The Cover-Up

New Disclosures on Fauci, CIA And Wuhan

On her final day in office, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made good on a promise, unveiling a trove of explosive documents that were meant to stay hidden. The release included more than 1,600 pages of Covid-related emails exchanged across the intelligence community in the opening months of the pandemic.

Gabbard said that by declassifying the internal correspondence, briefings, and whistleblower complaints, she was exposing a cover-up aimed at shielding higher-ups from accountability.

Powerful people have spent years trying to keep these Covid documents out of public view, she said in a televised video. After years of “lies, censorship and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth and accountability.”

Gabbard’s ‘document dump’ is the culmination of her year-long effort to declassify records from the full spectrum of the intelligence community, including from the Office of National Intelligence, CIA, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and multiple branches of the Defense, State, Treasury and Energy Departments.

Only days earlier, her office had released a list of files concerning more than 100 U.S.-funded biolabs operating overseas, including facilities working with dangerous pathogens, as reported in these pages.

Taken together, the disclosures point to a far-reaching problem that cuts across major branches of the federal government: a sprawling biological research apparatus, entangled with deeply troubling ethical and legal concerns.

All this is largely hidden from the public despite being financed by American taxpayers, the former National Intelligence chief said.

The once-secret files tell a shocking story that even now—judging from the near news blackout on the subject—will probably never see the light of day in most mainstream media.

Serial Liar

In her televised video, Gabbard took scathing aim at pandemic “expert” Dr. Fauci, saying the documents prove he provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute. That research is widely believed to be responsible for a lab leak that sparked the pandemic.

“He blatantly lied to Congress under oath during his 2024 testimony,” Gabbard said. Then she added, “Dr. Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function coronavirus research linked to Big Pharma and their pursuit of universal vaccines, worth trillions of dollars. He became the nation’s pandemic pundit, and he publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship using every platform available.”

Gabbard said the files expose how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024 when he was repeatedly asked whether the agency he headed funded viral research. He also allegedly lied when he was asked whether he had spoken to the FBI, CIA, DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency), or any U.S. intelligence agency regarding viral research before, during, or after the pandemic.

“Not to my knowledge,” he replied.

These questions from the Senate Committee were pivotal to understanding how it came to be that, during the pandemic, the above-mentioned intelligence agencies officially adopted the narrative Fauci pushed about Covid’s origins stemming from a natural animal source, rather than a lab accident.

The documents released by Gabbard include records of his interactions with the Intelligence Community (IC). One of them describes a June 2021 briefing with Fauci “concerning the origins of SARS-CoV-2,” proving that his testimony denying these communications was clearly untrue.

Intelligence Community Took Their Cues from Fauci

We now know, thanks to the released documents, that many scientists immediately recognized that the Wuhan lab was the most obvious source of Covid’s origins. Yet, when the CIA and other intelligence agencies launched an investigation into the origins, these were not the experts they turned to.

Instead, they followed Fauci’s referrals. Emails show the NIAID director providing the intelligence community with names of scientists to consult, many of whom had received funding from him through NIAID. They also show intelligence officials accepting those recommendations.

One senior official explained why they followed Fauci’s guidance, describing him as the person who “knows better than most who the real Coronavirus experts are.”

The outcome of all this maneuvering is obvious. Fauci’s trusted allies helped shape the scientific assessment about the pandemic’s origins. That assessment was then presented to the public as the independent judgment of the intelligence community, and cited as evidence against a laboratory origin.

Gabbard’s office describes this as a “self-serving reporting loop” that shut down any dissenting opinion and falsely presented the analysis as a scientific “consensus.” As the documents show, claims of a consensus were wholly untrue.

Whistleblowers Faced Retaliation

According to the declassified files, Gabbard’s office received testimony from whistleblowers within the intelligence community who faced threats and retaliation for challenging the “consensus” narrative.

“Tactics straight from the deep state playbook,” Gabbard described the blowback in the televised video, “once again revealing a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying the truth.”

One agent alleged that he was fired days after coming forward to ODNI (Office of National Intelligence), then headed by Avril Haines, as a whistleblower on the matter. Other intelligence analysts reported that efforts were made to undermine the whistleblower process by removing the customary anonymity granted to those who came forward with complaints, thus exposing them to retaliation.

Gabbard decried the “atmosphere of intimidation” this situation created, and that was exacerbated by Fauci and a compliant media branding these individuals as “conspiracy theorists.”

Critics ascribed the media blackout about Wuhan’s possible culpability to its drive to protect government elites who were worried that their alleged funding of experiments at the Wuhan Institute would be exposed. They had used American tax dollars to fund reckless experiments in China that in the end, likely created Covid-19.

If that fact were to become public, they would be shamed, and ridiculed – possibly even indicted. Their professional lives would be ruined.

It became clear by 2025 that the analysts whose views were marginalized were not advancing a fringe belief or conspiracy theory. They had reached a conclusion that was ultimately adopted by multiple intelligence agencies and Congress, and supported by a growing body of evidence.

By 2023, both the FBI and the Department of Energy had concluded that a laboratory origin was the most likely explanation. By early 2025, the CIA had reached the same judgment, as had a congressional investigation that spent two years reviewing the evidence.

In retrospect, Fauci and his allies were asking people to believe a wildly improbable scenario: that although all the ingredients for a catastrophic lab accident were present at the Wuhan lab—including genetically altered coronaviruses and inadequate biosafety safeguards—the virus responsible for the pandemic somehow did not emerge from the lab?

Instead, people were being asked to believe that an identical never-before-seen virus arose naturally –by sheer coincidence—from an animal in a wet market just a mile away?

As far back as June, 2021, a late-night comedian famously ridiculed the mental contortions required to sign on to the latter theory. “Oh my gosh,” he quipped. “There’s been an outbreak of chocolate spills near Hershey, Pennsylvania! What do you think happened? It couldn’t possibly be the chocolate factory, could it?”

The joke struck a nerve because it exposed a prevailing mindset; the willingness among experts to suspend common sense when a government-approved narrative demands it.

IC Botched Investigation

Despite the growing gap between the conclusions of CIA analysts and Fauci-backed experts, “the intelligence community almost always incorporated Fauci’s recommendations,” Gabbard attested. The agencies charged with rigorous analysis and inquiry appeared willing to forget their professional standards to comply with the establishment narrative.

Critics say the declassified material exposes how the Intelligence Community botched one of the most burning intelligence questions of our lifetimes. What was more important in 2020 than for the country’s intelligence agencies to quickly figure out the origins of the pandemic? And yet, when the interests of a powerful insider like Fauci collided with the need for an honest, leave- no-stone-unturned investigation, the whole IC system folded around him.

How could this happen? Critics say it was because Fauci was their main virus expert. But he was also a suspect because of the suspicion that gain-of-function research, which he was caught funding, had caused the pandemic.

How did one of the pandemic’s main suspects somehow become the lead expert in a sweeping federal investigation spanning the entire Intelligence Community? Shouldn’t it be obvious that if NIAID’s director potentially funded one of the core targets of the investigation—gain-of-function research—that same individual cannot also be the main expert on the case?

“I am the Science,” Fauci had boasted. Whether the Intelligence Community fell for his self-aggrandizement, or for reasons yet unknown, simply pretended to, is impossible to fathom. Even after more than 1,600 pages of disclosures, important pieces of this tragic saga remain hidden from view.

Did Fauci Escape Justice?

Although he survived a five-year legal deadline to face criminal charges for allegedly lying to Congress about funding risky research in Wuhan, China — the former NIAID chief isn’t out of the woods, a NY Post article asserted.

Despite the statute of limitations having run out on potential charges against Fauci,” the DOJ is not necessarily calling it quits, the article said.

Pressure to prosecute Fauci intensified last month when his former senior adviser, David Morens, was indicted for allegedly breaking the law to conceal the origins of Covid-19. Morens faces one count of conspiracy, two counts of destruction or falsification of records, and two counts of concealment of records.

“Fauci also destroyed records. He would send emails to others and say, when you read this, destroy it. He’s at least as guilty as Morens. He needs to be investigated,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Sen. Paul has written a book called “Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up.” In it, he argued that Fauci knew early in the pandemic that the virus was linked to Wuhan and funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Among the explosive memos released by former ODNI director Tulsi Gabbard are documents that allegedly support these claims. They also reveal that Fauci and the CIA knew that multiple workers at Wuhan had fallen sick with Covid symptoms, and were hospitalized prior to the pandemic being identified as such.

Yet Fauci and his cronies continued to sideline lab leak evidence, and instead pushed the “natural origins” arising from a wet market animal.

The senator has repeatedly demanded that the Justice Department charge Fauci for lying to Congress, testifying that he did not fund “gain of function” research in Wuhan.

Sen. Paul told The NY Post that Fauci’s preemptive pardon from former President Joe Biden before leaving office should be challenged in court.

President Trump in December declared Fauci’s pardon, and others signed by autopen, “null and void,” but the Justice Department has not yet tested that assertion. It hinges on an argument that Biden was so mentally diminished that he could not have authorized the pardon.

In the meantime, Fauci has been subpoenaed to testify publicly in July, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, according to an online post by Senator Rand. The decision to subpoena the former NIAID director came after Fauci said he would not voluntarily testify despite previously agreeing to do so, Paul said.

Among the key questions Fauci is expected to face is whether he misled Congress about NIAID’s funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in China. He will likely be asked when he first learned that Wuhan laboratory workers had become ill with a Covid-like virus.

He will also face questioning about whether he stands by his earlier testimony denying that he discussed the matter with the CIA, FBI, and other intelligence agencies.

After years of denials, evasions, and unanswered questions, Fauci is running out of places to hide. What happens next may determine his legal and historical fate.

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‘Conspiracy Theorists’

Back in 2020, only a few publications, Yated among them, treated the lab-leak theory seriously, earning the ridicule reserved for “conspiracy theorists.”

It’s worthwhile to recall how the media ganged up on anyone who dared to dissent, maligning them for spreading misinformation. One paper even ludicrously suggested that people with dissenting opinions were harming people by “intensifying the pandemic.”

Below are excerpts from a 2020 Yated article that details the media marching in lock-step with Fauci, only to reverse course with the doctor himself, when evidence pointing to a lab accident became impossible to ignore.

“Following Fauci’s cues, media attempts to squelch evidence pointing to a lab leak were successful for over a year,” the article said. “A Washington Post reporter mocked the lab-leak speculation as a “fringe theory” that “has been repeatedly disputed by experts.”

“New research explores how conservative media misinformation may have intensified the severity of the pandemic,” the Washington Post wrote.

“CNN’s headline from May 5, 2020 was perhaps most brazen, declaring Fauci had “crushed” then-President Trump’s theory on the lab leak. The article went on to note that, as leading European media began reporting on emerging evidence of Wuhan’s likely role in the pandemic, “British intelligence re-assessed the theory and upgraded its probability from ‘remote’ to ‘feasible,’ according to the Sunday Times.

“This was followed by the startling May 2020 announcement by President Biden that he was ordering a review of the pandemic “lab leak” theory, after he shut down a previous probe into its origins,” the Yated article noted.

“As public opinion shifted, Fauci once again flip-flopped, telling reporters that he was ‘not convinced the coronavirus developed naturally, despite insisting on this explanation for over a year.

“On the heels of this reversal came the incriminating email dump, when more than 3,200 of Fauci’s emails from January to June 2020 were released through FOIA,” the article noted. “Those who plowed through the emails say they exposed his arrogance, propensity for talking out of both sides of his mouth, and withholding vital information about the possible origins of Covid-19.”

Media Reverses Course

In the face of mounting evidence pointing to a lab accident, mainstream media in the United States, including prominent liberal voices, began to quietly reverse course.

A June 2022 article in Yated reported on this extraordinary flip-flop in the mainstream media. The article quoted ABC News saying that “reporters who mocked statements by former President Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that linked the virus’s origins to Wuhan now have egg on their faces.”

“Even if Trump did make the statement, it might turn out to be the truth,” ABC news correspondent Jonathan Kurl said.

“The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin sounded a rare note of journalistic integrity for the paper when he blasted reporters for their sudden about-face,” the Yated article continued. “Rogin accused journalists of bias, general incompetence and even “TDS,” –short for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Left-wing outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, and NPR, went from ridiculing the possibility of a laboratory accident to treating it as a credible theory. To explain their abrupt reversal, they pointed to what they called “new information” that Wuhan lab workers had fallen ill with a Covid-like disease in the fall of 2019.

The declassified documents, however, reveal that this “new information” was actually old news being used as a pretext for changing course.

The NY Times Discovers Humility

“If it turns out that the Covid pandemic was caused by a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China, it will rank among the greatest scientific scandals in history,” wrote an extraordinary 2020 New York Times op-ed. “[This] dangerous research… carried out in a poorly safeguarded facility, thuggishly covered up by a regime more interested in propaganda than human life, was catastrophic for the entire world.

“But this possible scandal obscures an even deeper one,” the writer said, emphasizing the “long refusal by too many media gatekeepers to take the lab-leak theory seriously.” The silence of the media when these issues cried out for investigation and exposure is an enduring scandal, the writer argued.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. captured the irony best, noting the dichotomy between Fauci and his media allies trashing the lab leak theory in public, and Fauci emails expressing his private fear that the world would find out the truth.

“Big Tech was censoring posts about the Wuhan lab leak. The media was calling people who talked about the Wuhan lab leak conspiracy theorists,” Scalise posted online. “All while Fauci himself was emailing about Covid-19 possibly leaking from the Wuhan lab. Let that sink in.”