The Only Yahrtzeit

Rav Reuvein Margoliyos, prolific author and boki, wrote classic seforim on much of Shas and the Zohar. One of his shortest, yet most popular works, “Hillula D’tzadikyah – The Passing of Tzaddikim, is a simple list of the yahrtzeits of hundreds of tzaddikim. Why is such a list important? There may be many reasons, but on the opening page, in large letters, Rav Margoliyos warns us what not to use the sefer for: “Azharah – A warning! This sefer should not be used to cancel Tachanun.” The page goes on to detail the holiness, importance and power of reciting this profound tefillah. Today, these lists are online and perhaps too available, and, yes, Tachanun is unfortunately often cancelled because of them.

Nonetheless, there are other reasons why we should be aware of the day a gadol and tzaddik has passed away. We might want to do something for his neshamah or, conversely, if we have a special connection, to ask him to daven for us. Based upon this and other numerous sources about yahrzeits, we might think that these are often mentioned in the Torah. However, the truth is that there is only one yahrzeit where the Torah specifically enumerates the date of someone’s passing. That is the petirah of Aharon Hakohein on Rosh Chodesh Av, which falls out this coming Monday, August 6th. In case we missed the point, the Torah actually repeats this fact specifically two times, in Parshas Chukas (20:23-29) and this coming Shabbos in Parshas Masei (33:37-39). In addition, Aharon’s passing is alluded to in Tehillim (36:7) according to the Medrash Tanchuma (beginning of Parshas Bamidbar).

We must wonder, along with many meforshim over the ages, why only Aharon was honored with these citations and not any of the avos or his brother, Moshe Rabbeinu, whose yahrzeit was left to the Gemara (Megillah 13b; Kiddushin 38a; Sotah 12b; and see Mishnah Berurah 580:15, l468:6). Interestingly, since there is no posuk detailing the date of Moshe Rabbeinu’s petirah, there is actually another opinion (Esther Rabbah 7:13) that it happened on the first of Adar.

Let us begin with an approach that was taught by a Chassidishe rebbe and a Litvishe rosh yeshiva, which will also help us understand why Aharon’s yahrzeit begins the Nine Days leading to Tisha B’Av, at least for Ashkenazic Jewry.

Shlomo Hamelech (Koheles, Chapter 3) delineates many “times,” which are generally opposites. For instance, he says that there is “a time to be born and a time to die, a time to break and a time to build,” etc. However, two are written differently than the others. Instead of writing with a lamed, a time to do something, he writes a “time of eulogy and a time of dance.” These gedolim explain that, in general, most of the pairs in this chapter in Koheles cannot happen simultaneously. However, when a tzaddik passes away, down here on Earth there is great sadness and hespeidim, but up in heaven “there is great joy, for the soul of a holy person has arrived” (Moed Kotton 25b). In fact, the Medrash (Tanchuma, beginning of Bamidbar) quoted earlier applies this statement particularly to Aharon Hakohein. Interestingly, Rav Elazar Menachem Man Shach actually used these words of Chazal to apply to the Steipler Gaon in his hesped, while the rov of Charkov applied them to Rav Levi Yitzchok of Berditchev, author of the Kedushas Levi.

Thus, we see that the petirah of a tzaddik elicits opposite reactions in this world and the next. We should now also note that Chazal taught two things in connection with Aharon’s passing. The first somewhat more famously states, “The passing of tzaddikim is considered equal to the destruction of the Bais Hamikdosh” (Moed Kotton 28a; Rosh Hashanah 18b). The second is that the “death of tzaddikim is mechaper (brings atonement), just as the bigdei kehunah (the holy vestments of the kohanim) bring kapparah. Rav Yonasan David, rosh yeshivas Pachad Yitzchok in Yerushalayim, explains (Kuntrus Menachem Tzion I, maamar 6, page 102) the connection between these two, which are seemingly opposites:

“When people exist on such level of perfection…that their very existence is a reality in and of itself, [it is impossible to imagine that they have left this world]. This is the meaning of the posuk, ‘When the entire assembly saw that Aharon had perished, they wept for Aharon thirty days, the entire house of Yisroel.’ Rashi explains that they could not believe that one who had prevailed against an angel and halted the epidemic would fall prey to the Angel of Death. Finally, Moshe Rabbeinu begged for mercy and the heavenly angels showed Klal Yisroel Aharon lying on his bier. What exactly does it mean that they did not believe? The answer is that Aharon’s life force was so strong that it seemed to overcome even the Malach Hamovess itself. His presence was so strong (these English words are in the original) that they began to comprehend that Aharon was gone. That is why ‘the entire assemblage’ had to see ‘that Aharon had perished.’”

Rav Yonasan continues: “The Gemara (Moed Kotton 28a) teaches that from here we can derive that the passing of tzaddikim brings atonement. Why is Aharon’s passing written near the laws of the kohein’s garments? This is to teach us that just as these articles of clothing bring kapparah, so does the death of tzaddikim… [What is the common denominator between the bigdei kehunah and the death of tzaddikim?] Both of these concepts refer to the transcendental concepts of kavod Shomayim (the glory of Heaven) and kavod ha’adam (glory of man). Regarding the bigdei kehunah, the Torah uses the words ‘lekavod ulesifares – for glory and splendor’ (Shemos 28:2). When Aharon wore them, he was resplendent in glory, but when he removed them just before his death, he became even more glorious. We can deduce this from the words of the Ramban, who cites there the words of Kabbolah (Al Derech Ha’emes) that Aharon now wore ‘the garments of kevod Hashem – the clothing of the Shechinah itself.’ These garments are even more removed from the corporeal world and approach that which is purely spiritual. So it is also with the death of tzaddikim. In death, they achieve a loftier existence, even within the realm of the natural world. This brings out the greatness that was always there during their lives in this world. That is why Moshe asked for mercy for Klal Yisroel to enable them to see the angels bringing Aharon to this higher sphere.”

Rav Reuven Shimon Edery (Sefer Niflaos MiToras Hashem, Parshas Masei) reminds us that this week’s sedra, Masei, always introduces Rosh Chodesh Menachem Av and the Nine Days. He notes that perhaps one of the reasons is that now we will remember that this is also the yahrzeit of Aharon Hakohein. However, we may also appreciate an even deeper aspect of this concurrence. The Nine Days carry many halachos of aveilus, which are more severe than those of the Three Weeks. But, with the help of Rav Yonasan David, we can also understand that these are days of profound potential for kapparah and rejuvenation, or, as it has been called in some circles, “reJewvenation.” Reconnecting with the first kohein gadol, who loved us enough to risk this world and the next, can help us bring back the Bais Hamikdosh and even Aharon himself. They are days when mourning can truly become a new morning.

Our taking these ideas seriously and using them properly can actually bring together heaven and earth so that both are happy with the tzaddikim. There is joy in Shomayim because Aharon arrived on Rosh Chodesh Av, but the Bnei Yissoschor teaches us that it is also referred to as Menachem Av because this is when Hashem manifests Himself most clearly as our Father in Heaven. It is true that he is happy to have the soul of Aharon back with Him, but He would be even happier if He could return him to us with his brother, Moshe Rabbeinu, and all the tzadikim who were so very alive, as taught by Rav Yonasan.

Finally, the Kli Yokor asks why the death of Aharon was wedged into the 42 travel stops made by Klal Yisroel in the midbar. He answers that “the last of the stops was when they ‘encamped by the Jordan, from Bais Hayeshimos until Aveil Shitim (the Plains of Shitim)” (Bamidbar 33:49). The word yeshimos evokes the word shemamah, which means desolation, and Aveil Shitim is a reminder that there they were in mourning for the tzaddik, who is like a giant and strong tree. In this way, we will always remember that the first of Av does not just commemorate the later destruction of the Bais Hamikdosh, but was preceded by many years with the passing of Aharon.

But again, what is the message for us all? One message is discussed by Rav Boruch Halevi Epstein (Torah Temimah, Bereishis 7:10, from Medrash, Bereishis Rabbah 32:7 and Yerushalmi) that Hashem, kevayachol, sat shivah for the world before He had it destroyed. He raises the question: What good does it do to sit shivah before any death or destruction has happened? He answers that it was to teach us not to mourn more than necessary, learning from Hashem Himself how to limit our aveilus. Perhaps, however, we can suggest that we can also learn that if we mourn before the tragedy, we can actually save the entire world.

I believe that this is the message of Rosh Chodesh Av. On the one hand, it is a sign of the tragic loss of Aharon the kohein gadol. On the other hand, it is a sign of Hashem’s kindness in granting us kapparah so that life can go on. This may also explain the two apparent opposite approaches to a yahrtzeit – fasting and bringing tikkun so that people can make a brocha, eat and drink. Death can bring tragedy and also renewed life. If we mourn for the loss of the Bais Hamikdosh and Aharon Hakohein, and truly yearn for their return, then Hashem will surely grant us forgiveness and allow us to rebuild an even better world with both techiyas hameisim and Moshiach Tzidkeinu bemeheirah beyomeinu.