely modernize it, dilute it, or adjust it to conform to the prevailing wisdom of the day.

But Yaakov is still here. His children gather in botei medrash to study the same words that sustained their ancestors. They welcome the Shabbos with the same kedusha, raise their children with the same hopes, and turn to the same Ribbono Shel Olam with the same emunah and bitachon.

The world has changed beyond recognition, but the flame kindled by Avrohom, guarded by Yitzchok, and carried forward by Yaakov continues to burn and is being carried forward, day after day, by the very people whom some would have us believe are an embarrassment to the Jewish nation.

Think of the irony. Those who have devoted their lives to preserving the inheritance of our forefathers are being lectured about Jewish loyalty by people who fail to appreciate that inheritance and betray it in every form possible.

For the ultimate answer to those who disparage the Torah world is not found in newspaper columns, political arguments, or public declarations. It is found in the excitement of a child being given their first siddur, in the devotion of a father rising early to learn before beginning his day, and in the sacrifices of people who dedicate their lives to Torah. It is found in the people who ignore the outside noise and static, if they are even aware of it, and do what Jews have been doing for thousands of years wherever they have been, answering the call of Hashem and proclaiming, “Naaseh v’nishma.” We will follow the Torah and the mesorah, and nothing else.

That is our answer. That is our strength. That is our future.

The world will continue to change. New leaders will rise, new philosophies will become fashionable, and new voices will tell us that our ways are not relevant. But every year on Chanukah, we will continue lighting the menorah, which reminds us of how we stood up to the efforts to assimilate us into Hellenist culture and how Hashem empowered us, allowing us to overcome the forces that sought to subvert us.

Lovon may have had the upper hand for twenty years, and there were times when Eisov appeared to dominate, but neither was able to extinguish the light of Yaakov. They couldn’t do it then. They cannot do it now. And they never will be able to. Not them and not any of their inheritors. Ad ki yavo leTzion goel bemeheirah beyomeinu.