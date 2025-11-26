Trump to Outlaw Muslim Brotherhood

Following months of bipartisan calls from members of Congress, President Trump announced this past Sunday that he plans to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

“It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms,” Trump said in an interview with Just the News, adding that final documents are being drawn up and an executive order readied for his signature.

The Muslim Brotherhood is an extremist Islamist movement with a reach that extends across the globe. It was founded nearly a century ago in Egypt, and has morphed over the decades into a mammoth network of Muslim charities, advocacy groups and covert terrorist-supporting agendas.

Its Palestinian branch—Hamas—is already designated as a terrorist organization in the United States, but until now, the “parent” organization—the Muslim Brotherhood—has not been outlawed.

The Brotherhood’s myriad branches and affiliated movements, many of them lavishly funded by Qatar, are accused of fueling terrorism and hatred of the west, as well as operating to destabilize governments. Its long-term goal is to impose Islamist religious and political authority throughout the world.

With its public relations ploy of avoiding violent confrontation while covertly supporting Islamic terrorist goals, the organization for decades succeeded in keeping its terrorist ties and activities shrouded in obscurity.

Terrorism experts in the U.S. and Europe, however, have gradually uncovered the creeping global network of hundreds of Brotherhood chapters, branches and offshoots.

Texas Goes for the Jugular

Trump’s announcement comes less than a week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a declaration designating the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist groups and transnational criminal organizations, Jewish Insider reported.

The move prohibits both groups from buying land in Texas and allows the AG’s office to sue to shut them down. CAIR fired back by suing Abbott for defamation and discrimination, calling the government’s move “unfounded anti-Islamic hysteria.”

But experts say the case against the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR is solid.

Just days earlier, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), a prominent global research center, had released a comprehensive 200-page study warning of the Muslim Brotherhood’s growing influence in the United States.

“We welcome President Trump’s statements and the growing recognition that the Muslim Brotherhood, its ideology and network pose a serious challenge to the United States and democratic societies,” declared Dr. Charles Asher Small, ISGAP’s executive director, in a press release.

“A formal U.S. designation would represent an important first step to confront the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States,” Small said.

The report detailed the organization’s background, mapping out how the Brotherhood has gained access to government agencies, became involved in advising American civil rights policy, infiltrated educational institutions, and created a vast social media footprint.

“The Brotherhood isn’t a single, neat command structure, but rather a constellation: political parties, charities, community organizations, dissidents and extremists and opportunists,” a NY Post op-ed explained. “Designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist entity means untangling all the branches, and deciding where religious conservatism ends and violent extremism begins.”

That’s why past administrations balked, experts say. “The blowback risk is enormous, guaranteed to trigger civil liberties fights, surveillance lawsuits and ripple effects on Muslim communities,” the NY Post article pointed out. “Marco Rubio’s State Department will need to itemize which sub-groups qualify. That process could get messy fast.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a heads up in August that the FTO designation was “in the works” for the Brotherhood.

“Obviously, there are different branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, so you’d have to designate each one of them,” Rubio said at the time, explaining that the State Department needed to go through a “lengthy process which I didn’t fully appreciate until I came into this job.”

Qatari Royal Family Targeting American Universities

The Al Thani royal family of Qatar has been pouring money into the Muslim Brotherhood in a long-running effort to affect the current educational system across the United States, the ISGAP report documented.

The “primary vehicle for campus influence” is the Muslim Students Association (MSA), ISGAP claims in the report. The MSA has chapters on more than 600 college campuses — including Columbia University and NYU.

The report alleges the organization coordinates violent protests with the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the MSA — has been “particularly effective in advancing Brotherhood objectives” tied to the Israel-Hamas war.

SJP played a key role in fomenting anti-Israel and anti-Semitic riots, building takeovers and “tent encampments” on college campuses during the summer of 2024. The organization has since been banned on a number of campuses.

The ISGAP report also documents the alleged role of The Qatar Foundation, which is bankrolled by the country’s ruling Al Thani family, in injecting tens of billions of dollars into institutions to help the Brotherhood carve out a foothold in the U.S. educational system.

“The royal family of Qatar has a Bay’ah — a spiritual oath — to the Muslim Brotherhood, so they’re pumping in many, many billions of dollars into our universities, K-12 schools and cultural institutions, using influence and soft power to promote its ideology,” Dr. Small claimed in an interview with the NY Post.

According to the ISGAP report, the Qatari regime has allegedly invested more than $20 billion into American colleges as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s decades-long plan “to infiltrate the U.S. and erode democracy from within.”

Money trails uncovered by ISGAP show the Qatari regime has donated a staggering $10 billion to Cornell University alone, over the years, with lesser amounts—from $1-2 billion or more—lavished on schools such as Georgetown University, Texas A&M and Brown University.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Small commented. The full tally could be “at least $100 billion” when results from investigations into more universities are competed, he told the NY Post.



“The strategic goals we outlined in our report show the Muslim Brotherhood wants to move Israel away from the United States — to isolate it, to destroy it. They want to use antisemitism to fragment and weaken the United States and destroy its democracy.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood is committed not only to destroying the state of Israel and murdering Jewish people around the world. They’re committed to the subjugation of women, the murder of people with a deviant lifestyle, and the destruction of democracy,” he said.

Action Long Overdue

Trump considered designating the Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) during his first administration, Just the News said, though that effort did not come to fruition.

Sebastian Gorka, who serves as Trump’s deputy assistant for national security affairs and senior director for counterterrorism, has been publicly urging the president to initiate the move against the Muslim Brotherhood since returning to office.

“The Brotherhood is the progenitor of all modern Jihadist terror groups, from al-Qaeda to Hamas,” Gorka posted online over the weekend. “The time has come.”

According to ISGAP’s senior researcher Dalia Ziada, the reason for the long delay in banning the Muslim Brotherhood’s is due to its use of “civilizational jihad” in the West.

In an interview with Jerusalem Post, she describes this as a strategy developed over 40 years ago which involves sabotaging Western civilization from within, using “soft power.”

“They learned how to manipulate the legal and academic system, and most importantly, how to manipulate the media narrative,” Ziada explained.

The difficulty with identifying the Muslim Brotherhood has been making links between its different forms, she said. “We’re speaking about a huge network of thousands of Islamic centers, hundreds of schools and, and mosques, and that’s just in the United States.”

Identifying these people became somewhat easier after Hamas’s October 7 massacre, Ziada said, because “for the first time, the real ugly face of the Muslim Brotherhood showed itself. You could identify them in the flaunting of antisemitism, violence and also hatred towards America. We saw burning the American flag, screaming death to America by the protesters.”

These people felt their orgy of hatred “would be deemed justified as long as it was framed as a reaction to a ‘humanitarian’ situation in Gaza.”

Growing Consensus

Multiple GOP lawmakers, along with a handful of Democrats in Congress, have added their voices to the growing consensus that government action against the Brotherhood is long-overdue.

A Senate bill that would designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, has 11 co-sponsors, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AR, Sen. Rick Scott, R-FL, Sen. Dave McCormick, R-PA and Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, reported Jewish Insider.

The House version of the bill has 19 co-sponsors, including four House Democrats. The legislation to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as an FTO was partially authored by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC in June, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The Muslim Brotherhood doesn’t just support terrorism, it inspires it,” said Mace. “President Trump was right when he called the Muslim Brotherhood a threat to global security, and it’s long past time we call them what they are: terrorists.”

“This bill activates critical national security tools, including financial sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans, and targeted law enforcement to dismantle the group’s operations in the U.S. and abroad,” a press release from Rep. Mace’s office noted.

News of Trump’s comments was met with praise in the U.S. and in Israel, even as the details of the executive order have still to be worked out.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he wanted to “commend President Trump on his decision to outlaw and designate the Muslim Brotherhood organization as a terrorist organization.”

“This is an organization that endangers stability throughout the Middle East and also beyond the Middle East. Therefore, the State of Israel has already outlawed part of the organization, and we are working to complete this action soon,” Netanyahu said.

***

Looking Back: Early Warnings On CAIR

As early as 2007, CAIR, a Muslim advocacy group with hidden terrorist ties, had already drawn serious suspicion.

A New York Times report described a behind-the-scenes debate in Washington over the group’s funding and intentions, noting that CAIR had become “an object of wide suspicion” even as it cultivated high-level contacts throughout the Bush administration.

Critics were calling for it even then to be unmasked as an American front for Hamas and Hezbollah. Ironically, one of those critics was New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer, in an earlier era when he prioritized principle over political ambition.

In remarks before a Senate judiciary committee back in 2003, Schumer portrayed CAIR as part of an international terror network, stating that prominent members of the group have “intimate links with Hamas.”

“We know CAIR itself has ties to terrorism,” he testified at the time, urging the Senate committee to uncover Hamas front groups in the United States, and to stop the organization before it got any stronger.

Very few heeded the alarm. One of the handful of news outlets in the Jewish community seeking to raise awareness of CAIR’s insidious agenda was Yated Ne’eman.

Ironically, the concerns Yated raised foreshadowed the very same concerns one is reading about today—eighteen years later—in the stream of articles reporting about President Trump’s declared intention to outlaw CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood.

In a 2007 article, Yated reported that at least five of CAIR’s top employees and board members had been arrested, convicted or deported for terrorism-related charges. Yet, incredibly, the organization was allowed to continue its activities.

The disgraced leaders of CAIR included Randall (“Ismail”) Royer, an American convert to Islam, who served as CAIR’s communications specialist and civil rights coordinator; in 2007, he was sitting in jail for recruiting people for violent jihad.

Ghassan Elashi, a CAIR founder was convicted in July 2004, with his four brothers, of providing more than $12.4 million to Hamas while he was running the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, America’s largest Islamic charity. (HLF was shut down in 2001.)

A third prominent CAIR leader, Rabih Haddad, was arrested in December 2001 on terrorism-related charges. He was deported from the United States due to his work as executive director of the Global Relief Foundation, an al Qaeda-funding front.

The Bush administration watched CAIR massively expanding, infiltrating educational institutions and other mainstays of American life, with its leaders even being arrested and convicted on terrorism-related charges—and failed to dismantle the organization.

Bush Administration Empowered CAIR

To make matters worse, the Bush Administration took several policy moves to ingratiate itself with the Muslim American community by empowering CAIR.

From the 2007 Yated article: “The Muslim organization, founded in 1994, saw its star begin to rise when former President Bush visited the Islamic Center of Washington several days after the 9/11 attacks, with his ‘Islam Means Peace’ message.”

“Bush was signaling that he would not tolerate a backlash against Muslims. In line with that declaration, he invited CAIR’s executive director, Nihad Awad, to join him at the podium.”

This is the same Awad who at a 1994 meeting at Barry University, declared succinctly, “I am a supporter of the Hamas movement even more than the PLO.”

Yet the forceful response that such an admission should have triggered from the U.S. government never materialized.

Instead, in the years after the 9/11 attacks, federal officials bent over backward to reassure Muslim Americans that they were under no suspicion whatsoever—carefully avoiding any suggestion of concern even as figures like Awad openly aligned themselves with extremist causes.

Sensitivity-Training, ‘Islamophobia’

In one example of Bush kowtowing to the Muslim community, CAIR succeeded in marketing the concept of “sensitivity-training” for law-enforcement agencies in Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Arizona, California, Missouri, Texas and Kentucky.

Officials in all these states were required to attended “sensitivity-training” sessions led by CAIR members.

This propaganda ploy weakened police surveillance of suspicious activities in mosques by sowing hesitation and fear in officials of being accused of “Islamophobia”—a term coined by CAIR. Compounding the self-doubt was fear of litigation over the charge of “racial profiling.”

These policies pandered to CAIR and shielded the group and individual Muslims from law-enforcement scrutiny. It empowered CAIR to determine how investigators could—and could not—do their jobs.

It took a while before the federal government began to connect the dots. According to a NY Times report, as evidence surfaced in a 2007 terrorism-financing trial that CAIR maintained covert ties with Hamas, the FBI finally cut ties with the organization.

That FBI’s severing of ties marked a major reversal for the agency.

Despite the setback, CAIR rebounded and continued to embed itself in American institutions, advancing its anti-Western, Islamist agenda, even as successive administrations hesitated to formally outlaw the organization.

***

Texas Designates Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week took determined aim at Islamist groups in his state. He designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on Islamic American Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.

In a second directive on the same day, he called for the investigation of the Islamic Tribunal in north Texas, a mosque-like edifice suspected of championing Sharia law—a system that mandates savage inhuman punishments in accordance with Islamic criminal law.

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, a Republican representing the district where the tribunal is located, called for Sharia law to be banned in the U.S.

“Sharia is the law of Islam,” Self said in a fiery speech on the House Floor. “Sharia is dangerous. Western values form the basis for the Founding of America, namely that rights come from our Creator. Sharia, on the other hand, is a culture of violence and domination, totally anathema to the concept of individual freedom.

“The United States Constitution and Sharia are fundamentally at odds with one another.

Self also pointed to Sharia legal “punishments viewed as normative,” including public beatings of women, amputating hands of thieves, and executing Christians and Jews “in accordance with the Quran.”

Last month, Self, joined Republican U.S. Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Randy Fine of Florida and Tim Burchett of Tennessee in introducing the Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act.

“America is facing an existential threat – the spread of Sharia Law,” Roy said. “From Texas to every state in the union, instances of Sharia Law adherents have threatened the American way of life, seeking to replace our legal system and Constitution with an incompatible ideology that diminishes the rights of women, children, and individuals of different faiths.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed a bill multiple times over the past 10 years to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1987 to ban all Muslim Brotherhood members from the U.S., The Center Square reported.

“The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization,” Cruz maintains. Its members are “committed to the overthrow and destruction of America and other non-Islamist governments across the world, and pose an acute threat to American national security interests,” he said when introducing the bill.

“American allies in the Middle East and Europe have already labeled the Brotherhood a terrorist organization, and the United States should do the same.”

The bill would make Muslim Brotherhood members ineligible for visas or admittance to the U.S., revoke visas of all non-U.S. citizens who are confirmed Muslim Brotherhood members and require their deportation. It also would require the secretary of state to impose sanctions on all groups directly or indirectly controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood, including Hamas.