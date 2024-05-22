On a lonely mountain, way above
The blue sky of our land
Waits a holy Tanna
For the thousands who had planned
The thousands and the joyous
The old, and the forlorn,
The babes who come in taleisim
All with locks unshorn
The ones who sing
The ones who learn
The ones who dance
While fires burn
And sadly quiet’s
All we hear
Rav Shimon waits
And sheds a tear
For this I had to
Leave my cave?
Where are the young?
Where are the brave?
And suddenly a screech
Comes forth
The shriek and shrill
Comes from the North
All you Jews!
Must Leave! Be Gone!
We shall shoot
From Lebanon!
And comes to mind
The days of yore
Each year the mount
Held more and more
I know it’s not a tzushtell
And don’t mean to be crazy
But somehow thinking of this year
Reminds me of “Betzeisi”
Busses, caravans
And music with live bands
Last year going to Meron
Empty roads and sirens
Somber environs
This year the road to Meron
Chassidim en force
Thousands on the concourse
Last year going to Meron
Barely a minyan
With each their own opinion
On this year’s road up to Meron
The fire from Boyan
With thousands looking on
Last year going to Meron
Limited to little groups
Guarded by Israeli troops
On this year’s road up to Meron
Chalakas for the tots
And scores of tents and cots
Last year going to Meron
So many staying home
And thinking of the Iron Dome
On this year’s road up to Meron
Singing the hillula
And performing each segulah
Last year going to Meron
Rav Shimon joining the hillula
Techiyas hameisim and geulah
This year coming from Meron!