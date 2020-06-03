Waiting for Salvation!

Slowly they
Begin to open
We’re still praying
We’re still hopin’
Will they ever
Fill again
Will there be a
Will again?
Looking back
In retrospect
Without showing
Disrespect
So many questions
Do arise
What were truths
And what were lies
Claims and counters
Rumors muttered
Keeping Torah venues
Shuttered
Edicts came from those above
Who claimed they shut us
Out of love
Yet, despite democracy
We felt the great hypocrisy
Hundreds romp
At New York beaches
But just ten sit
While pastor preaches
Arrests are made for Jewish breaches
If a rebbi, morah teaches
Play in parks
And watch the planes
Costco, Target
Who complains?
And even ‘mongst
Our very own
Seeds of conflict
They were sown
Open? Yes!
Open? No!
Can to shul
The people go?
Yelling! Screaming!
And name-calling
Klal Yisroel’s spirit
Falling
We think of plagues
Illness and death
But this one took
Our very breath
Some by plague
And some by sword
And some so sadly
By discord
The Torah is
Our very air
When it is stopped
It’s our despair
And now the news
Got even worse
Jews unmasked
Are told, “Disperse!”
But rioters
“Oh! We don’t care!”
Loot and burn
And create fear
We don’t care and we’ll survive
Please keep the groups
To twenty-five
Sheriff cars
Down streets are driven
If you’re open
Tickets given
But open up
Your clothing store
So that looters
Can steal more!
They won’t stop them
They won’t ask
Except that looters
Wear a mask!
And thus I prayed
Shavuos would bring
A complete cure
To everything
Not just our bodies
But our soul
To re-imagine
Every goal
And focus more
Than we have seen
Not just for a cure
Vaccine
To bring an end
In our life
For every illness
Every strife
The illness, riots
Unexpected
Hashem please help
That we’re
Prtected
And for this madness
Just one cure
For how much more
Can we endure
Gut in Himmel!
Help us! How?
Please bring us
Moshiach now