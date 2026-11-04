The Game Changer, Random Thoughts on Shidduchim

This week’s parsha is painful for so many in our collective communities. The primary incident in this week’s parsha is the story of the shidduch between Yitzchok Avinu and Rivka Imeinu, and it is from this parsha that we learn so many halachos and hanhagos relevant to shidduchim.

The thing is that today, in 2026, in America (and probably in numerous other locales around the world as well), just the mention of the word shidduchim is fraught with heartache. It is painful. Very painful.

There are so many wonderful, ehrliche, talented, caring, frum girls who just want to get married and fulfill the tafkid that they have been taught is their ultimate objective: to be the future mothers of Klal Yisroel and raise the next generation of ovdei Hashem.

Yet, they are waiting, and waiting, and waiting.

We must acknowledge the pain, the suffering, the waiting and waiting without many phone calls, if any, for months and years.

It is painful. It just feels so wrong.

At the same time, the issue seems so intractable, and any solutions tried have not, as of yet, brought strong, quantifiable results.

The first time I was shocked out of my complacency regarding this issue was at a Torah Umesorah Convention several years ago. I don’t remember how long ago it was, but it was certainly more than five years ago.

Rav Elya Brudny, rosh yeshiva of Mirrer Yeshiva, was asked a question, and his answer stunned me. After further thought and contemplation, it made me realize that the rosh yeshiva was being very clear-eyed while I was still living in fantasyland.

He said that although the chinuch in our Bais Yaakovs has always been that a girl finishes high school, goes to seminary, and then basically hopes to get married shortly thereafter, the shidduch situation today is such that a girl must, at the same time, anticipate that it may be years until she gets married.

For that reason, he said, she should not view her post-seminary years as just a stopgap, during which she is in a “holding pattern” until she gets married. She should not just sit around and wait, but should carry on with her life, whether it is her professional life or social life, investing the time and effort to go forward, making the life that she is living now as fulfilling and vibrant as possible. This must be done because, indeed, for many young women, this tekufah could last for years, not just months.

It is not a healthy recipe to live in a situation of just waiting for the next stage and focusing on the next stage without living in the present.

I realized then that Klal Yisroel has entered a new, different era. It took tremendous courage and clear-eyed thinking for Rav Brudny to say what he did, but he wasn’t talking about the world as we wish it was. Rather, he was talking about the metziyus, the world as it currently is.

That said, it is still incumbent upon us as a tzibbur to do more to try to address and minimize this problem. From my own personal experience, I can say that I see the problem getting worse and worse with time, and so far, each of my own girls who have, boruch Hashem, gotten married became engaged and got married at an older age than the sister before her.

Things are not getting better. If anything, they are getting worse.

The Deciding Factor in a Shidduch

Now, at the same time, we must realize that, boruch Hashem, many chasunos are taking place, and many shidduchim are happening. Thus, in honor of Parshas Chayei Sarah, I would like to cite a couple of insights into what is critical in seeking a shidduch and what is less important.

The posuk says that when Eliezer saw Rivkah, he ran to meet her. Why did Eliezer, a person who was very thoughtful, suddenly run toward this strange, unknown girl? Why did the sight of a young girl with a pitcher on her shoulder approaching the well cause him to run? Eliezer was an older, honorable person. It was not his way to just start running after a girl like that.

Rashi brings the Medrash that says that Eliezer saw the well water rising up by itself to meet Rivkah. When he saw that, he realized that there was something unique and special about this girl. That is what made him run to her.

The Pnei Menachem says that the velt asks a question on this. If Eliezer saw the water coming up to meet Rivkah, and he saw such a miraculous occurrence that showed that she was a special, holy person, why did he still decide to wait to see if she would be the one who would fulfill the siman he had made for himself when he first arrived at the well? Why would he need to see if she would be the one who would say, “Not only will I give you a drink, but I will also give your camels”? Why would that have to be the deciding factor as to whether or not she would be fitting for Yitzchok?

Wouldn’t you think that after seeing such a mofeis, after seeing the water jump up to meet her, he would be convinced that she was special enough to be Yitzchok’s wife?

The Pnei Menachem brings an answer from Rav Yechezkel of Kuzmir, who says that from here we see that middos tovos are even more important than great, holy madreigos. Middos tovos are more important than mofsim. Yes, she experienced a mofeis. Yes, the water jumped up to greet her, making it easy for her to fill her pitcher. And yet, that wasn’t enough.

Eliezer still wanted to check out her middos, her desire to engage in chesed, and her maasim tovim.

None of Us Would Want to Marry Paroh, Right?

In truth, the Pnei Menachem stressed, the fact that the water came up to meet her is not at all proof of her piety or good deeds. It is possible that this miracle happened because she received a brocha from a great person. Later in the Torah, we find that Yaakov Avinu blessed Paroh, who was a rasha, a baal aveirah, and a baal taavah. As a result of Yaakov’s brocha, Chazal teach us that whenever he went to the Nile River, it came up to greet him. Now, none of us would want to marry Paroh. The fact that the Nile greeted him said nothing about what he was as a person. This makes it even clearer to understand that mofsim are not enough to determine whether someone is fitting as a life partner.

Middos tovos are the deal breakers.

More Important Than Yichus

The Pnei Menachem adds that we can learn another lesson from this incident. We know that Rivkah didn’t exactly come from the best family of roshei yeshiva and rabbonim. Her brother was the biggest swindler and liar in the generation. Her father was a murderer who was ready to kill Eliezer. This wasn’t exactly a family that we would think had the most fitting yichus for someone to marry Avrohom Avinu’s only child, who was his entire future.

Still, the difficult family background didn’t deter Eliezer. We learn from here that the main thing in a shidduch is the middos of the actual prospective chosson or kallah, not his or her yichus. Yichus and the unique maalos of zechus avos are only choshuv, the Pnei Menachem explains, if there is a kli, a vessel, that can be mekabel those wonderful attributes. If the person himself does not conduct himself in a befitting way, all the yichus in the world is worthless.

It is important to cut through all the fog and realize that middos tovos, lev, really caring, being compassionate, and giving of yourself to benefit others are the game changers. Everything else is wonderful and important, but without the middos, there is nothing.