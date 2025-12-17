“Ufortzu Chomos Migdolai Vetimu Kol Hashmanim”

“On the afternoon of October 1, 1940, Reb Velvel came to the Strashun Library with his teenage son… His father’s reading for the day was more surprising: I. L. Peretz’s short stories about Hasidim.”

—Dan Rabinowitz, “Golden Ledgers,” Jewish Review of Books, Summer 2025

With this passage, Mr. Dan Rabinowitz does more than recount an archival curiosity. He stages a tableau. The Brisker Rov, Rav Yitzchok Zev Soloveitchik, appears before us not as generations of talmidim knew him, but as a character in a modern morality play: seated calmly in the Strashun Library of Vilna, immersed in the ironic fiction of I. L. Peretz, surrounded by secular readers, students, men and women alike.

The effect is unmistakable. The reader is invited to marvel at the distance between the “real” man and the image preserved by Torah memory. Hagiography, we are told implicitly, has concealed a richer, more complex inner life — one now revealed by the cold honesty of a library ledger.

It is an elegant narrative. It is also an edifice built on sand.

What we encounter here is not historical reconstruction, but a breach — peritzas geder — in the most basic disciplines of historical inference. And once the wall is breached, all the oil may be rendered impure.

1:The Seduction of the Ledger

There is a peculiar modern faith in archives: the belief that a document, precisely because it is dry, bureaucratic, and unadorned, speaks more truthfully than memory, testimony, or lived tradition. A ledger entry seems incorruptible; it has no interest to protect, no reputation to burnish.

But this faith is naïve.

A ledger is mute. It records an act, stripped of motive, context, and identity. It does not interpret itself. And when historians begin to treat such fragments as psychological X-rays — revealing the inner soul of their subjects — they have already crossed from scholarship into literature.

Mr. Rabinowitz crosses that line early and decisively.

2:Chronology: The Tyranny of Time

Let us begin with what any responsible historian must establish before venturing into interpretation: chronology.

Rav Yitzchok Zev Halevi Soloveitchik, the Brisker Rov, arrived in Vilna on October 22, 1938. The episode described in “Golden Ledgers” is dated October 1, 1940, nearly two full years into his exile, and at one of the darkest moments of European Jewish history.

The date is not incidental. It is Tuesday afternoon, 28 Elul 5700, the day before Rosh Hashanah 5701.

These were not months of intellectual leisure. They were days of terror. Vilna had already absorbed tens of thousands of refugees. The political situation shifted violently beneath one’s feet. Arrests, disappearances, denunciations, and starvation were not abstractions. They were daily realities.

Any claim about behavior in such a period must pass an especially high bar of plausibility. Mr. Rabinowitz lowers it instead.

3:A Life Lived in Fear and Contraction

Throughout his entire stay in Vilna, the Brisker Rov lived under acute personal threat. He feared for his life. He feared, even more, for the fate of his wife and several of his children who remained trapped elsewhere in Europe and would never survive.

He did not circulate in public. He did not frequent cultural institutions. He did not seek distraction.

He davened at home. A Sefer Torah was brought to his residence through the extraordinary efforts of Rav Chaim Ozer Grodzensky, so that he might avoid exposure. His world contracted to the bare essentials: Torah, survival, responsibility.

Credible testimony from within his own household — among it that of his son, Rav Yosef Dov Soloveitchik — establishes that during this entire period, the Rov left his home only twice.

One episode, occurring precisely in the days under discussion, is especially revealing. In the week before Rosh Hashanah 5701, a devoted talmid brought the Rov an esrog, asking him to examine it. The Rov replied: “Vos zol ich ton? Ich bin gevoynt tzu kuken af esrogim nor bay zun-licht. Du in Vilna hob ich moreh tzu gein aroys fun der tir fun mein hoyz in zun…un zicher nisht far esrog-bediḳe.”

This is the voice of a man who feared the threshold of his own doorway. To imagine him, in that very week, calmly entering a public library is not bold interpretation. It is contradiction.

4:The Strashun Library as Social Reality

The Strashun Library of 1940 was not a neutral repository of texts. It was a social space — mixed, open, modern. Men and women sat together. Maskilim and students mingled freely. Secular literature was not hidden. It was celebrated.

Mr. Rabinowitz himself underscores this diversity, even naming the other readers seated at the table. Yet he fails to ask the obvious question: For whom was this environment conceivable?

For the Brisker Rov, whose entire being recoiled from even the faintest rei’ach of ideological modernity, such a space was intolerable. His sensitivity was legendary. He detected danger before it became explicit — ro’eh es hanolad — not as a slogan but as lived instinct.

This was not a late stringency, nor a reaction to old age. It defined his conduct from youth to death.

5:Peretz and the World of Brisk

L. Peretz was not merely “a writer of stories about Hasidim.” His work — particularly Chassidish — is a sophisticated literary project steeped in irony, parody, and a barely concealed contempt for religious seriousness.

It includes narratives that trivialize figures associated with Brisk itself, and passages that border on the indecorous. That even S. Y. Agnon — hardly a Brisker zealot — subjected some of these stories to sharp criticism should give pause.

The Brisker Rov’s relationship to such material was not ambiguous. It was categorical.

His household was guarded with extraordinary care. Every word spoken to his children, every text introduced into their world, was filtered with relentless precision. Stories abound — documented, repeated, uncontested — of his supervision of his daughters’ education down to tone and inflection.

To suggest that such a man would not only read Peretz, but do so with his sixteen-year-old son at his side, is to reveal a fundamental ignorance of the Brisker world.

6:The Fictional Scene Examined

Let us now, without rhetoric, examine the scene we are asked to accept.

On the afternoon before Rosh Hashanah, in the midst of war, the Brisker Rov leaves his home, an act he almost never performed. He walks through a dangerous city to the Strashun Library. He enters a mixed reading hall. He identifies himself simply as “Yitzchok,” a name he never used in any other documented context. He requests Chassidish by I. L. Peretz.

He sits, bent over the table, turning pages whose entire thrust is ironic subversion of religious life. Beside him sits his son, alternately reading Iggeres HaShemad or being exposed to Peretz’s fictionalized depictions of private and immodest narrative elements.

This is not complexity. It is fantasy.

If one were tasked — say, by a government bureau — to assess the probability of this scenario, one might reasonably conclude that it belongs to the same category as foxes debating statistical models while the sun issues an apology for implausibility.

7: Names, Homonymy, and Elementary Discipline

All of this rests on a single ledger entry bearing the name “Yitzchok Soloveitchik.”

The Vilna region was saturated with Soloveitchiks. Memorial volumes from Švenčionys and surrounding districts list numerous families of that name, wholly unrelated to Brisk. Among them appears a Yitzchok Soloveitchik, a timber merchant, a vald-socher — precisely the kind of educated townsman who would frequent the Strashun Library and read Peretz.

The relevant documents are appended.

To leap from a common name to a towering Torah figure — without corroboration, without cross-referencing, without behavioral plausibility — is not revisionism. It is carelessness masquerading as insight.

8:The Ethical Breach

Why does this matter?

Because beneath the archival romance lies a familiar insinuation: that the “real” Brisker Rov was something other than what Torah memory insists — that beneath the austere exterior lay a suppressed modernist, his public image the product of selective remembrance.

This insinuation flatters modern sensibilities. It diminishes the moral possibility of absolute commitment. And it erodes trust in tradition not by refutation, but by suggestion.

This is how walls are breached. This is how oil is defiled.

9:To the Lovers of Torah

And now a word must be spoken directly — to shocharei Torah, to those for whom Torah is not an object of study but a way of being.

The Brisker Rov was not merely a brilliant mind. He was a man consumed by yiras Shomayim, whose every step was measured against eternity. His greatness lay not in secret flirtations with modernity, but in the terrifying clarity with which he rejected it.

In days when ufortzu chomos migdolai vetimu kol hashmanim, when even the purest oil is deliberately sullied in the name of sophistication, it is our task to stand guard.

Not by denying complexity, but by refusing to invent it.

The Brisker Rov needs no rescue from reverence. His life was kodesh, uncompromising, incandescent. To defend that truth is not nostalgia. It is emes.

And emes, as Chazal teach us, is the seal of the Ribbono Shel Olam — one no ledger, however gilded, can erase.