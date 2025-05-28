The Planting of Destiny: “Vechayei Olam Nota Besocheinu”

Rav Ahron Kaufman

Noach’s Planting: A Vision Derailed

The Torah records Noach’s first act upon emerging from the teivah: “Vayachel Noach ish ha’adamah vayita kerem—And Noach, the man of the soil, began and planted a vineyard” (Bereishis 9:20).

The Baal Haturim notes that the word “vayita—and he planted” appears only three times in Tanach: Hashem’s planting of Gan Eden (Bereishis 2:8), Noach’s planting his vineyard, and Avrohom’s planting of an aishel in Be’er Sheva (Bereishis 21:33). Chazal even trace both Noach and Avrohom’s saplings to a shared, sacred source: Gan Eden itself.

Yet, despite this common, exalted origin, the outcomes diverged sharply. Rashi, commenting on “Vayachel Noach—Noach began,” interprets it as “asa atzmo chullin—he made himself mundane.” Planting a vineyard, especially in a world recovering from devastation, seems like a noble, regenerative act. But Noach’s neti’ah—his planting—instead of yielding renewal, devolved into chol (mundanity) and ultimately led to intoxication and disgrace. By contrast, Avrohom’s planting of an aishel became a vehicle for kiddush Hashem, drawing others toward belief in Hashem as the Melech Ha’olam.

This contrast is especially striking because Noach was a tzaddik, one who found favor in Hashem’s eyes. Just a few pesukim earlier, Hashem favorably accepted his korban and established an eternal bris with him. It is hard to attribute this sort of failure to such a figure. Surely, Noach’s intent was to recreate Gan Eden—a new spiritual center for a new world—through a vineyard born of Gan Eden’s own sapling. The act of planting was inherently dignified. Yet, Rashi notes pointedly: “He should have planted a different planting.” The act of planting was not the issue. It was what he chose to plant.

What, Then, Should He Have Planted?

To answer this, we must return to the original act of planting—Hashem’s planting of Gan Eden. The Medrash (Vayikra Rabbah 25:3) reflects on the posuk, “Acharei Hashem Elokeichem teileichu—After Hashem, your G-d, you shall walk. How can one walk after Hashem, whose path is through the sea, whose presence is a consuming fire?” The answer lies in emulating Hashem, which the Medrash ties to the charge that the Bnei Yisroel were given upon entering Eretz Yisroel: “Unesatem kol eitz ma’achal—You shall plant all kinds of fruit-bearing trees.” Just as Hashem began creation by planting—“Vayita Hashem Elokim gan b’Eiden”—so too, Klal Yisroel are to begin their settlement of the land by planting. Planting, then, becomes a divine act, a form of deveikus—cleaving to Hashem.

This is profoundly paradoxical. Planting, a seemingly mundane, physical act, becomes the medium through which one attaches to Hashem. It is precisely through identifying with the adamah that man fulfills his spiritual potential!

Adam from the Adamah: Man as a Field of Potential

In Lashon Hakodesh, names express essence. The Maharal in Tiferes Yisroel (Perek 3) explains that man is called Adam not simply because he comes from the adamah, but because of his adamah-like qualities. Just as soil is latent with potential waiting to be realized through effort, so is man defined by what he can become, not by what he already is.

Thus, man’s deeds are called “peiros,” fruits. “Imru tzaddik ki tov ki pri ma’aleihem yocheilu—Say of the righteous that it is good, for they shall eat the fruit of their actions” (Yeshayahu 3:10). His spiritual harvest is the product of inner work and cultivated growth.

In contrast, an animal is called beheimah, from bah (within it) and mah (what), meaning its essence is complete from inception. It has no inner potential to unfold. Man, however, must till the soil of his inner world. He is not a finished product, but a field of potential waiting to be realized. Man is defined by his capacity for growth—through conscious labor and toil. He is a human Gan Eden, called to regenerate the Eden within.

The Shelah Hakadosh deepens this connection. The name Adam, he writes, also reflects the phrase “adameh l’Elyon—I will resemble the Most High.” Man’s mission is to emulate Hashem, to cleave to Him by mirroring His ways.

This perspective transforms our understanding of the mitzvah to plant upon entering Eretz Yisroel. The Torah’s directive, “Unesatem kol eitz ma’achal—You shall plant all fruit trees” (Vayikra 19:23), is more than an agricultural necessity. It is a declaration of identity and purpose. It announces a life of avodah, of kedusha. The land becomes imbued with sanctity—kedushas ha’aretz—and its produce becomes a conduit for holiness: terumah, maaser, and myriad mitzvos that require ascending levels of purity and consciousness of its consumer.

Planting, as such, is more than sowing seeds. It is a means of mirroring Hashem Elyon through planting oneself as a human Gan Eden in a land of Gan Eden. Planting becomes symbolic of embedding oneself in an environment that fosters mitzvah performance, spiritual refinement, and ultimately the revelation of the Shechinah, as Hashem Himself calls us “netzer mata’ai—the branch of My planting” (Yeshayahu 60:21).

Sowing and Planting: Two Paradigms of Creating

Neti’ah (planting) and zeriah (sowing) are two contrasting paradigms of creation—distinct models of how life takes root and flourishes. The difference between these modes is not merely agricultural; it expresses a deeper metaphysical tension between continuity and transience, affirmation and negation.

Planting represents creation through affirmation. A sapling—already formed, living, and visibly developed from a seed—is rooted or transplanted into the earth. From that rooted presence, a tree emerges, bearing fruit season after season. The tree’s structure endures; both trunk and root system remain intact, anchoring it to the ground and drawing nourishment year-round. Its growth is not born of destruction but of stability. The tree persists—and with it, the possibility of renewal.

Sowing, by contrast, reflects creation through negation. A seed is buried in the earth and undergoes decomposition. Its form dissolves, its substance breaks down. Only through this self-effacing process does new life emerge. The seed’s disappearance is not incidental. It is the very condition for germination.

The Halachic New Year for Trees vs. Grain

The Ritva (Rosh Hashanah 12b), quoting his rebbi, highlights a fascinating halachic distinction that reflects this conceptual divide between trees and grain. In determining the halachic “year” of produce—relevant to maaser, orlah, Shmittah, and other agricultural mitzvos—trees are judged by chanatah, when the fruit begins to form, whereas grain is determined by shlish, reaching one-third of its growth.

This distinction stems from their differing natures. A tree follows the principle of eitz lo machli karna—it does not consume its capital. Its trunk, the generative core, remains intact, and the fruit is sustained by the tree’s continuous internal vitality, which continues to course through its limbs long after each yield. By the time of chanatah—its earliest stage of formation—the tree has already absorbed the necessary nutrients to bring the fruit to completion, rendering the fruit halachically significant even before ripening. Even if the fruit has not ripened, its potential is secured. The tree’s inner force is sufficient to carry it forward.

Grain, however, follows the opposite rule: “machli karna”—it depletes its source. The seed, once it gives rise to grain, is consumed in the process. No enduring root remains to support further growth. Until it reaches shlish, one-third of its growth, it possesses no substantial or autonomous existence. It lacks an established root through which it might independently draw nourishment. It is entirely dependent on the initial seed, which ceases to exist as the grain emerges. The grain has no inherent continuity—it is not an outgrowth of an enduring rootstock, but a replacement for what was lost.

Since most of the year’s rainfall has typically occurred by Shevat, and trees begin to form fruit using that moisture, Chazal designated Shevat as the Rosh Hashanah la’illan. Grain, which requires rainfall throughout the year, including the spring rains, starts its halachic new year with Tishrei.

This distinction reveals a profound truth: the vitality of a tree is intrinsic and enduring. The fruit is not a temporary byproduct of external factors, but a direct outgrowth of the tree’s essential self. It is, in a sense, already present within the tree before it emerges. The tree is a mekor, a source, a living conduit of unbroken continuity.

Torah as a Rooted Tree

It is due to this very quality that Rav Avrohom, the brother of the Vilna Gaon, in his Sefer Maalos HaTorah, likened Torah to an Eitz Chaim, a Tree of Life. Torah, he writes, mirrors the structure of a tree: a single root gives rise to a trunk, which divides into branches, which split into offshoots, which bear fruit—each fruit containing seeds, and each seed holding the latent potential to produce yet another tree. That new tree will, in turn, grow roots, branches, fruits, and seeds, and the cycle will repeat endlessly. All this unfolds even as the fruits themselves are consumed.

So too, the Torah is generative and inexhaustible. Its words, mitzvos, and principles contain within them infinite depth, layer upon layer of meaning, chiddushim, applications, and spiritual growth. Every mitzvah begets further understanding; every insight opens doors to more profound truths. The Torah’s vitality is not extracted from it. It expands, multiplies, and regenerates. It is neti’ah, not zeriah—a planted tree, not a buried seed.

In this light, we can appreciate anew why Torah is called Eitz Chaim. It is not a temporary spark that flares and fades, but a rooted, living system whose very nature is to nourish, endure, and expand. It does not perish in the act of giving. It lives on, even as it sustains others.

This concept is embedded in the posuk, “Vayita Hashem Elokim gan b’Eden.” Gan Eden was not merely a paradise. It was the first act of neti’ah, the planting of purpose. It was the birthplace of man’s mission, the launch-pad for Adam Harishon’s avodah. The world began with a planting—not a structure, not a declaration, but a deep embedding of destiny into the soil of existence.

The Enduring Nourishment of Avrohom’s Aishel

After the Mabul, the world was in ruins. Noach emerged with the animals, the teivah emptied onto barren earth, and the time was ripe for rebuilding a new world and a Gan Eden. Noach even held in his hand a branch from the original Gan Eden itself. And yet, he planted a simple kerem.

He should have followed the model of Avrohom’s planting. “Vayita aishel b’Ve’er Sheva vayikra shom b’Sheim Hashem Keil Olam” (Bereishis 21:33). The Gemara in Sotah (10a), cited by Rashi, records the well-known machlokes about this aishel. Rav Yehudah says it was an orchard. Rav Nechemiah says it was a pundak, an inn that offered food, drink, and lodging to weary travelers.

The Gemara questions: If Avrohom built an inn, why use the verb vayita, “he planted”? Shouldn’t it say vayiven, “he built”?

To answer this, the Gemara cites a posuk in Doniel (11:45): “Vayita oholei apadno—He planted the tents of his palace.” From here, we see that neti’ah can describe more than agriculture. It can describe integration, rootedness, permanence.

This is more than linguistic flexibility. There is a profound conceptual distinction. To build is to construct from the outside in. To plant is to embed from the inside out. A building may rest on the earth; a plant becomes one with it. It draws nourishment from the soil. It anchors itself, grows organically, and becomes inseparable from its environment.

This was the essence of Avrohom’s aishel. He didn’t just offer food or shade. He planted emunah. His guests may have entered unaware or skeptical, but they left transformed, acknowledging Sheim Hashem Keil Olam. The aishel, whether understood as an orchard or an inn, was a channel through which Hashem was made manifest in the world. It was a Mishkon in disguise, a place where the Shechinah could take root.

Planted Shechinah

This image is echoed in Parshas Beha’aloscha (Bamidbar 11:20), where Rashi comments on the phrase “Hashem asher bekirbechem—Hashem who is among you” and interprets it as: “shenatati Shechinasi besochachem—I have planted My Shechinah among you.” Not resting above, but planted within. The metaphor is striking. We speak often of the Shechinah’s hashra’ah, its resting presence. But here, Rashi speaks of neti’ah. This implies something far deeper: an internalization, an integration of the Divine into the very being of the people. The Shechinah is not merely present. It is rooted. It lives within.

Noach’s Lost Opportunity

And this was Noach’s tragic mistake. His failure was not one of morality, but of direction. His first act of reconstruction upon exiting the teivah—his first “vayita”—could have been the beginning of a new Gan Eden. The branch of Gan Eden in his hand could have become the sapling of a new world. But instead of first planting the Shechinah into the future, he planted a vineyard that led to intoxication. Instead of kindling emunah in his children, he cultivated escapism. His act was rooted in the earth, but not in eternity.

True spiritual renewal does not begin with infrastructure. It begins with planting roots in people. Avrohom’s neti’ah was not a garden of indulgence, but a garden of presence. It was, in essence, a re-creation of Gan Eden.

One with the Torah

This, in truth, is the foundational task of Klal Yisroel, the enduring mission of every Yid: to cultivate a spiritual orchard. To live in such a way that the Divine becomes rooted in our lives—natati Shechinasi besochachem, as we declare in the brocha following krias haTorah and in Uva L’Tzion: “Vechayei olam nota besocheinu—He planted within us eternal life.” This is not merely a metaphor. The use of the word neti’ah—planting—is precise and profound. As noted earlier, neti’ah applies specifically to trees, evoking the image of something that takes root, draws nourishment, and becomes organically bound to its environment. This captures the very nature of chayei olam—Torah.

Torah is not simply memorized or carried. It is planted within us. It merges with the heart and mind, becoming part of the person’s very being. Like a living tree, it continues to grow, to nourish, and to bear fruit, even as it is drawn upon. When a person learns Torah, performs mitzvos, and builds a life of kedusha, he is not merely hosting holiness. He is becoming it. He is transformed from a vessel into a makor, a source. That is the essence of neti’ah: Torah as eternal life not merely present, but rooted—alive and regenerative.

This is the ultimate neti’ah, the true Gan Eden reborn, not in a distant realm, but within the human soul.

Torah Shebaal Peh – The Ultimate Neti’ah

But how does one achieve such a monumental, transformative feat, planting within oneself the very essence of Gan Eden?

The Tur (Orach Chaim 139) offers a striking insight. In the brocha recited after an aliyah, we say, “Asher nosan lonu Toras emes—Who has given us the Torah of truth,” followed by “Vechayei olam nota besocheinu—And eternal life He has planted within us.”

The Tur explains that these two expressions refer to two distinct dimensions of Torah. “Toras emes” refers to Torah Shebiksav, the Written Torah, while “Vechayei olam nota besocheinu” refers to Torah Shebaal Peh, the Oral Torah. His source is a posuk in Koheles (12:11): “Divrei chachomim k’darvonos uk’masmeros netu’im—The words of the chachomim are like goads, like nails well-planted,” upon which the Gemara in Chagigah (3b) expounds: “Mah neti’ah zo parah v’ravah af divrei Torah parin v’ravin—Just as a planting grows and multiplies, so too do the words of Torah.” This is the deeper meaning of “Vechayei olam nota besocheinu”—that Hashem has implanted within us the living, expanding force of Torah in its most fertile and generative form.

The Gra further connects this idea in Aderes Eliyahu to the posuk in Bamidbar (23:21): “Uteru’as Melech bo—The affection of the King is within him.” He notes that the verse uses bo, “within him,” rather than imo, “with him,” to emphasize that true Torah is not merely an external companion, but an internalized presence, embedded into the person’s very identity.

Man as the Fertile Soil for Torah Shebaal Peh

Moreover, the Gra on Bava Kamma (17a) writes: “V’adam hu guf l’Torah Shebaal Peh—A person is the body for Torah Shebaal Peh.” The Mabit, in his introduction to Kiryat Sefer on the Rambam, explains that the klaf—the parchment—of Torah Shebaal Peh is not a physical scroll, but the hearts and souls of those who learn it. The Torah is not merely transmitted through them. It is written upon them.

This idea is echoed by the Maharal in Nesiv HaTorah (ch. 11), where he writes that a talmid chochom, the paradigmatic expositor of Torah Shebaal Peh, is not just a bearer of Torah, but domeh l’etzem haTorah, he is akin to the very essence of Torah itself. He is not merely holding the Torah. He becomes its living expression. The Torah is no longer external to him; he is its human form.

This is the essence of the brocha: “Asher nosan lonu Toras emes vechayei olam nota besocheinu.” The use of the term neti’ah—planting—is reserved for Torah Shebaal Peh, because unlike the Written Torah, which is read and studied, the Oral Torah is lived, internalized, and developed. It is planted deep within the lev and neshomah of Klal Yisroel, engraved upon the very being of talmidei chachomim.

Through ameilus in Torah Shebaal Peh, we don’t merely learn Torah. We become Torah. The words we labor over take root in us, expanding through chiddushim, flowering into new insights, and cascading outward to others. We become more than vessels. We become eitz hachaim in Gan Eden, chayei olam incarnate. The eternal life of Torah is not something we carry. It is something we are.

“Ki Ha’adam Eitz Hasadeh—Man Is Like a Tree of the Field”

The posuk in Tehillim (92:14) states, “Shesulim b’vais Hashem b’chatzros Elokeinu yafrichu—Planted in the house of Hashem, they shall flourish in the courtyards of our G-d.” This posuk captures the essence of “chayei olam nota besocheinu”—to have eternal life planted within us.

The use of the word “shesulim,” planted, is deliberate and telling. A ben Torah must be rooted, not simply present. He must be planted in the Bais Hashem in order to grow. And what is the Bais Hashem of our generation? It is the bais medrash—the vibrant, sacred makom where Torah Shebaal Peh—the Oral Torah in its most alive and unfolding form—is transmitted, wrestled with, internalized, and lived.

The posuk continues: “Bechatzros Elokeinu yafrichu—In the courtyards of Hashem, they shall blossom.” My father-in-law, Rav Feivel Cohen zt”l, pointed out the Metzudos Dovid on the posuk in Yeshayahu (62:9), which interprets “bechatzros kodshi” as referring to the homes of Yerushalayim—that every Jewish home in the holy city is considered part of the courtyard of the Bais Hamikdosh. From this, we learn that every Jewish home—wherever it may be—is to be seen as an extension of the bais medrash. A home centered on ameilus in Torah Shebaal Peh becomes a courtyard of the bais medrash.

Only in the bais medrash—the place where Torah is not only learned but lived—can a Yid truly flourish. Chazal call it the “makom shemegadlin bo Torah,” the place where Torah is raised. But it is not only Torah that grows there. The shesulim—those who are planted—grow there too and continue to grow when replanted in their respective homes. This is our Gan Eden in this world.

And shesulim—planting—is not a one-time act. It is a process of deep immersion, of merging identity and destiny with a makom, of becoming embedded within the very walls of the yeshiva. It is only through full investment in the rhythms and rigors of talmud Torah that a person achieves “Torah netu’ah besocheinu”—Torah truly planted within him. Only then can one become a tree that bears fruit, a presence that brings blessing, continuity, and a legacy that spans generations.

Thus, the flourishing of Torah—within the self and across time—is bound inextricably to the bais medrash. A talmid who is not merely passing through, but rather who is planted such that his very being takes root in Torah, is the one who carries the guarantee of “yafrichu”—he will blossom and bear fruit.

Rav Yitzchok Hutner, my rosh yeshiva, once instructed Rav Chaim Segal, the menahel of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Chaim Berlin, to plant beautiful trees on the yeshiva campus. “Let the boys be surrounded by growth,” he said. “A talmid who lives among the tzomei’ach—things that grow and reach heavenward—will grow with them. But if he’s surrounded only by domeim—still, inert matter—he, too, may become stagnant. Growth begets growth. Life awakens life.”

Shavuos as a Yom Din

This reveals the inner connection between the day of Matan Torah and the judgment of the earth for the fruits of the trees, the time when Hashem determines the year’s agricultural abundance. Shavuos also marks the beginning of the bikkurim season. That’s why even the barren Har Sinai blossomed with greenery during Matan Torah. On a deeper level, Shavuos is also the day of judgment for each person’s individual growth in Torah.

The posuk in Yeshayahu (60:21) states: “Ve’ameich kulam tzaddikim le’olam yirshu aretz netzer mata’ai ma’aseh yodai lehispa’er—Your people are all righteous; they shall inherit the land forever, a branch of My planting, the work of My hands in which to take pride.”

This posuk speaks of Olam Haba. Each soul is a netzer mata’ai, a branch of Hashem’s own planting. Hashem places each person in this world with the capacity to grow toward their personal Gan Eden. Intriguingly, the kri (oral reading) is mata’ai—“My planting”—while the kesiv (written form) is mata’av—“his planting.” This duality suggests that while Hashem plants the soul, the person must also plant himself through his own choices and actions. One’s portion in Gan Eden is both gifted and cultivated; planted by Hashem, but inherited eternally through personal investment. Thus, one’s share in Gan Eden is cultivated in this world and inherited forever as their unique portion in their Gan Eden in Olam Haba.

Planting Spirituality – Lifeline for Our Generation

Our generation lives amid a deluge of distraction—flooded by information, entertainment, and material excess. The temptation to escape is powerful. We can plant vineyards. We can soothe, distract, entertain ourselves into spiritual numbness.

Or we can plant aishels. We can build homes and communities of Shechinah besocheinu. Noach planted something physical and the world became drunk. Avrohom planted something spiritual and the world encountered Hashem.

Each moment of ameilus b’Torah—toil in Torah learning—is an act of planting. Not vineyards of escape, but the very roots of our eternal selves. Not intoxication, but connection. We choose what to plant. And what we plant becomes the legacy of our lives.

Boruch Hu Elokeinu shebera’anu lichvodo vehevdilanu min hato’im v’nosan lonu Toras emes vechayei olam nota besocheinu!