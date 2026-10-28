Treading the Thin Line Between Emes and Sheker

We are accustomed to thinking that there is an unequivocal line between truth and falsehood. The proof for this is sometimes claimed from statements in Chazal such as “sheker has no legs” (Shabbos 104b). This description reflects the fact that the three letters of shin, kuf and reish each stand upon one thin leg. This is as opposed to emes, which stands firmly upon two strong supports or a solid line in the final mem. Furthermore, Chazal (see Osiyos D’Rebbi Akiva Hasholeim, Nusach 2) teach that the letters that spell emes (truth) are composed of the beginning, middle and end of the alphabet, whereas the letters of sheker (falsehood) come together. This signifies that the truth is hard to discover but falsehood is readily available.

Yet, even if we examine only these sources, we must notice that the distinction between finding the truth and a fabrication is not so easy. First of all, the letters of sheker may be easier to find, but they are out of order. Secondly, while emes is on a sure footing, the long road to its detection can lead to many errant leads. Indeed, the Gemara (Sanhedrin 6b) tells us that although Aharon Hakohein was the embodiment of truth, he utilized falsehood to promote shalom bayis, establishing peace between husband and wife. This is termed a legitimate use of sheker.

With this in mind, let us explore a phenomenon that is both ancient and very contemporary. Even the Torah world has found it necessary to counteract the anti-Semitic charges against the State of Israel which are labeled under the euphemism of Zionism. Although gedolim such as the Chazon Ish and Brisker Rov railed against the Zionism of their time, many Torah-true platforms, recognizing that our enemies have once again co-opted a term for their own evil purposes, will defend the State even at a time when there are serious objections to its treatment of the Torah world. This is not a capitulation or expression of defeat, but, on the contrary, a declaration of the subtlety of language and how careful we must be in its usage. We will defend what is defensible and in fact correct, even as we criticize what should be corrected.

One egregious example of this is the enraging phenomenon of Jews, such as a certain sell-out politician, who has embraced and defended the anti-Semitism of Zohran Mamdani. A new book titled Anti–Semitism: A Jewish History by Benjamin Moser, a sadly apt last name, sounds like it might be on the Torah side of the current draft crisis. However, if anything, Mr. Moser rivals the worst of our gentile enemies. He speaks of the “betrayal” by Israel in Gaza, meaning, of course, that we are at fault for defending ourselves. He speaks of “the fundamental injustice of Israel’s existence,” although he admits that it took him a while to reach that conclusion. I will quote from his dedication of the book to the Palestinian people, a statement nearly unrivaled in its mendacity. He scribbles, “Grant to them the Fatherland of their desire, and make them again citizens of Paradise.” Perhaps even worse, he tells us how his “heart has been broken by [his] illusions about Jews” and now wants to make amends for his perception of our collective sins.

Now, without defending such miserable people, we can understand where they are coming from, since they have never learned the first Rashi in Chumash. They don’t know but wouldn’t care less that Hashem temporarily gave the Land to others and then gave it to us. Of course, instead of blaming anti-Semitism on the obvious culprits, even one of the reviews of the book notes that “anti-Semitism in this account is caused by the Jews.” This book, amongst many others these days, proves Chazal’s adage that “one of the three that are hated by Hashem is he who speaks differently with his mouth than his heart” (Pesochim 113b). In fact, in case we think that idolatry is dead, Chazal (Sanhedrin 92a) admonish that the one who “alters his true beliefs to fool people is considered as one who worships idols.” In other words, nothing is worse than the hypocrite who is two-faced. One of the early baalei mussar concluded that “attempting to deceive people is worse than stealing their money and valuables” (Menoras Hamaor 46). All in all, we are now suffering from the phenomenon that nothing is as dangerous as the duplicity of a renegade.

Many examples in recent times come to mind. President Obama appeared to offer some solace to Israel after the October 7th slaughter of 1,200 innocent men, women and children. However, his statements grew more and more strident with each passing week and month, despite the mounting evidence that this had been the worst anti-Semitic act since the Holocaust. Abdul El-Sayed claimed not to be involved with the Muslim Brotherhood, but the lie was visible even to the morally blind and insulated from the world. Those who depict Israel as “an apartheid state” claim the moral high road, but never mention that in Israel, Arabs have full voting rights, are full citizens, unlike Jews in Muslim countries, and live a much better life than in any of their so-called mother countries. But such is the toxic quality of sheker that it metastasizes into murder and a world-changing cauldron of burning prevarication. One striking example is the now unraveling claims of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D. Minn.), who may have obtained her citizenship through outright lies, yet spews horrific false accusations about the Jewish people at every opportunity. Part, but just a small part, of the illusion of her credibility is the aura of being a member of Congress and a representative of our medinah shel chesed. Of course, the major success of her veneer of truth is that people today want to believe evil of the Jews. Sometimes this is subconscious, and, more often than not, a secret wish to be another Eisov who is a sonei l’Yaakov.

How can we win this dangerous battle? “I am no novi, nor was my father” (Brachos 34b), but please do allow me a “my heart tells me” moment. Chazal (Bava Basra 88a) and Rav Achai Gaon (She’iltos, Vayechi 36) ratifies it as halacha that Rav Safra only thought that he would sell something for a certain price, and he later honored that thought, not accepting a penny more, thus fulfilling the posuk of “he who speaks the truth from his heart” (Tehillim 15:2). Rav Avrohom Chaim Shor (Toras Chaim to Avodah Zarah 17a) records that a certain sage was accosted by a German anti-Semite, who demanded to know, “Are you Jewish?” The man could pass for a German with his blue eyes and blond hair, but carefully answered, “Kein Yid,” an ambiguous phrase that sounded like a negative in German but in Hebrew meant, “Yes, I’m Jewish.” The Yid automatically spoke vaguely so that he would not utter an absolute lie, despite being allowed to in order to save his life. Rav Menashe Klein saved his own life years later from a Nazi, but spent years repenting for even this permissible untruth.

Rav Yair Bachrach (Shu”t Chavos Yair 136) defends Jews who bribe gentile despots not to murder Jews. He explains that since they are predisposed to be anti-Semites, the money is just “evening the playing field.” Some might see this as splitting hairs or rationalizing a lie, but it is obvious that although there is nothing more important than saving a life, Jewish leaders were always loathe to allow sheker without at least making sure that it would only be used in the direst of circumstances. A somewhat extreme example of the Jewish commitment to truth may be seen in a declaration by the early Chassidic rebbe, Rav Elimelech of Lizhensk, author of the Noam Elimelech: “I know that I will merit entering the World to Come, because when I stand before the Heavenly Tribunal, they will ask me if learned Torah. I will answer, ‘No.’ ‘Did you daven?’ ‘No.’ ‘Did you perform mitzvos and do good deeds?’ ‘No.’ I will enter Olam Haba just because I spoke the truth” (Rav Shlomo Yosef Zevin, Sippurei Chassidim, Parshas Behaaloscha).

I would like to suggest, with some trepidation, that while we cannot easily eradicate the hypocrites, liars, slanderers and fabulists in our midst, we can work on our own middah of emes. Perhaps we cannot all be Rav Safra, the Toras Chaim, the Noam Elimelech or Rav Menashe Klein, but we can try harder to be honest with others and even ourselves. The thin line between emes and sheker is more palpable and accessible than we sometimes think. Hashem may be sending us messages to demonstrate how contemptible and repugnant sheker is. We need only think about the horrific days after Shemini Atzeres/Simchas Torah — October 7th to the world — when we thought we would receive at least some compassion and pity. Instead, we were confronted and pummeled by the Big Lie that we had committed genocide. How could that be, even for a moment? Perhaps, just perhaps, it was our wake-up-call to increase our own emes. That can hopefully be the antidote to one of the worst canards of sheker in recent history. No nevius, but it certainly can’t hurt. Please, let’s try it and see the fulfillment of the words of Eliyohu Hanovi, true nevius: “If one becomes a tzaddik who speaks the truth, Hashem will give him a malach who will treat him like the true tzaddikim who [always] speak the truth” (Tanna Devei Eliyohu Zuta 3). With emes, we will always win.