Sunday, Nov 7, 2021
Sunday, Nov 7, 2021

Email Sign-Up

logo

Too Late Now

It’s all over

And Berel’s mad

It’s just not fair

He feels that he has been “had”

 

The other guy

He wished to lose

The guy he said

You must not choose

 

It seems to be

He did squeak by

With a promise

And a lie

 

The thought of it

Does make you squirm

The guy will have

Another term

 

You’ll write a letter

To Yated

Decrying everything he said

 

You’re so upset

How could he win?

Who are the fools

Who let him in

 

You’ll start to work

On his demise

The world will see his

Blatant lies

 

Perhaps he, too

Will soon get caught

When they find out

That he was “bought”

 

The little guy in city council

You thought would not mean

“One old ounce’l”

 

Just was the vote

That passed a law

With stuff we never

Heard before

 

The small town judge

You did not care

A case however he may hear

And now it matters how he’ll rule

If they allow to build a shul

 

Don’t think your vote

Just did not matter

A lousy world

I think got badder

 

He yelled, he screamed

He raved and ranted

Worthless were

The words he chanted

 

And some now pout

And some now gloat

R’ Berel yelled

But did not vote

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Leitzonim and Links

Nov 3, 2021

From the early periods of history, there have always been disbelievers. They could have the truth staring them in the face and would just ignore

Read More »

Too Late Now

Nov 3, 2021

It’s all over And Berel’s mad It’s just not fair He feels that he has been “had”   The other guy He wished to lose

Read More »

Mad Ave. Insights  

Nov 3, 2021

How to Succeed as a CEO Aspiring to become a CEO? Thinking of going to Harvard Business School to get a degree? Perhaps Princeton. Sorry,

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US