The New Cat in the Hat

Remember the story
Of Sally and I
And now I repeat it
But with a small cry
The sun did not shine
It was too wet to play
So we sat in the house
All that cold, cold, wet day
I sat there with Sally
We sat there, we two.
And I said, “How I wish
We had something to do!”
Yes…
The sun did not shine.
On that very sad day
When they told Dr. Seuss
“Would you please go away!”
I sat there so lonely
Was the news really true?
And I said, “How I wish
There was something to do!”
But we could not shout
Nor raise our voices
And listened with tears
To the president’s choices
We canceled you, Seuss!
That is just that!
Get out Marvin K!
And the Cat in the Hat
You don’t run the zoo
There’s no Mulberry Street
There’s no Fox and no Sox
To put on your feet
And all I could do was to
Sit!
Sit!
Sit!
Sit!
And I did not like it
Not one little bit
And then it went bump
It looked kind of strange
A liberal cat
Who sounded deranged
He came into our home
That liberal cat
And said, “Listen to me!
And that is just that!”
I’ll teach you new tricks
Show you how to think
Your old games and methods
They really do stink
I’ll throw out the old stuff
And bring in the new
No boys and no girls
Just Thing One and Thing Two
We have lots of lessons
We’ll teach them to you
“Your mother will not mind
At all if we do.”
And Sally and I
Did not know what to say
Our mother was out of the house
For the day
But the good fish said, “No! no!
Make that cat go away!
Tell that Cat in the Hat
You do NOT want to play.
“He should not be here
He should not be about
He should not be here
When your mother is out!”
But the press and the lefties
Said, “Please have no fear!
These tricks are not bad
It’s what you need to hear
“Why, we can have
Lots of good fun if you wish
With a game that I call
Let’s cancel the fish!”
“Put me down!” said the fish.
“This is no fun at all!
Put me down!” said the fish.
“I do NOT wish to fall!”
But the media laughed
“The fish has no brains”
The cat has it right
And the rest are insane!
“Have no fear!” said the cat.
I will not let you fall
I will hold you up high
As I stand on a ball.
“With a book in one hand!
And a cup on my hat!
But that is not all I can do!”
Said the liberal cat…
“I can topple statues
Change names of all sorts
Whether it’s products
Or teams from the sports!”
I can mistreat my aides
Kill the unborn
No one can stop me
I’ll greet them with scorn
I can close all the schools
I can say what to learn
I can make up a price
What workers should earn
He picked up my Bible
And threw it away
Saying, “C’mon boys and girls
It’s the new way to play!
“’Look at me!
Look at me now!” said the cat.
“With a cup and a cake
On the top of my hat!
“I can hold up TWO books!
I can hold up the fish!
And a little toy ship!
And some milk on a dish!
“And look!
I can hop up and down on the ball!
But that is not all!
Oh, no
That is not all…
“I can make senators kneel
I can smash all the shops
I can scare politicians
To defund the cops”
“And no fish can stop me
How about that!
I’m the Governor now
The Cat in the Hat!”
That is what the cat said…
Then he fell on his head!
He came down with a bump
From up there on the ball.
And Sally and I
We saw all the things fall!
Yes, that will hopefully happen
From the big charade
And all of the games
That those fat cats have played
One day years later
Our mom will come in
The rain will have stopped
On her face a big grin
And she’ll say to us two
“Did you have any fun?
Tell me: What did you do?
When it rained without sun?”
And Sally and I won’t know
What to say
Should we tell her
The things that went on there that day?
Should we tell her about it?
Now, what should we do?
Well…
What would you do
If your mother asked you?