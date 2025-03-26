The True Influencers

Some words just rub me the wrong way. Shlomo Hamelech (Koheles 1:4) teaches us that generations come and go. Thus, just as people change, so does language. New dictionaries must be compiled because fresh words enter our speech patterns. This is all normal and natural. New inventions and discoveries require nomenclature and ways of communicating their existence. Hence, ever since the most recent revolutions in technology, new terms have surfaced almost daily. I must confess, being quite an old fogey, that I have had difficulty recently, when discussing halacha, explaining something as simple as making a phone call (who remembers phone booths?) or playing a tape recorder (cassettes, eight tracks or remember reel to reel?). Soon our grandchildren’s eyes will roll when they hear us speaking of driving a car or checking a map.

However, when a concept has existed since the beginning of the world and suddenly becomes a type of human being, I get nervous. No, I am not discussing AI. Perhaps that will be for another time. This rant is for “influencers.” In case you have been living under a rock, or boruch Hashem in a secluded bais medrash, these are people who are considered more knowledgeable or more “with it” than the rest of us and will set the trend for all of society. At this writing, I’m not sure if there are courses given in “influencing” or not, but even if there are, does anyone really want to be influenced by those studying in Harvard, Yale or the currently beleaguered Columbia University? In fact, if we look even casually at where that society has been going, why would anyone want to give credence to those who have practically destroyed any hint of morality, ethics, sanity, or common sense anywhere in the civilized world? So who are these people and what does the Torah teach about this concept of hashpa’ah, influence, and being a mashpiah – yes, indeed, an influencer?

Out of derech eretz, let me give priority to one of my rabbeim, Rav Mottel Weinberg, rosh yeshiva of Zichron Meilech/Eastern Parkway and later Montreal. In a mussar shmuess that I vividly recall (later reprinted in his Sichos Mordechai, page 19), he quoted from his sandek, Rav Shimon Shkop (introduction to his Shaarei Yosher). Rav Shimon, one of the greatest gedolim of prewar Europe, taught that one of the most important things any of us can ever do is to influence others by our example. Rav Mottel drilled into us that while words may be important, the most lasting influence is our actions. He explained that to the extent that we learn with hasmadah and indicate our excitement with our learning and the realization that we are actually encountering the devar Hashem, we are directly causing and helping others to do the same. He demonstrated that simcha is infectious and learning b’simcha spreads around a bais medrash like a holy wildfire. He reminded us that although Yehudah, the son of Yaakov Avinu, had not even spoken to Reuvein about his confession, his action inspired Reuvein to do the same. Again, actions, not words, did the trick.

I was only a young bochur when I learned from Rav Mottel, but his learning with a Telzer bren, which he in turn gleaned from his own rebbi, Rav Elya Meir Bloch, lit a fire under all of us being warmed by his passion. Indeed, Rav Eliyahu Eliezer Dessler (Sichos, page 34) explains that all talmidei chachomim, especially those who formally teach Torah, are called avos. This is because they create new generations, not carbon copies (probably another anachronism), but original souls who will inspire the next generation. He goes on to describe every bais medrash and yeshiva as a microcosm of the mesorah of the Torah from one to another, each influencing the other with his own best traits.

Rav Aharon Yehudah Leib Shteinman (Ayeles Hashachar, Bereishis, page 66) cites the actions of Noach as a proof of this idea. Noach could have crusaded around the world speaking eloquently about the dangers of the coming flood. However, instead, he began building a ship – his teivah – in the middle of the desert. He didn’t limit his message to words, but with his own hands (see Rashi Sukkah 52b) and those of his son Sheim built what seemed to most people to be a ridiculous project. Where was this giant boat supposed to go without a body of water? Although eventually even this hard work did not change the world, he did all that he could to prevent the catastrophe that followed. Noach did not change the world, but he saved the world and its inhabitants so that today we have almost everything Hashem had created. This left Noach as the role model for all human beings who came from him, the Bnei Noach. All because he acted in such a way that people should have realized that he was telling the truth.

We must now contrast this system with what has become the secular model of following people who are richer, louder, better advertised or self-promoted than ourselves. While our way was once known in our circles as daas Torah, today we are somewhat forced to recognize that they are our own influencers. But mi ke’amcha Yisroel? Let us be proud that our influencers are those who live a more meaningful life, are not obsessed with material things, have stellar middos and hold us all to a higher standard. Can we imagine if one of our poskim, such as Rav Moshe Feinstein or Rav Yosef Sholom Elyashiv, was not simultaneously a tzaddik as well as a brilliant scholar? None of us would follow them, even if they were the most knowledgeable in the world. Our influencers are those who are as perfect as a human being can be, not just “sold” by the false idolatries of marketing and advertising.

When a foreign visitor was due to arrive at the humble Yerushalayim home of Rav Yosef Chaim Sonnenfeld, some of his followers thought that it might be disrespectful or counterproductive to bring the visitor into what was basically a basement hovel. However, the rov knew better and the British diplomat was extremely impressed. He had been to many opulent royal mansions and even palaces, but for a major leader to live like that was never even on his radar. However, Rav Sonnenfeld showed him that he could see the Kosel from his doorstep, which reminded him that the Creator did not yet have His own home made presentable. The rov could therefore not bring himself to live more comfortably and the British lord suddenly understood the meaning of true leadership and influence.

The same story replayed itself when the Chofetz Chaim met an important politician and someone wished to translate his words. The powerful man waved the translator away, admitting, “I don’t need to understand every word. This man speaks to my heart.” This is a true influencer.

The Gemara is full of stories about Tannaim and Amoraim who convinced Roman, Greek and Persian tyrants to be kind to the Jews or even cancel evil decrees, because even despots sometimes recognize the truth for what it is. The askanim who represented Klal Yisroel were not necessarily gedolim, but conveyed the emes because their ability to influence flowed from their commitment to daas Torah and their knowledge that they spoke for the Creator of the universe.

Since Pesach will be arriving soon iy”H, let us cite a metaphor from the first major Yom Tov of the Jewish year. Rav Shimshon Dovid Pincus (Sichos Pesach, page 45) notes that it takes just one person to spread chometz in a room. When we search for chometz and involve the entire family, everyone realizes that we have a common goal and responsibility to eradicate the chometz from our midst. This, in turn, influences us to be more careful and then later to be proud of the job we have done cleansing our homes and ourselves from this annual prohibition. This fulfills the mandate the Torah has placed upon us to both relate the story of the exodus but also to help create an environment that is chometz (e.g., sin) free for seven or eight days. As we sit at the Seder, sharing Torah, interpretations and stories, we each act as influencers in the best of ways, spreading the word of Yetzias Mitzrayim and what we need to do to bring Moshiach.

The final answer is that we are all influencers. We take the mesorah, spread it far and wide, and pass it along to the next generation. We don’t need false and artificial influencers who “make it up as they go along,” usually ruining society rather than improving it. We remember that Avrohom Avinu himself worshipped idols with his father Terach until he realized that this made no sense. Perhaps the first true influencer, he started the nation that would carry this ideal until the End of Days.

We begin the Seder with our lowly state and proceed to our higher achievements to pass onto our children and grandchildren our limitless potential. This is the message of the following few weeks. We listen only to those who have actually conquered their own internal evil inclinations and so can guide us on our own journey. As the Mesilas Yeshorim points out, when we are stuck in a seemingly endless maze, it is the one who is up on top or has at least traversed the road who can provide guidance, for he knows the way.

Let us prepare ourselves for the glorious days ahead, when we can influence those around us because we have chosen the correct path, leading to the ultimate goal ahead of the true geulah, with the help of the Divine Influence we carry in our heart.