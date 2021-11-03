Too Late Now

It’s all over

And Berel’s mad

It’s just not fair

He feels that he has been “had”

The other guy

He wished to lose

The guy he said

You must not choose

It seems to be

He did squeak by

With a promise

And a lie

The thought of it

Does make you squirm

The guy will have

Another term

You’ll write a letter

To Yated

Decrying everything he said

You’re so upset

How could he win?

Who are the fools

Who let him in

You’ll start to work

On his demise

The world will see his

Blatant lies

Perhaps he, too

Will soon get caught

When they find out

That he was “bought”

The little guy in city council

You thought would not mean

“One old ounce’l”

Just was the vote

That passed a law

With stuff we never

Heard before

The small town judge

You did not care

A case however he may hear

And now it matters how he’ll rule

If they allow to build a shul

Don’t think your vote

Just did not matter

A lousy world

I think got badder

He yelled, he screamed

He raved and ranted

Worthless were

The words he chanted

And some now pout

And some now gloat

R’ Berel yelled

But did not vote