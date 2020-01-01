The Ultimate Journey
Inspired by and adapted from Songsofshas.com and Yossi Glieberman
Seven thousand dapim later
Give or take a few
The culmination of Taharos Seder
The secret of the Jew
And what a journey it has been
As seven years have passed
Rejoicing in the first daf
Rejoicing in the last
Were I to list the masechtos
And their dinim recall
There’d be no room in this paper
To mention them all
In each holy volume
There’s so much included
Sometimes seems easy
Sometimes convoluted
And hours and hours
You pored through it all
Some dafim seemed giant
While others seemed small
From dafim you knew
Noshim and Nezikin
Perakim familiar
Like Bameh Madlikin
And who is a stranger
To Arba Avos Nezikin?
The glory of Moed
Sugyos you knew
Hasagos in Shas
You went through them too
Of course it seemed easy
When starting with Brachos
And Shabbos, familiar
You knew the melachos
But then came Eiruvin
Complex diagrams
But you did not falter
Nor change your great plans
Yes, daf by daf
You journeyed
With every day a blatt
And now it’s time to celebrate
Each line and each dot
Began by learning Brachos
The praising of Hashem
And Shabbos with its every p’rat
Scores and scores of them
Then we learned of Eiruvin
Where we can and can’t carry
Pesachim, Korban Pesach
Eat and do not tarry
We learned the laws of chometz
And then Shekalim were sought
And for the Daf Yomi
Yerushalmi was taught
The holiness of Yuma
Avodah and kapparah
Sukkah had us building huts
And Beitzah’s nolad s’varah
Rosh Hashanah saw us
Mechadeish the levanah
And blowing the shofar
With much more kavanah
Moed Kotton, including
To mourn and to fast
The days of Megillah
Will forever last
Chagigah’s halachos
Of korbanos re’iyah
When Yidden will go
Three times for aliyah
With the cheshbonos of Yevamos
We then started Noshim
You simply did not get it
If you’re learning was rushin’
Kesubos is ‘bout contracts
Between man and his wife
Nedorim, Nazir,
Oaths that can change one’s life
Then Sotah that deals
With sadness and strife
And Gittin and Kiddushin
Marriage and divorce
Simcha and sadness
Each one has its course
Ouch! Bava Kama!
What damage did it do?
And then Bava Metziah
I found it first or was it you?
We learned through Bava Basra
And some did understand
Building and chazakah
Who owns the land?
Through our Sanhedrin
Justice is done
Sometimes just three
Sometimes seventy-one
Capital crimes
And paskening debt
Makkos tells us of the klep
That resha’im get
We learned Maseches Shavuos
Be careful what we say
And when one cares
And when one swears
And when one has to pay
And Idiyos attests to
What our sages said
And Horiyos will warn all those
Who sit at the head
Avodah Zarah was enlightening
What goyim would once do
And Avos taught us all the ways
To be a proper Jew
We travelled on to Kodshim
Menachos and Zevochim
We tasted it and bit in
Yoma and Pesachim
And Chullin fascinated us
Innards of chickens and cows
What makes up a treifa
And what the Torah allows
And then we learned Bechoros
The din of firstborn sheep
And many of the other gifts
That a kohein can keep
Arachin, evaluate
The worth of anything
Temurah teaches laws about
Kedushah transferring
We learned about Me’ilah
Making holiness profane
Krisus is where korbanos
For kareis they explain
And Tomid is our daily fare
Middos, the Mikdosh measures
Kinnim are the birds poor men
Would bring as simple treasures
And finally it’s Niddah
To make our homes so pure
So that kedushah will grace us
And holiness ensure
But more than the pages
More than Gemaros
We broadened our lives
With all the hasagos
Kal vachomer and migu
Lo ra’ee zeh
Modeh b’miktzas
Milveh al peh
Kol ha’omeid lizrok
Is kezaruk dami
What an aisvaih
A pircha, a rami?
What’s a misaseik
Psik reisha delo nicha
What’s lo tzricha legufa
Or she’aino tzricha
Can there be yiush
When it’s shelo midaas?
Part of ya’al kegam
Seven places in Shas
Who gets terumah
Who can be toraim?
What is a mazik
And what is a goraim?
Toch kedei dibbur
Gud achis gud asik
Thousands of svaros
Who can be masik?
Modeh b’miktzas
Nishba v’notel
Echad b’shishim
Then it is botel
A journey that thousands
Have travelled together
And all celebrated
In all types of weather
Thousands, maybe millions
Of dear cherished blatt
Some remember them all
And others have forgot
We all joined together
No matter what
Celebrating world-over
United as one
For those who have not yet
And those who are done
Across the whole world
Klal Yisroel stands
One nation together
Beyond Meadowlands
In Cleveland and Pittsburgh
Minni and LA
In Denver, Miami
And in San Jose!
Berlin and Toronto
England and France
Vienna, Australia
Together we danced
Eretz Yisroel
Each town we are in
And who can forget
In Chachmei Lublin!
They joined together
And pledged to go on
Hadran alecha
Lo nisneshei minan!