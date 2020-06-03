Waiting for Salvation!

By

Slowly they

Begin to open

We’re still praying

We’re still hopin’

Will they ever

Fill again

Will there be a

Will again?

Looking back

In retrospect

Without showing

Disrespect

So many questions

Do arise

What were truths

And what were lies

Claims and counters

Rumors muttered

Keeping Torah venues

Shuttered

Edicts came from those above

Who claimed they shut us

Out of love

Yet, despite democracy

We felt the great hypocrisy

Hundreds romp

At New York beaches

But just ten sit

While pastor preaches

Arrests are made for Jewish breaches

If a rebbi, morah teaches

Play in parks

And watch the planes

Costco, Target

Who complains?

And even ‘mongst

Our very own

Seeds of conflict

They were sown

Open? Yes!

Open? No!

Can to shul

The people go?

Yelling! Screaming!

And name-calling

Klal Yisroel’s spirit

Falling

We think of plagues

Illness and death

But this one took

Our very breath

Some by plague

And some by sword

And some so sadly

By discord

The Torah is

Our very air

When it is stopped

It’s our despair

And now the news

Got even worse

Jews unmasked

Are told, “Disperse!”

But rioters

“Oh! We don’t care!”

Loot and burn

And create fear

We don’t care and we’ll survive

Please keep the groups

To twenty-five

Sheriff cars

Down streets are driven

If you’re open

Tickets given

But open up

Your clothing store

So that looters

Can steal more!

They won’t stop them

They won’t ask

Except that looters

Wear a mask!

And thus I prayed

Shavuos would bring

A complete cure

To everything

Not just our bodies

But our soul

To re-imagine

Every goal

And focus more

Than we have seen

Not just for a cure

Vaccine

To bring an end

In our life

For every illness

Every strife

The illness, riots

Unexpected

Hashem please help

That we’re

Prtected

And for this madness

Just one cure

For how much more

Can we endure

Gut in Himmel!

Help us! How?

Please bring us

Moshiach now