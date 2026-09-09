The Crown We Carry Forever

A personal conversation with Rav Yitzchok Hutner zt”l, forty-six years ago, before Rosh Hashanah

The Liberated Slave Who Wore a Crown

The Gemara in Rosh Hashanah (8b) describes the extraordinary ten days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur of the Yovel year. The Jewish slave had already ceased to be a slave, for the Yovel year had arrived. Yet he had not yet been released to his home, because the shofar of Yovel would not be sounded until Yom Kippur. For those ten days, he occupied a remarkable place between two worlds.

What did these newly liberated men do during those extraordinary days of transition? The Gemara tells us, “They would eat, drink, rejoice, and wear crowns upon their heads.”

The picture is striking. A slave has just been freed, yet he remains physically in the same place, in his master’s home. He no longer works, yet he has not returned to his own home. He stands suspended between his old existence and his new one. And during those days of limbo, Chazal do not merely tell us that he celebrated his freedom. They tell us that he wore a crown.

Why? What is the connection between Yovel, freedom, and a crown?

A Worldview From Rav Yitzchok Hutner

Years ago, during the days leading up to Rosh Hashanah, as a young bochur learning in Eretz Yisrael under Rav Yitzchok Hutner, I asked the rosh yeshiva about this enigmatic Gemara. What does it mean that these former slaves were suddenly wearing crowns? And what’s its significance in particular to Aseres Yemei Teshuvah, those ten days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur?

His response transformed a familiar aspect of Rosh Hashanah into something far more profound. It opened an entirely new world of understanding about Rosh Hashanah, tefillah, malchus, freedom, and ultimately, the very purpose of human life.

The Crowns Of Olam Haba

His answer began with a famous Gemara in Brachos (17a) which describes Olam Haba as a world without eating or drinking, without physical pleasures or material pursuits. Rather, “the righteous sit “atroseihem b’rosheihem — with their crowns upon their heads and delight in the radiance of the Shechinah.” Again, there are crowns. What are these crowns, where do they come from, and perhaps most significantly, how did they become theirs?

The rosh yeshiva continued with the Gemara in Chagigah (13b), which describes the Malach Sandalfon as standing behind the Kisei Hakavod and weaving crowns for the Creator. Tosafos explains that these crowns are fashioned from the tefillos of the tzaddikim. Rabbeinu Chananel connects this to the words we say in Kedusha: “Kesser yitnu lecha — we give You a crown.” We proclaim Your kingship. We acknowledge that You are the Melech.

Rav Hutner explained that the crowns the righteous wear in Olam Haba are the very crowns fashioned from the tefillos with which they crowned Hashem during their lives. They were made for Hashem. And ultimately, they themselves wear that crown. But Rav Hutner asked: How can the same crown belong first to Hashem, the King, and then to His servant?

His answer reveals one of the most profound principles about the meaning of our lives.

The Crown We Give Becomes The Crown We Wear

In Parshas Ki Savo (26:17–19), Moshe Rabbeinu describes a remarkable reciprocal relationship between Hashem and Klal Yisroel. We declare, “Hashem is our G-d,” and Hashem declares, “We are His treasured nation.” He promises to elevate us “lis’hilah ul’sheim ul’siferes — for praise, for a name, and for glory.” The Baal HaTurim points to the reciprocal nature of this relationship. “Mah sh’Yisroel meshabchim u’mehallelim l’Shem, hu lahem l’siferes.” The praise and glory that Klal Yisroel gives to Hashem ultimately become part of Klal Yisroel itself.

This, explains the Baal HaTurim, is the meaning of Chazal’s teaching that in the future Hakadosh Boruch Hu Himself will be an atorah, a crown upon the head of every tzaddik. The crown we crowned Hashem with through our tefillos is ultimately returned to us.

The message is enormous: The crown we give to Hashem becomes the identity we carry forever.

We Are All Creating Ourselves

Every person spends his life creating something. One builds wealth. Another builds a reputation, a career, a home, an institution, or a legacy. We invest enormous energy in creating things that we hope will outlast us. But ultimately, all of those things remain outside of us. And all of them in one way or another are temporary.

There is, however, something far more enduring that every person is creating, whether he realizes it or not.

He is creating himself.

Through his tefillah, his choices, and his relationship with Hashem, a person shapes the individual he will ultimately become.

That is the secret of kesser.

The tzaddikim sit in Olam Haba with their crowns upon their heads because they are wearing what they themselves spent a lifetime creating.

The crown with which they crowned Hashem became the person they became.

Tefillah Is Not Merely Communication; It Is Construction

And that transforms our entire understanding of tefillah.

We generally think of tefillah as communication. We speak to Hashem. We praise Him, thank Him, ask Him for our needs, and place our lives in His hands. All of that is true. But tefillah is much more than communication.

Tefillah is construction. Every day, word by word, brocha by brocha, we are building a crown.

Every expression of praise is another strand. Every moment of gratitude is another jewel. Every recognition of Hashem’s greatness adds beauty to the crown. Every acceptance of His Malchus strengthens it. Every moment of genuine kavanah adds another dimension to something that will endure forever.

The siddur gives us the material. But we determine what the crown becomes.

The words are fixed. The brachos are the same. The pesukim have been said by generations before us. Yet no two people create the same crown, because no two people stand before Hashem with the same heart. Each person brings his own struggles, his own gratitude, his own pain, his own hopes, his own understanding, and his own relationship with the Ribbono shel Olam.

One person’s “Modim” is woven from years of gratitude. Another person’s tefillah contains the tears of a nisayon. One person davens with the joy of having learned Torah. Another is struggling to accept a painful decree. One is fighting to trust Hashem. Another is pleading for the strength to overcome a weakness. The words may be identical, but the crowns are not.

There Is No Generic Crown In Shomayim

That is why the quality of our tefillah matters so profoundly. It is not merely a question of whether we fulfilled the obligation to daven. It is a question of what we created while we were davening. What kind of kesser did those moments produce?

The deeper the recognition, the more magnificent the crown. The greater the awareness of Whom we are addressing, the more glorious the creation.

And the opposite is equally true.

A rushed, distracted, mechanical tefillah leaves the crown incomplete. When a person allows the words to pass his lips while his heart and mind are elsewhere, something is missing from what he could have created. It creates gaps in the very kesser that we were sent into this world to fashion.

“Briyosecha Anachnu”: The Purpose Of Man

The Ramban, at the end of Parshas Bo, explains that the purpose of our existence is “sh’yeida ha’adam v’yodeh l’Elokav sh’bera’o,” that a person recognize and acknowledge that everything and everyone comes from Hashem.

The Ramban continues to explain that the purpose of raising our voices in tefillah, of establishing batei knesses, and of gathering together for tefillah b’tzibbur is that people should have a place to assemble and acknowledge the One Who created them and brought them into existence.

In the words of the Ramban, we stand before Him and publicly proclaim: “Briyosecha anachnu — We are Your creations.

Man was created to recognize his Creator.

If that is the purpose of our existence, then tefillah is not an interruption in our day.

Tefillah Is The Work Of Our Lives; We Were Created To Recognize The King

And every time we daven, we are given another opportunity to do exactly that.

Another opportunity to add a strand. Another opportunity to place another jewel. Another opportunity to deepen our recognition of the One before Whom we stand.

The crown is being fashioned right now. And one day, that very crown will be placed upon our own heads.

Rosh Hashanah: The Coronation

Rosh Hashanah is the day that Adam Harishon was created. And true to the very purpose for which man was brought into existence, Adam Harishon proclaimed: “Hashem Melech!” “Briyosecha anachnu!”

Rosh Hashanah is the day on which we, Klal Yisroel, renew that proclamation, and we too are mamlich Hashem and publicly proclaim, “Briyosecha anachnu!”

It is the day when we declare that Hashem is King. We do not come to Rosh Hashanah merely to ask for another year. We proclaim that the year belongs to Him. Our lives belong to Him. Our families belong to Him. Our successes belong to Him. The entire world belongs to Him.

The central question of Rosh Hashanah is not only, “What do I need?” It is, “Who is in charge?”

And our answer to both is: Hashem Melech!

That is why the imagery of the crown is so central to Rosh Hashanah. “V’yitnu lecha kesser melucha.” We are not merely acknowledging the fact that Hashem is King. We are participating, as it were, in His coronation. We are placing the Kesser, so to speak, upon His head.

The Continuation

Although the act of coronation ends on Rosh Hashanah, the crafting and placement of Hashem’s crown continues all year long. Rosh Hashanah does not establish Malchus for one day; rather, Rosh Hashanah establishes the reality that the rest of the year is meant to express.

Every Shemoneh Esrei is another act of crowning Hashem. Every time we stand before Him and say Ata Chonen, Refa’einu, Bareich Aleinu, Shema Koleinu, or Modim Anachnu Lach, we continue the crowning of the Malchus that we established on Rosh Hashanah.

The entire year is a continuation of that coronation. Rosh Hashanah is the opening declaration. The daily tefillos are the ongoing weaving.

This gives an entirely new perspective to davening on an ordinary weekday morning. It is easy to imagine that the great moments of Malchus belong to the Yomim Nora’im, while weekday tefillos are simply part of the routine of Jewish life.

But the truth is very different. Throughout the year, we are given opportunity after opportunity to live the reality we proclaimed on Rosh Hashanah.

We are building the same crown. Day after day. Tefillah after tefillah. Brocha after brocha.

“Oteir Yisroel B’siforah”

This brings us back to Yovel. The Meiri (Rosh Hashanah), citing the Yerushalmi, explains that a slave would walk bareheaded, while a free person covered his head. When Yovel arrived, the liberated slaves could begin wearing the symbol of freedom and recite the brocha “Oteir Yisroel b’siforah — Who crowns Israel with glory.”

The crown upon their heads announced that they no longer belonged to another human being.

But the rosh yeshiva, Rav Hutner, revealed that the crown represented something even deeper. It represented true freedom.

The Maharal (Derech Chaim 3:16) explains that the crown of Olam Haba represents independence from every external force. The tzaddik is no longer subject to the powers that dominate the physical world. Not malachim. Not mazalos. Not the forces of nature.

Only Hashem rules. Ein od milvado. That is true freedom.

Freedom is not the absence of authority. Freedom is liberation from every false authority. It is the realization that there is only one Master, only one King, only one Being to Whom we belong.

The Yovel slave, though still physically standing in his master’s house, was already free. For those ten days, corresponding to the Aseres Yemei Teshuvah, he experienced something of the essence of Olam Haba. He didn’t work. He rejoiced while wearing a crown. He no longer was owned by another human being. He had been released from human mastery. He was beholden to no power but Hashem. That is true freedom.

The Crown Of A King

The rosh yeshiva then explained that this is precisely why a king wears a crown. A king wears a crown because nothing in the human realm stands above him. He is not subject to another sovereign. He is not controlled by another king. The crown is the symbol of sovereignty, independence, and freedom from every authority beneath the One above all authorities.

The Hat That Is A Crown

And it was at that moment that the conversation with the rosh yeshiva suddenly became intensely personal.

Rav Hutner looked directly at me with those piercing, fiery eyes and explained that this was the deeper meaning behind the insistence that one wear a proper hat during davening.

“A hat is not an external form of dress,” he said. It is a deeper identity of nobility, of one who belongs to the One true King and is free from every lesser master. “It is a crown!”

“Be melachim yimlochu!” As we stand before Hashem and weave His crown, Kesser yitnu lecha, we ourselves stand crowned. Upon our heads rests the crown of Malchus and the crown of freedom.

The Crown Upon The Head Of The Ben Torah

The rosh yeshiva then gave new meaning to the dignity with which talmidei chachomim and bnei yeshiva carry themselves.

Chazal tell us, “Ein lecha ben chorin ela mi she’osek baTorah — There is no truly free person except one who occupies himself with Torah.” The person who immerses himself in Torah has liberated himself from every lesser master.

He lives in this world, but he is not owned by it. He is not ultimately controlled by fashion, public opinion, wealth, honor, desire, or the constantly changing standards of society.

He is a true ben chorin.

This is also the meaning of Chazal’s expression, “Man malchei? Rabbonan — Who are the kings? The talmidei chachomim.”

Through Torah, a person attaches himself to something higher than the world and therefore becomes free from being dominated by the world.

The Talmid Chochom Dominates And Is Not Dominated

And so the talmid chochom and the ben yeshiva carry upon their heads the symbol of both a ben chorin and a king.

A crown. A hat.

It is the visible expression of Ein lecha ben chorin ela mi she’osek baTorah. It embodies the dignity of Man malchei? Rabbonan. It is the meeting of Kesser Torah and Kesser Malchus, joined together upon the head of the one who has chosen to live as an eved Hashem and is therefore truly free.

And so the ben Torah wears his hat with pride, not only during davening, but throughout his life.

It is not merely what he wears. It is who he is.

A crown upon his head. A declaration of identity. A ben Torah. An eved Hashem. A true ben chorin.

The Most Sobering Thought

But if our tefillos build the crown, then a sobering question follows.

What happens when we fail to daven properly? What happens when, instead of adding another jewel, we leave an empty space? What happens when, instead of weaving something magnificent, we damage the very thing we were sent into this world to create?

The same Baal HaTurim who describes the glory of the crown reveals a frightening opposite. “Aval mi sh’sach sichas chulin b’veis haknesses, one who speaks idle words in the beis haknesses,” instead of participating in the creation of a crown, creates something altogether different.

“Makifin lo kol gufo b’kotzim.” Thorns surround him. His destiny is a body bag of thorns.

Do Not Trade Eternity For A Conversation

The contrast is devastating. The very place where a person could have been creating a crown of glory becomes a place where he creates something that will ultimately wound him for eternity.

This is why talking during davening is not merely a minor breach of decorum.

It is destructive on several levels. Ben adam laMakom, ben adam lachaveiro, and ben adam le’atzmo.

The severity with which halacha treats talking during davening should therefore not surprise us.

The Shulchan Aruch Orach Chaim (124-7) uses extraordinarily strong language regarding one who speaks during Chazoras Hasha”tz: “Lo yasi’ach sichas chullin b’sha’ah sh’shaliach tzibbur chozeir hatefillah, v’im sach, hu chotei, v’gadol avono minso, v’go’arim bo.”

“One should not engage in idle conversation while the shaliach tzibbur repeats the tefillah. If he speaks, he is a sinner, his sin is exceedingly great, and he should be strongly rebuked.”

The Pri Megodim, in his Eshel Avrohom, writes with even greater anguish: “Oy lahem shemesichim b’eis hatefillah, ki ra’inu kamah batei haknesses necharevu bishvil avon zeh.”

“Woe to those who speak during the time of tefillah, for we have seen how many batei knesses were destroyed because of this sin.”

His words are chilling.

The place where a person is meant to create a crown can become, through carelessness, the very place where something destructive is created instead.

Perhaps this is why guarding one’s speech during davening is far more than a matter of silence.

It is a declaration. I am not willing to exchange a moment of Malchus for a moment of conversation. I am building my crown.

A Most Powerful Kabbolah For Acceptance Of Our Tefillos

A person may make kabbolos on Rosh Hashanah. He may resolve to improve in Torah, mitzvos, middos, learning, patience, or any one of countless other areas. Every such commitment can be meaningful. Every sincere resolution can change a life.

But there is something particularly powerful about a kabbolah to guard one’s tefillah and to protect the sanctity of davening from unnecessary speech.

Because this commitment reaches directly into the heart of Rosh Hashanah itself.

It declares: I am serious about Malchus. I am serious about the fact that I stand before a King. I am serious about the crown I am creating.

And so perhaps one of the most meaningful kabbolos a person can make on Rosh Hashanah is deceptively simple:

I will not talk during davening

Not because someone is watching. Not because the gabbai will be upset. Not merely because the shul has a policy.

But because I am building Hashem’s and my crown.

I will not trade a strand of eternity for a moment of conversation.

I will not allow the crown of Malchus to become distorted.

I will not damage the very thing that will one day become my eternal identity.

For every moment of tefillah is another opportunity to weave the crown we will carry forever.

The Crown We Carry Forever

The image of the Yovel slave, rejoicing with a crown upon his head, is a mirror of our own lives.

From Rosh Hashanah until Yom Kippur, the Yovel slave was not yet “home,” yet he was already crowned in freedom. His condition embodied something far deeper than the physical liberation of returning to his family. He represented the ultimate destiny of man. To become free of every force except Malchus Hashem.

So too, during the Aseres Yemei Teshuvah, we stand between two worlds. The old year has ended, but the new year has not yet fully unfolded. The verdict has not yet been sealed. We have not yet reached Yom Kippur. We are standing between what we were and what we can still become. And Hashem gives us a crown. He gives us these days to weave something new.

We are not condemned to wear the identity of the person we were last year. We can weave again. We can begin to create a different relationship with Hashem and, in doing so, become a different person. Our tefillos during these days weave the kesser that will return to us in eternity.

If we live as people who recognize Hashem as King, we become people shaped by His Kingship. We become the tzelem, the reflection of the Malchus. If we spend our lives crowning Him, we become the people who wear that crown forever.