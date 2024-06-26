The Miracle That Wasn’t

Pfizer Hit with Lawsuits for Misleading Public over Covid Vaccines

As the Pfizer pharmaceutical company is hit with major lawsuits representing millions of people for reportedly orchestrating a campaign of deception over Covid-19 vaccines, yet another pandemic-related “idol” is poised to bite the dust.

The vaccines, touted as life-saving cures for Covid but now alleged by the attorneys general of Texas and Kansas to be ineffective and risky, may soon join the discredited doctrines of lockdowns, masking mandates, and cover-up theories about the pandemic’s origins.

The two lawsuits, filed by Texas in November 2023 and by Kansas last week, have sued Pfizer for violating their states’ Consumer Protection Act. The company knowingly misrepresented the Covid vaccines as safe and effective and hid Pfizer’s data from the public, the lawsuit alleges.

Pfizer reaped the rewards of this deception, harvesting $75 billion in just two years from sales revenues.

In their respective suits, Kansas AG Kris Kobach and Texas AG Ken Paxton levy accusations that Pfizer hid knowledge of serious side effects, the vaccine’s waning effectiveness and its lack of efficacy against variants.

“Pfizer engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act,” the Texas lawsuit charged.

Pfizer released a statement claiming the suit has no merit. “The representations made by Pfizer about its Covid-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based,” a company representative said.

Hiding Evidence of Adverse Effects

The Kansas suit alleges that Pfizer started hiding evidence as early as 2021, regarding the link between the shots and pregnancy failures, and inflammation around the heart.

Both lawsuits point out several instances in which Pfizer allegedly “hid safety information, including the vaccine’s risks in pregnant women and a potential link to myocarditis and pericarditis, as well as strokes and death,” to quote from the Texas suit.

At the end of 2020, the Kansas lawsuit says, “Defendant Pfizer broadcast to the world that its Covid-19 vaccine was ‘95% effective.’ Based on this and other statements touting the efficacy of its new vaccine and its safety for the general population, hundreds of millions of Americans trustingly lined up to receive the vaccine.”

“Pfizer concealed from the public the fact that Pfizer’s own trial results showed that the vaccine would reduce the incidence of contracting Covid-19 by less than one percent. Indeed, a Pfizer press release quoted CEO Albert Bourla emphasizing the broad effectiveness of the Covid vaccine,” the lawsuit continues. “Bourla stated that the trial’s efficacy data “provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.”

“Contrary to Pfizer’s public statements that the vaccine would help bring an end to the global health crisis, the pandemic did not end; it got worse,” the suit contends. “More Americans died in 2021 than in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. This, in spite of the fact that the vast majority of Americans received a Covid-19 vaccine, with most taking Pfizer’s.”

“By the end of 2021, official government reports showed that in certain areas, a greater percentage of the vaccinated were dying from Covid-19 than the unvaccinated,” the complaint argues.

The Myth of Transmission Prevention

The briefs allege that Pfizer falsely asserted the vaccine would prevent Covid transmission, knowing there was no foundation to this assertion. “Pfizer’s misleading statements created the false impression that 95% of vaccine recipients would never fall ill with Covid-19, and that the vaccines would thereby bring the pandemic to a halt,” the lawsuit states.

The drug company also embarked on a campaign to intimidate the public into getting vaccinated as a necessary measure to protect their loved ones, with spokesmen attesting to the vaccine’s ability to prevent transmission.

The fact is, Pfizer had never conducted any tests on the vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid transmission, as the company was forced to admit at a European Parliament Covid hearing in 2022. This admission was made when a Pfizer officer under questioning inadvertently spilled the beans.

Janine Small, Pfizer President of International Developed Markets, was asked by MEP Robert Roos: “Before the Pfizer vaccine entered the market, was it tested on its ability to stop the transmission of the virus? Please answer clearly yes or no.”

“No,” the Pfizer president blurted out. Realizing her mistake, she began to rationalize Pfizer’s failure to test for transmission by saying the company had to “move at the speed of science” to stay on top of “what is really taking place in the market.”

The interchange went viral on social media and made Pfizer CEO Bourla, who had boasted about the virus’ power to halt transmission, look ridiculous.

He nevertheless pressed forward with his campaign of deception, according to the Kansas lawsuit, trying to convince the public in a CNBC interview that the “vaccine hesitant” were putting other people’s lives at risk.

“I repeat once more. The decision not to vaccinate will not affect only your health or your life but unfortunately it will affect the lives of others, and likely the lives of the people you love the most,” Bourla admonished listeners, according to a CNBC transcript.

The propaganda escalated with a June 2021 online post by Bourla outrageously claiming “widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop transmission.”

Silencing The Truth-tellers

When the failure of its product to halt transmission and prevent infection from Covid variants became apparent, “and the viability of its cash cow was threatened,” Pifzer then pivoted to silencing truth-tellers, the lawsuit alleges.

The company engaged in a campaign to devastate critics “by coercing social media platforms to silence prominent or influential voices who dared to raise questions about Pfizer’s misrepresentations.”

The brief cites a quote from Bourla who on November 9, 2021, branded people who spread so-called “misinformation” concerning Covid-19 vaccines “criminals” who have “literally cost millions of lives.”

The Kansas lawsuit describes how Pfizer went on to market its vaccine as safe for pregnant women, hiding the data about pregnancy complications and fetal deaths.

“In February of 2021, [Pfizer] possessed reports of 458 pregnant women who received Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy. More than half of the pregnant women reported an adverse event, and more than 10% reported a miscarriage.”

The percentage of “adverse events” — which means any negative reaction — was higher in pregnant women than the general population by roughly 17 percent, according to a study published in the journal Medicine in February 2022.

The Incriminating Pfizer Data

Revelations about vaccine injuries and health risks are not new to readers of this paper. Beginning in Jan. 2022, risking loss of credibility, Yated ran a number of cautionary articles on the subject of vaccine injuries that were being suppressed in the news.

“Are The Kids Okay?” opened up the subject of young people suffering myocarditis after receiving a Covid shot. “FDA Ordered to Expedite Release of Covid-19 Data” examined very disturbing FDA-Pfizer documents about vaccine studies that were supposed to be remain classified for 75 years.

“Florida Grand Jury to Investigate Alleged Covid Vaccine Fraud” sought to raise awareness that mRNA vaccines were linked to reproductive issues in women and offered zero benefit to children.

Some of the most disturbing data in these articles came directly from Pfizer’s own clinical studies that a judge had forced the FDA to release in Jan 2022. Pfizer and the FDA had been “sitting on data” showing shocking numbers of failed pregnancies and sought to keep it sealed. Only following a court order was the data turned over for investigation.

Among the unsealed documents in the Pfizer trove was a report that provides detailed data on vaccine-associated deaths and adverse events recorded by Pfizer during a ten-week period, from mid-December 2020 to the end of February 2021.

As the Yated reported at the time, a study titled ‘A Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Events’ revealed the startling information that within this short time frame, Pfizer received reports of more than 150,000 “adverse events,” mostly from the United States and mostly concerning women.

Included in the data is “Table 6” which contains a section on pregnant and nursing mothers who received the shots in the first few months of the rollout. Inasmuch as the vaccine clinical trials preceding the rollout excluded pregnant women as participants, the women in Table 6 would have been the first pregnant and nursing women to have ever received the vaccines.

Table 6 states that out of 270 pregnancies that were exposed to the vaccine, the outcome of only 32 were known by the study’s endpoint and documented.

Of these 32 pregnancies, there were a combined 28 miscarriages and stillbirths.

It is unfathomable that no mainstream news outlet dared to report on this shocking data, as Pfizer continued to tout the vaccines as safe for pregnant women, children and nursing mothers.

The Subject Was Taboo

Back in 2021, the allegations about vaccine-related injuries were mocked and denied by Pfizer, the CDC and media entities all marching in lockstep. Senate committee hearings on the topic were boycotted by almost all Democrats and even many Republicans. The very mention of vaccines causing adverse events including death was taboo.

This writer was accused of being “sensationalist” and of “pushing conspiracy theories” solely for citing medical opinions and information that sharply disputed the establishment narrative.

What a difference a year can make. These erstwhile “conspiracy theories” have now been validated by rigorously researched lawsuits representing many millions of citizens. They are being appropriately treated by leading news outlets as serious allegations that need to be aired in a court of law.

According to Kansas AG Kobach, several other states will be filing their own lawsuits against Pfizer for allegedly defrauding consumers by misrepresenting Covid vaccines as “life-saving” and as “cures” for the pandemic.

“The fact that important details only came to light after a lawsuit shows the appalling state of affairs we find ourselves in,” commented Oxford Professor Dr. Carl Heneghan in Daily Sceptic. “If we need to go to the judiciary for protection, why do we need regulators, public health and biomedical journals?”

“Regulators’ collective silence while the CDC, other public health bodies and medical journals act as pharma agents, reinforces the urgent need for complete reform of the system,” the op-ed affirmed. “Regulators and public health bodies are no longer protectors; increasingly, they are the enemies of patient safety.”

*****

Gain-of-Function and Bird Flu

The information about Pfizer’s alleged campaign of deception presented in the Texas and Kansas lawsuits is highly relevant today as another medical scare potentially looms on the horizon; the emergence of avian bird flu (also called HFNI) in the country.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a distinguished cardiologist and ICU specialist who has testified at pandemic hearings in Congress and in numerous state legislatures, believes that leading pharmaceutical companies in league with government officials may be deliberately stoking fears of an imminent pandemic.

What purpose would this serve? “Fear-mongering promulgated by the pharmaceutical complex [on the subject of bird flu] is designed to promote mass vaccination of animals and humans, with lucrative contracts going to the vaccine manufacturers,” suggests Dr. McCoulough.

The renowned cardiologist along with other experts had opposed the program of mass vaccinating a population while a pandemic rages. They claimed it would be futile and dangerous since such a practice promotes resistant strains of the virus particularly in the vaccinated, as happened in the case of Covid-19.

McCullough said gain-of-function experiments surrounding HFNI could potentially precipitate a pandemic through a lab leak.

“If human-to-human spread occurs in the future with avian bird flu as many expect,” Dr. McCullough asserted, “it will be the product of gain-of-function research that has gone on for years and continues, despite all we have learned about the potentially disastrous fallout of such experiments.”

“The US has never had a fatal human case of bird flu,” the cardiologist explained, adding that it would be irrational to posit that avian bird flu has suddenly on its own become lethal to humans.

People must harness the power of critical thinking and remain on guard against falling for fear-mongering tactics, he concluded.

*****

Pfizer’s Rap Sheet



Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla claimed during a 2022 interview that a group of medical professionals circulating “misinformation” critical of the Pfizer mRNA shot were “criminal.”

The Pfizer CEO must have forgotten the history of his own company. That landscape is stained with tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging criminal neglect and intentional wrongdoing, in marketing dangerous drugs and failing to alert consumers to their life-threatening risks.

Since 2002, the company and its subsidiaries have been assessed $3 billion in criminal convictions, civil penalties and jury awards, writes the Corporate Research Project. These payments were granted as compensation for medical injuries, for false claims by the company, and for hiding research that could hurt its marketing initiatives.

Other payments were penalties for bribing doctors and medical corporations to prescribe and promote Pfizer-manufactured drugs.

‘Children Were Used As Human Guinea Pigs’

In 1996, Pfizer gave the experimental drug Trovan to 200 Nigerian children ill with meningitis, without informing their parents that an approved cure already existed, or that their children were subjects of a medical experiment.

Eleven children died. Many others suffered brain damage, organ failure, or paralysis.

It was later claimed that Pfizer did not have proper consent from parents to use an experimental drug on their children, and questions were raised over the deviant ways the trials were operated.

Legal action filed against the company alleged that some participants received a dose lower than recommended with possible intent to manipulate the results, leaving many children seriously and permanently impaired.

In 2001, Pfizer was sued on behalf of 30 of these Nigerian families who alleged their “children were used as human guinea pigs.” The families claimed Pfizer violated the Nuremberg Code and exposed their children to “cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.” The case was later dropped by Nigeria’s attorney general.

Subsequently, in 2010, leaked State Department cables alleged that Pfizer had hired investigators to dig up evidence of corruption to blackmail Nigeria’s Attorney General into dropping the $7 billion lawsuit against Pfizer, according to the Guardian.

Ultimately, Pfizer agreed to a vastly reduced settlement of $75 million to the parents of the injured children and those who had died after taking the experimental medication.

Pfizer Diabetes Drug Destroyed Liver

In December 2001, Pfizer agreed to settle a lawsuit over the diabetes drug Rezulin after a jury awarded $43 million to a Texas woman who said it destroyed her liver. The patient was forced to put herself on a transplant waiting list after she took Rezulin for two months.

The settlement was the first of what became a series of payouts involving a drug that has been blamed for scores of deaths and serious liver failures worldwide.

The Rezulin controversy also implicated the FDA, which, according to a Los Angeles Times report, gave the drug fast-track approval despite concerns within the agency over its safety.

It is no secret that federal health agencies in the United States received at least 65 per cent of their annual budget from the pharmaceutical companies they are supposed to regulate, which creates unavoidable conflicts of interest for the regulators.

In 2012, nearly 10,000 lawsuits filed against Pfizer by women who had been diagnosed with breast cancer after taking Prempro, were settled for $1.2 billion. Prempro, a synthetic form of estrogen, was used by millions of women in hormone replacement therapy, promoted for its ability to relieve certain health conditions after the child-bearing years.

The Prempro settlements came after six years of litigation, in which several plaintiffs were awarded tens of millions of dollars. The award includes punitive damages for the drug maker’s actions in withholding information about the risk of breast cancer from Prempro.

In October 2012, the giant drug-maker agreed to pay about $825 million to resolve government and civil lawsuits involving numerous Pfizer medicines, according to a filing with regulators, an AP article said.

In another settlement, Pfizer reached an agreement with the Justice Department to pay $55 million plus interest to end a federal criminal investigation into its promotion of severe heartburn drug Protonix from February 2000 through June 2001.

Pfizer also entered an agreement to pay $4.8 million to end class action lawsuits pending in Canada that alleged Pfizer failed to warn patients about the dangers of its epilepsy drug Neurontin, which has been linked to suicide, attempted suicide and other injuries.

The shame and monetary price of having its crimes exposed have not deterred the drug giant, as if the penalties and payouts are all part of the acceptable cost of “doing business.”

***

The writer thanks CBN for assistance with sources.