Today’s Right-Wing Civil War Over Israel and Antisemitism

American conservatives are now engaged in a civil war over American support for Israel and a surge in antisemitism, whose outcome will define the post-Trump future of the MAGA movement and possibly the future of American democracy. Controversial right-wing advocates, such as Steve Bannon, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, have revived and updated classic antisemitic accusations of dual loyalties and dark conspiracy theories, which had been used for generations to justify pogroms and other forms of organized persecution against Jews across Europe, and, to a lesser extent, in the United States.

Antisemitism fell out of favor in the United States and became socially unacceptable after World War II, in light of the horrors inflicted by the Nazis against the Jews of Europe, which were witnessed firsthand by the American troops who liberated the death camps.

But unfortunately, antisemitism was not defeated. Instead, it was permitted to lie dormant on the fringes of American society until it exploded in support of the heinous October 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 Israeli civilians and soldiers and resulted in Hamas’ kidnapping of 250 hostages, both alive and dead.

For decades before October 7, the virus of antisemitism was kept alive on the left by the advocates for the Palestinian cause, who have long dominated the mainstream news media, and the faculties on America’s college campuses, and who have now indoctrinated an entire generation of their students with anti-Zionist propaganda.

On the far right, various fringe neo-Nazi and white supremacy groups remained obsessed with far-fetched Jewish/Zionist conspiracy theories, many of them taken from the notorious antisemitic forgery, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Some extreme right-wing Christian activists today are renewing the old calls for the persecution of Jews for theological reasons. Their incendiary rhetoric is reminiscent of the fiery antisemitic and pro-Nazi sermons delivered by Father Charles Coughlin, an ordained Catholic priest, to a national radio audience of 30 million listeners during the 1930s.

HOW DEMOCRAT ANTISEMITISM WENT MAINSTREAM

Antisemitism was able to break out of the fringes on the extreme left and enter the mainstream of national politics in 2015, when most of the organized American secular Jewish community, and the Republicans, responded to a plea from Israeli Prime Minister Binyomin Netanyahu to a joint session of Congress to block President Obama’s seriously flawed Iran nuclear deal. The debate quickly turned ugly when the Obama White House and many supporting Democrats accused members of the Jewish community of disloyalty to the United States for supporting the Israeli position. The dispute over the Iran nuclear deal divided the Jewish Democrats in the House and Senate. House members Jerrold Nadler, Sander Levin, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and John Yarmuth voted in favor of the deal. House members Ted Deutch, Eliot Engel, Steve Israel, Nita Lowey, Brad Sherman, Lois Frankel, as well as Senator Chuck Schumer voted against Obama’s nuclear deal in a failed effort to stop it.

Even more disturbing than the approval of the flawed nuclear deal, which failed to stop the growing nuclear and ballistic missile threat from Iran to Israel’s survival, was the damage done by the Obama administration’s accusations of Jewish disloyalty, which undermined the tradition of bipartisan support in Washington for the continued support of Israel as America’s most reliable ally in the Middle East.

The next blow to the unified support for Israel by congressional Democrats came from the 2018 midterm election, in which the Democrats recaptured control of the House of Representatives, with the election of the four original members of the progressive “squad,” led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) of New York City, and including Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. They have consistently been in the forefront of liberal Democrat efforts to cut off shipments of American military aid to Israel while it was fighting Hamas during the Gaza War. Tlaib, who is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants to the United States, and still has family members living in the West Bank, has also led the opposition to proposed federal legislation that would outlaw the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress. Omar, who was born in Somalia and became a naturalized American citizen in 2000 at the age of 17, has become notorious for her long record of openly antisemitic public comments, going back to 2012, when she was the campaign manager for a member of the Minnesota State Senate, when she tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world. May All-h awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

In February 2019, just one month after she took her seat in Congress, Omar suggested that the only reason for the tradition of bipartisan U.S. support for Israel was the campaign contributions to members of the House and Senate by the pro-Israel AIPAC lobbying group and its Jewish members. “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” Omar tweeted, referring to $100 bills bearing the portrait of Benjamin Franklin.

THE DEMOCRAT FAILURE TO CONFRONT PROGRESSIVE LIES

That insulting and outrageous antisemitic comment triggered a call for a House resolution of censure against Omar, but by that time, the influence of AOC and her squad on the Democrat House leadership had grown to the point that they did not dare to criticize Omar openly. Instead, the original language of the resolution of censure was watered down to the point that it no longer cited Omar by name and was just as critical of the “Islamophobia” allegedly motivating the criticism of Omar as her blatantly antisemitic statements.

This was the first indication that the openly anti-Israel and antisemitic factions of progressive Democrats in the House, and their mentor, Vermont’s socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, had grown so powerful that they were now immune to public criticism from their Democrat party colleagues for their hateful rhetoric. Also, it became clear that Israel could no longer count on bipartisan support from Congress in the face of continuing attacks from its regional enemies, organized and supported by Iran and its terrorist allies.

Fortunately, the firm U.S. military and diplomatic support for Israel during President Trump’s first term, and, at least initially, during President Biden’s term, remained unwavering. But the Biden administration’s support for Israel in battling Hamas after the October 7 attack began to waver as Biden sought to bolster his prospects for re-election in 2024 by catering to the anti-Israel prejudices of the Muslim-American voters in the battleground state of Michigan.

PROGRESSIVES TARGETED DEMOCRAT FRIENDS OF ISRAEL IN CONGRESS

Meanwhile, AOC and the members of her squad have sought to oust traditional Democrat supporters of Israel in the House by supporting anti-Israel ultra-liberal candidates in Democrat primaries. In 2020, the squad engineered the defeat of Eliot Engel, a 16-term, strongly pro-Israel Jewish congressman representing a district in the north Bronx who was the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Relations Committee. Engel was defeated in the Democrat primary by Jamaal Bowman, who later joined eight other progressive Democrats in voting against a congressional resolution declaring American support for Israel in the immediate wake of the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel two years ago.

Unfortunately, the Democrat Party’s leadership establishment did not push back against the increasingly virulent anti-Israel positions of the young, progressive activists inspired by socialists like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and the members of her squad. Not only did they become an increasingly dominant force in defining the national Democrat Party’s positions, they also launched a systematic effort to minimize and gradually eliminate Jewish influence in the other liberal-dominated sectors of contemporary American society. These ranged from the world of academia to the boardrooms of Fortune 500 companies and Wall Street, to the editorial boards of prestigious liberal newspapers, to the governing boards of museums and other cultural institutions, as well as leading entertainment and social media outlets.

THE DECLINE OF JEWISH INFLUENCE

For the first time in decades, highly qualified Jewish students applying for admission to this country’s most prestigious universities, medical and law schools, were subjected to DEI-inspired quotas, and those Jewish students who did gain admission were often subjected to systematic harassment and threats on campus by pro-Palestinian advocates, with the quiet acquiescence of university administrators.

The open criticism of Israel and challenge to its legitimacy from the Democrat progressives encouraged the antisemites still lurking on the extreme right wing of the American political spectrum. They accused AIPAC and other American Jews of urging the neo-conservatives of the post-9/11 George W. Bush administration to launch an unnecessary war of conquest against Iraq to depose its dictator, Saddam Hussein, for the benefit of Israel.

But the mainstream American conservative establishment and Donald Trump’s MAGA movement firmly rejected the critics of Israel and condemned those influenced by antisemitism, and the rejection of Israel’s legitimacy. On the other hand, the denial of Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist attacks and respond to the threat to its existence from Iran and its allies steadily gained acceptance among a generation of young Democrats who had been indoctrinated with pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist ideology by their far-left college professors.

The sharp contrast between the attitudes toward the steady antisemitism on the left and its more recent re-emergence on the right was the subject of a recent televised discussion. The participants were former Fox News anchorman Bill O’Reilly, who now produces a popular daily news show distributed as a podcast and on his YouTube channel, Democrat Jewish Congressman Jared Moskowitz representing a district including the Jewish communities in South Florida and the liberal political critic and stand-up comedian Bill Maher.

Maher describes himself as a secular, “old school” liberal Democrat who continues to support Israel’s right to defend itself against attack. He noted at the onset of the discussion with Maher that “the entire Republican establishment lined up against [the antisemites in their ranks]. I’m not sure that you can say that about the Democrat establishment.”

SENATOR TED CRUZ FIRST IDENTIFIED THE RISE OF LEFTIST ANTISEMITISM

Maher then quoted a previous conversation he had with conservative Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, with whom he has profound political differences. Maher conceded that Cruz “was very good on this [subject of antisemitism].” Cruz told Maher, “The danger I want to highlight is antisemitism. In the last six months, I’ve seen it on the rise in a way that I have never seen before on the right. About a decade ago, antisemitism began rising on the left, and the Democratic Party did nothing. In the decade that followed, it consumed the Democrat Party.”

Maher then suggested that he agreed with Cruz’s conclusion that “Democrat politicians are more afraid to challenge those on their left who support Hamas than Republicans are [to challenge those who challenge the legitimacy of Israel on their right.]”

At that point in the conversation, Congressman Moskowitz said, “I agree 100 percent with Ted Cruz. The difference is that they [the Republicans] have hindsight because they saw what happened to us [the Democrats]. Our party has been consumed by it,” Congressman Moskowitz said. “

“People would say to me that you can be anti-Zionist and not be antisemitic,” and Moskowitz admitted that, “theoretically you could. [However, he observed that the pro-Palestinian activists on campus] are just not. When [they] are holding up signs on college campuses [aimed at Jews], which say, “Go back to Poland,” that doesn’t sound like anything to do with Israel. When you see a Jewish student walking on campus, you don’t know that he is a Netanyahu supporter. But they [the pro-Palestinian activists] were surrounding [and harassing him] just because he had a Jewish star,” which indicates to Moskowitz that the underlying motives of the pro-Palestinian activists are pure antisemitism.

Moskowitz then conceded that, “the surge in Democrat antisemitism has consumed us, and it is dividing us in elections. It has run through the whole [Democratic] party. We [pro-Israel Democrats] have tried not to talk about. We have tried to tamp it down. But [this antisemitism] is everywhere [and] it is moving swiftly.”

Now, the far-right proponents of antisemitism, thinly disguised as legitimate political criticism of the current Israeli government, are challenging the conservative leaders of the Republican Party. To their credit, several prominent conservative influencers have recognized that the attack on Jews in the guise of anti-Zionism is also a threat to the constitutional rights of devout Christians. Those who recognize the religious as well as the historic connection of the Jewish people to the land of Israel, such as the U.S. ambassador to Israel, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, especially fear being harassed by liberal secularists in control of the government for preaching and practicing their own religious beliefs in American society. This harassment began happening during the Obama and Biden administrations, and especially during the Covid pandemic shutdowns.

Other American Christian activists, who are not infected by the virus of antisemitism, have expressed their appreciation to the Israeli government for giving them ready access to the Christian holy sites in Yerushalayim and other parts of Israel and for protecting those historic sites against attack by radical Islamic groups. The Taliban and ISIS systematically destroyed the Christian holy sites in Afghanistan and other portions of the Middle East that fell under their control, and have persecuted anyone who did not conform to their Islamic religious beliefs.

THE HARD LESSONS FROM 1933 GERMANY

Some of those pro-Israel Christian advocates have cited the warning in the poem written by German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller in 1946, in which he described the steady progression of Nazi persecution of the Jews and other minority groups in Germany after Hitler took power in 1933. Niemoller wrote:

“First, they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist.

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.”

Today’s antisemites on the political right, such as former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, have sought to excuse the social media platform they have given to notorious antisemites and Holocaust deniers to promote their outrageous allegations against the Jewish people and Israel by hypocritically claiming that they are innocently “just asking questions.” But somehow, the answers to those questions given by their guests always wind up blaming Israel and its Jewish supporters for everything that is wrong with this country and the rest of the world.

TUCKER CARLSON’S NEW SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM FOR PREJUDICE

The most recent controversy over far-right tolerance for antisemitism erupted over Carlson’s podcast interview on October 27 with Nick Fuentes, the notorious social media influencer who has expressed his admiration for both Adolph Hitler and Joseph Stalin. Fuentes used the opportunity to promote the outrageous far-right ideas that he features on his “America First” live streaming site, including Christian nationalism, white supremacy, neo-Nazi ideology, a variety of antisemitic accusations and conspiracy theories, and Holocaust denial.

During the interview, which was watched by an audience on YouTube of more than 5 million people, Carlson did much more than just give Fuentes a platform for his prejudices. He actually reinforced them. Carlson accused those Republicans who promote continued U.S. military and diplomatic support for Israel of disloyalty to the United States. He said that “neocon Jewish types [were] behind the Iraq War,” and accused “organized Jewry [and] Zionist Jews of controlling the media apparatus.” He also characterized “Christian Zionists,” such as Ambassador Huckabee, who support Israel as part of their messianic Christian beliefs, as heretics who have been “seized by [a] brain virus.”

The high-profile interview with Carlson was a major boost for Fuentes, who is now trying to pick up part of the huge, young conservative online audience that the late Charlie Kirk attracted. During the Biden years, Feuntes’ access to the largest social media platform was removed because of his use of hate speech and his support for President Trump’s claim that he was the victim of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

When Elon Musk decided to reinstate access by Fuentes to his X social media site last year, Daniel Kelley, an official of the Anti-Defamation League, criticized the move because, “When you have bad actors like Fuentes on mainstream social platforms, you’re giving them a megaphone to spread hateful antisemitism, Holocaust denial and the like to many, many more people.” Fuentes’ direct access is still suspended by Facebook, YouTube, and several other social media platforms.

Carlson has been an avid supporter of the portion of President Trump’s MAGA policy agenda that does not include support for Israel. As a reward for his support for Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, Calson was given a prime-time speaking slot at last year’s Republican National Convention.

Fuentes was also a guest for dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago private resort on November 22, 2022. In response to the controversy that ensued, Trump said that he did not invite Fuentes to the dinner meeting or know much about him. Fuentes was brought to Mar-a-Lago, without his advance knowledge, by another notorious antisemite, black rap music writer and performer, Kanye West.

Carlson was also an influential supporter and campaign surrogate for Trump last year in person and on social media, and Carlson continues to support Trump’s MAGA policy agenda.

Conservative supporters of Israel reacted immediately by condemning Carlson for failing to challenge Fuentes during the podcast interview over his false accusations against Israel and his Holocaust denial claims.

Instead, during the interview, Carlson just nodded in agreement as Fuentes said that America can’t be held together unless “organized Jewry” is defeated, and called for “the death penalty” for an “occult element at the high levels of [American] society, specifically among the Jews,” that is “suppressing” Christianity.

THE DOWNFALL OF THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION

Nationally prominent conservative Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, which, in 2023, published Project 2025, a proposed conservative policy blueprint for Trump’s next administration, posted a video statement that not only defended Carlson for his totally uncritical interview of Fuentes, but also criticized the “venomous coalition” which supports the deplatforming of Fuentes and his outrageous opinions on conservative social media sites.

Roberts declared, “The Heritage Foundation didn’t become the intellectual backbone of the conservative movement by canceling our own people or policing the consciences of Christians, and we won’t start doing that now. Their attempt to cancel [Carlson] will fail.”

Roberts declared that, “We will always defend our friends [referring to Carlson] against the slander of bad actors who serve someone else’s agenda,” and emphasized that Carlson “remains . . . [and] always will be a close friend of the Heritage Foundation.”

The Heritage Foundation president also said, “I disagree with and even abhor things that Nick Fuentes says, but canceling him is not the answer either.”

The reaction to Roberts’ statement endorsing Carlson from conservative supporters of Israel was immediate, dramatic, and ferocious. Over the following week, Roberts’ chief of staff at the Heritage Foundation and five members of the group’s antisemitism task force resigned in protest, as well as economist Stephen Moore, the co-founder of the conservative organization known as the Club for Growth.

In an effort to excuse his initial failure to condemn Fuentes, Roberts claimed that he “didn’t know much about this Fuentes guy [and] I still don’t. . . [because] I actually don’t have time to consume a lot of news.”

However, Charles Jacobs, the president of the Jewish Leadership Project, found Roberts’ explanation difficult to accept. “Who could believe that the head of a think tank doesn’t think? If it’s true, he’s incompetent, and he should leave for that reason. And if it’s not true, he’s a liar,” Jacobs said in announcing his resignation from the Heritage Foundation’s antisemitism task force.

Robert’s video statement in defense of Carlson was also condemned by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said that Roberts had betrayed the legacy of the Heritage Foundation.

CRUZ CONDEMNS CARLSON’S SILENCE IN THE FACE OF EVIL

Senator Ted Cruz said of Carlson, “If you sit there with someone [Fuentes] who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool and that their mission is to combat and defeat ‘global Jewry,’ and you say nothing, then you are a coward, and you are complicit in that evil.”

Cruz, who is reportedly planning to make another run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2028, said during a GOP Lincoln Day dinner in Miami, that “If you are a bigot, if you are an antisemite, if you are a communist, if you are a jihadist, there is no room for you in the Republican Party, and we don’t want you here.”

Meanwhile, at a Republican Jewish Coalition conference held in Las Vegas, Nevada, Florida GOP Congressman Randy Fine called Fuentes, “the most dangerous antisemite in America [because] he has chosen to take on the mantle of leader of a modern-day Hitler Youth.”

Tucker Carlson was also lambasted as a “hatemonger” for his friendly treatment of Fuentes by the conservative editors of both the Wall Street Journal and the National Review.

Initially, President Trump chose not to comment on the controversy over the Carlson interview of Fuentes, but this Sunday, he decided to break his silence and come to Carlson’s defense. Trump said that “you can’t tell him who to interview,” and that ultimately it was up to the “people [in Carlson’s audience] to decide” if he acted appropriately in conducting his interview of Fuentes.

Meanwhile, at a Heritage Foundation staff meeting, some said that Roberts’ video statement in defense of Carlson had done “enormous damage” to the Heritage Foundation’s reputation. Others questioned Roberts’ ability to continue leading the organization and called upon him to step down as its president.

In response to that criticism, Roberts issued a second statement declaring that the “Heritage Foundation denounces Fuentes’ ‘vicious antisemitic ideology, his Holocaust denial, and his relentless conspiracy theories’ that echo the darkest chapters of history.”

Roberts then added, “Our task is to confront and challenge those poisonous ideas at every turn to prevent them from taking America to a very dark place. Join us — not to cancel — but to guide, challenge, and strengthen the conversation, and be confident, as I am, that our best ideas at the heart of western civilization will prevail.”

But in the end, Roberts did admit that his initial video statement in support of Carlson was “a mistake,” which he blamed on his former chief of staff, who wrote the video’s script. He also apologized for calling Carlson’s critics members of “the globalist class,” and for using the phrase “venomous coalition” because of its antisemitic implications, calling it “a terrible choice of words.”

THE CHALLENGE FACING VICE PRESIDENT VANCE

The criticism of Roberts also had a larger political significance within Republican leadership circles because of his close association with Vice President JD Vance.

Andrew Day, the senior editor of the American Conservative website, wrote that as the Republican Party’s “presumptive nominee for president in 2028,” Vance is poised to lead the transition to a “post-Israel GOP.” Day also wrote that as a result of Trump’s success, “since 2016 in turning the GOP into a broadly populist party, the American right suddenly looks like an untenable coalition comprising the country’s loudest pro-Israel and anti-Israel voices.”

John Daniel Davidson wrote in the Federalist that by criticizing Roberts for initially failing to condemn both Carlson and Fuentes, the GOP’s remaining neoconservatives saw an opportunity to tie Vance’s anti-war conservative sentiment to antisemitism, in an effort to disqualify Vance as the party’s presidential candidate in 2028.

According to Day, “Trump’s America-First brand of conservatism was always bound to engender opposition to Israel, an ostensible [American] client [state] that sometimes pushes around its superpower patron via the influence of its American lobby. As liberals have turned against Israel en masse, the [AIPAC] lobby has resorted to heavy-handed tactics to maintain Republican support, unwittingly bolstering the impression that it exerts undue influence on American politics.”

Day believes that “Vance — and only Vance — has the credibility, popularity, and political talent to. . . bridge the GOP’s generational divide and lead the [U.S.] into a new phase of its relationship with Israel.

“Vance is the clear favorite of a growing faction on the right that [is]. . . generally hostile toward Israel. Yet Vance’s views have long accommodated sympathy for the Jewish state, which should assure pro-Israel Republicans that he’s someone they can work with. . .

“In 2024, during a talk cosponsored by The American Conservative and the Quincy Institute, Vance put a pro-Israel spin on MAGA conservatism. Vance argued then that Israel helps the U.S. counter Iran in the Middle East and that its defense-technology innovation ‘actually gives us missile-defense parity. . .’ Vance also highlighted the religious affinity between Christians and Jews. . . [But] these days,” Day writes, “Vance clearly perceives a need to align more closely on Israel, with America-First principles.”

REDEFINING THE U.S. RELATIONSHIP WITH ISRAEL

Vance got drawn further into the growing conservative controversy over Israel’s relationship with the U.S. and antisemitism during a debate with students at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on October 29. When a student asked the vice president why the U.S. should support Israel when it has committed “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza and “because not only does their [Jewish] religion not agree with ours, but also openly supports the persecution [of Christianity],” Vance created considerable concern among American supporters of Israel by failing to correct either of those false statements.

Instead, Vance said, “First of all, when the president of the United States says America First that means that he pursues the interests of Americans first. That is our entire foreign policy. That doesn’t mean that you’re not going to have alliances, that you’re not going to work with other countries from time to time….

“In this example, the most recent Gaza peace plan… the president of the United States could only get that peace deal done by actually being willing to apply leverage to the State of Israel. So when people say that Israel is somehow manipulating or controlling the president of the United States, they’re not manipulating or controlling this president of the United States [Trump].”

The vice president also noted that Israel and the U.S. do not always have “similar interests” and that “we’re going to work with them [Israel]” only when we do share the same interests. Vance then emphasized that the Trump administration would never put the interests of Israel ahead of the best interests of the United States.

VANCE’S APPROACH TO JEWISH-CHRISTIAN THEOLOGICAL DISAGREEMENTS

With regard to the student’s question about “Jews disagreeing with Christians on certain religious ideas,” Vance conceded, “Yeah, absolutely. It’s one of the realities. . . There are some significant theological disagreements between Christians and Jews. My attitude is: Let’s have those conversations. Let’s have those disagreements when we have them. But if there are shared areas of interest, we ought to be willing to do that, too.”

While the ambiguity of Vance’s position on future U.S.-Israeli relations, and his failure to reject the false claim that Jews are persecuting Christians, are troubling, Day argues that “such tensions can, if handled carefully, make Vance broadly palatable to an American right that is increasingly fragmented by antisemitism, while preserving the best elements of the U.S.-Israel alliance.”

But British historian and columnist, Dominic Green, wrote in the Wall Street Journal that, by failing to state clearly his support for Israel and his rejection of Christian excuses for antisemitism during the debate at the University of Mississippi, Vance has put the legitimacy of American conservatism and the future of the MAGA movement in jeopardy.

According to Green, the right’s racism problem “is concentrated in a faction of MAGA’s online leadership [who] call themselves ‘America first’ [and who] mirror the woke left’s self-obsessed identity politics and [antisemitic] fantasies of malign Jewish influence.”

Green says that through Georgia’s GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose mutually supportive relationship with President Trump has been newly severed, and who “now claims that Israel exerts ‘unique influence and control’ over her congressional colleagues. . . the woke right has a toehold in Congress.”

Congresswoman Greene’s latest conspiracy theory suggests that Israel and its supporters are conspiring to prevent the release of the federal government’s remaining files on the scandalous case of Jeffrey Epstein, a morally corrupt but politically well-connected financier who committed suicide in a New York City jail cell in 2019.

Dominic Green writes that “Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, this [right-wing] faction has tried to break support for the America-Israel alliance among Republicans, and Christians especially. A new domestic front opened after the murder of Charlie Kirk, with influencers trying to hijack Kirk’s Turning Point USA movement to advance racist conspiracy theories into the mainstream.”

CARLSON’S PLATFORM FOR RIGHT-WING CRACKPOTS

The right-wing faction’s favorite pseudo-journalist is Tucker Carlson, who has re-invented himself since being dismissed from Fox News in 2023. As one of America’s top-ranked podcasters, Carlson has given a semi-respectable platform to right-wing crackpots who falsely claim that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, rather than Hitler, was the chief villain of World War II, that Ashkenazi Jews are immune to the Covid virus, and that Prime Minister Binyomin Netanyahu now tells Israelis, “I control the United States. I control Donald Trump.”

According to Green, Carlson has helped revive on the far right the “anti-Jewish racism” that has already thoroughly infected the far left, and which “is an infallible symptom of civilizational decline.” Green claims that they have also inherited the old right’s fatal flaws, including “ignorant isolationism, knee-jerk racism, paranoia about Jews, [and] resentment of Washington.” He says that they also “resemble the old right, which in the 1930s preferred Hitler to Franklin D. Roosevelt.”

While the members of today’s new far right believe they will succeed, Green argues that, “morality aside, it is in the self-interest of Republicans, conservatives and libertarians to make sure they fail,” and he believes that in the end, “independents, moderates, first-time Trump toe-dippers and plenty of regular Republicans won’t pull the lever for a party remade in the image of racial hatred.”

WILLIAM F. BUCKLEY’S MODEL FOR RIGHT-WING SUCCESS

One likely model for the successful repair of today’s fractured American conservative movement was established by William F. Buckley beginning in 1955, when he founded the National Review as the movement’s intellectual fountainhead and testing ground for new ideas. Buckley set out, as the most respected conservative voice and thinker of the era, to take the movement’s various factions, including libertarians and limited government conservatives as well as traditionalists and social conservatives, to blend their best ideas to lay the foundation for the 1980 election of Ronald Reagan as president, and his formidable accomplishments during his next eight years in the White House.

Reagan healed a sick economy suffering from stagflation by applying supply-side reforms that led to substantial growth. He restored pride at home and respect abroad for the American experiment in democracy. He also laid the foundation for a bloodless United States victory in the Cold War by engineering the internal collapse of the Soviet Union and its centralized socialist economic and governing system.

Only by following Buckley’s and Reagan’s formula for conservative success can the leaders of today’s and tomorrow’s conservative movement expose the fatal flaws in the victories of socialist candidates in the November 4 mayoral elections in New York City and Seattle, Washington. As a result, the socialists are now in a position to take over a frustrated Democrat Party demoralized by President Trump, which might lead to the collapse of American democracy as we know it, if the conservatives fail to unite in its defense, chas v’shalom.