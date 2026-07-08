The Chazon Ish, Rav Chaim, and the Stunning Answer About the Livyoson: “Even From the Borei Olam, Not Without a Raayah from Torah”

Nearly six years ago, during one of my frequent visits to the home of Rav Chaim Kanievsky, a matter of considerable halachic depth was being discussed. The subject was not merely a technical point in issur v’heter, but a yesod in the very structure of Torah authority: how does a hachra’ah shel Torah come into being, and from where does its binding force emerge? Is Torah decided by intuition, by spiritual certainty, by the seeming clarity of emunah peshutah, or even by an os min haShomayim; or must the conclusion always be drawn from the mekoros themselves, from Chazal, from drosha, from raayah, and from the disciplined seder of Torah as it was given to Klal Yisroel?

The sugya under discussion was intricate, and Rav Chaim, in his characteristic clarity and precision, related to me the following remarkable episode. He said that he was once sitting in the home of his uncle, the Chazon Ish, on the night of bedikas chometz. A Yid entered with a question. At the end of Perek Eilu Treifos, Chullin 67b, the Gemara states: “Tanya, Rabi Yosi ben Dormaskis omer, ‘Livyoson dog tahor hu, shene’emar, “Ga’avah afikei moginim, tachtov chadudei choresh.” Afikei moginim, eilu kaskasim shebo; tachtov chadudei choresh, eilu snapirin sheporei’ach bohen.’” The visitor asked: why was such a proof necessary? Do we not know the maamar Chazal in Bava Basra 75a: “Osid Hakadosh Boruch Hu la’asos seuda latzaddikim mibesoro shel livyoson”? Is it conceivable that Hakadosh Boruch Hu would feed the tzaddikim something which is not kosher?

Rav Chaim added that, in truth, the Maharsha already discussed this kashya, and explained that there was room to be unsure regarding the very classification of the livyoson. Perhaps the livyoson is not a fish at all, but some other creature, such as “of hador bamayim kemo bar avza.” Therefore the Gemara proves from the posuk that it has fins and scales, “sheharei yesh lo kaskasim vesnapirim keshar dogim tehorim.” But Rav Chaim said that the words of the Maharsha themselves require iyun. For if so, how does the Gemara resolve from the posuk of “Ga’avah afikei moginim” that it has fins and scales, and that therefore it is a fish? After all, all kosher sea creatures are permitted only through the simanim of fins and scales, as is clear from the poskim, and this matter itself has already been discussed at length.

In any event, the questioner who came to the Chazon Ish did not know the words of the Maharsha. He asked the kashya on his own. Rav Chaim related that the Chazon Ish answered him with these unforgettable words: “Dem’eatah shenitnah Torah, afilu fun Borei Olam tor men nit essen ohn a raayah fun Torah alein.” Meaning: now that the Torah has been given, even from the Creator of the world Himself, one may not eat without a proof from the Torah itself. These words are awesome. They contain within them an entire hashkofah of psak, an entire definition of Torah, and an entire understanding of the greatness of “Torah lo baShomayim hi.”

Rav Chaim then added that he said to his uncle, the Chazon Ish, in the spirit of those days of erev Pesach, that he now understood the words of the Baal Haggadah. The Haggadah says: “Omar Rabi Elozor ben Azaryah, “Harei ani k’ven shivim shonah, velo zochisi shetei’omer yetzias Mitzrayim baleilos, ad shedarsha Ben Zoma, shene’emar, ‘Lema’an tizkor es yom tzeis’cha mei’Eretz Mitzrayim kol yemei chayecha. “Yemei chayecha,” hayomim; “kol yemei chayecha,” haleilos.’” Rav Chaim said that all his life he had been troubled by this. For in the sugya in Brachos it is clear that Rabi Elozor ben Azaryah had, as it were, a kesav rabbonus min Shomayim. In one night his hair turned white, so that he appeared like a man of seventy, and so that his words would be accepted. Could there be a greater heavenly approbation than that? From Shomayim it was revealed that he possessed the qualities necessary to be Nasi.

And yet Rabi Elozor ben Azaryah says: “Velo zochisi shetei’omer yetzias Mitzrayim baleilos.” The Chachomim did not accept his position that there is an obligation to mention yetzias Mitzrayim at night, until Ben Zoma expounded the posuk. The explanation is now luminous. Even if there is an os and a mofes that Rabi Elozor ben Azaryah is fit to be Nasi, nevertheless, “Torah lo baShomayim hi.” In Torah, one must bring a raayah from Torah itself. Without such a raayah, even the words of the greatest person, even one bearing a heavenly sign of greatness, are not yet accepted as the binding maskonah of Torah. Only when Ben Zoma darshened the posuk did the matter become established.

See the koach of Torah. See the mighty koach of Klal Yisroel. Torah is not decided by wonder, by impression, or by celestial indication. It is decided through the mesorah of Torah, through drasha, through raayah, through the words of Chazal, and through the disciplined avodah of those who stand within the bais midrash. This is also the language of the Rambam in the ninth perek of Hilchos Yesodei HaTorah: “Moshe Rabbeinu lo he’eminu bo Yisroel mipnei ha’osos she’asah, shehama’amin al pi ha’osos yesh b’libo dofi, she’efshar sheya’aseh ha’os b’lat uve’chishuf.” Rather, why did they believe in him? The Rambam continues that it was because of Maamad Har Sinai: “She’eineinu ra’u velo zor, ve’ozneinu shom’u velo acher, ho’eish v’hakolos v’halapidim.”

When Rav Chaim said this vort to the Chazon Ish, the Chazon Ish smiled and nodded in agreement. The story is not merely a sharp observation. It is a window into the essence of Torah authority. The Torah, once given, is not suspended in the heavens. It lives in the bais midrash. It is entrusted to Klal Yisroel. The Ribbono shel Olam Himself gave us a Torah which demands raayah from within Torah. That is not a limitation of Torah; it is the very grandeur of Torah.

Even a seuda prepared by Hakadosh Boruch Hu for the tzaddikim, even a heavenly transformation upon Rabi Elozor ben Azaryah, even the clearest sign from above, does not replace the need for a raayah min haTorah. And perhaps this is the deepest lesson of that bedikas chometz night in the home of the Chazon Ish. Before Pesach, when a Yid searches his home by candlelight, the lomdei Torah are taught to search also the sugya by the light of Torah itself. No assumption may enter without bedikah. No conclusion may be consumed without a siman. No truth, even one that appears to descend from heaven, becomes Torah Shebaal Peh until it is rooted in Torah Shebichsav and clarified by Chazal.

“Dem’eatah shenitnah Torah, afilu fun Borei Olam tor men nit essen ohn a raayah fun Torah alein.”

These words remain a yesod gadol. The heavens may inspire, but the Torah decides.