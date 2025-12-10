The Challenge of Moving to Phase 2 of the Gaza Cease-Fire

When the first phase of President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan was supposed to start on October 10, the shooting mostly stopped, and all of the remaining 48 hostages being held by Hamas, 20 of them living and 28 dead, were supposed to be returned to Israel within 72 hours. While all 20 of the living hostages were released, as promised, on October 13, Hamas began releasing the bodies of the dead hostages piecemeal, one or two at a time, in a successful attempt to drag out the process to give Hamas more time to recover.

Two months after the ceasefire took effect, Israel is still waiting for the return of the last of the dead hostages, Israeli police Sergeant Ran Gvili, who was killed battling terrorists in Kibbutz Alumim and whose body was abducted on the morning of the Hamas attack on October 7, two years ago. Israeli Prime Minister Binyomin Netanyahu has pledged to Gvili’s family and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum organization that he will not consider phase one of the ceasefire to be completed, paving the way to begin Gaza’s reconstruction and recovery in phase two of the plan, until Gvili’s body is located, returned, and identified for proper Jewish burial.

Hamas and the Red Cross launched a new search for Gvili’s body in the eastern portion of Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, but according to Arab media reports, the search was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Israeli officials warn that if President Trump launches phase two of the peace plan before Gvili’s body is discovered, Hamas will have little incentive to continue the search, which will likely mean that his body will never be returned to Israel.

HAMAS IS DOWN, BUT IT IS NOT YET OUT OF THE FIGHT

Meanwhile, thousands of fully armed Hamas fighters have emerged from their tunnels and other hiding places to retake full control of the western section of Gaza from which the Israeli army has withdrawn to the so-called “Yellow Line.” Hamas’ fighting ability was badly damaged by two years of IDF attacks, which killed an estimated 20,000 fighters. But most of those losses have already been replaced with new recruits.

On the other hand, Israel Hayom reports that only three of Hamas’ top military leaders when the war started two years ago are still alive. They are Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the current Hamas military head, Raed Saad, and Muhammad Odeh. All the rest of its original leaders are dead, as well as almost all of the members of Hamas’ Gaza-based political bureau. While Hamas has filled those empty positions by promoting new leaders from within its ranks, they must be assumed to be less experienced and capable than the leaders they have replaced, and the same should be said about the 20,000 newly recruited Hamas fighters.

Hamas may be down, but the ceasefire took effect before it was completely destroyed by the all-out assault that the IDF launched on Gaza City. As a result, Hamas’ replacement leadership in Gaza still has enough soldiers and weaponry. Even though its stockpile of rockets has dwindled, Hamas’ arsenal still includes an adequate supply of automatic rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and mortars stored in the estimated 60% of its tunnel network, which remains operational, and plans to use them to keep its promises to resume the fight against Israel and to launch another deadly October 7-style attack someday.

Former senior Shin Bet official Shalom Ben Hanan was quoted by the New York Times as saying that by the time the current ceasefire went into effect, “Hamas was hit hard, but it wasn’t defeated. . . It’s still standing.”

While conceding that today, “Hamas is besieged,” Ben Hanan warned that “If it continues controlling parts of Gaza and wants to rebuild its capacities, it will find a way to rebuild them. The next battle might be in 10 or 20 years, but it could be much worse than October 7.”

HAMAS USING A HEAVY HAND TO REASSERT ITS CONTROL OVER GAZA

Hamas still runs the central organs of government in Gaza, including the security services. In an effort to demonstrate that it is now in control of the parts of Gaza from which the IDF has withdrawn, Hamas gunmen are operating checkpoints and questioning and detaining people. Its police have also been preventing people from trying to steal from aid trucks and abandoned homes.

A report published by the Peacecomms Newsletter on Substack claims that Hamas has had to apply “new levels of violence and intimidation [to establish its] authority. In just the first days and weeks following the ceasefire, it murdered at least 80 alleged ‘collaborators’ in ISIS-style public executions.”

Because Hamas is no longer receiving the money it needs to rebuild its badly damaged military infrastructure in Gaza from foreign sources such as Qatar and Turkey, the report says that “Hamas must employ ever-increasing levels of brutality against its own civilians in order to extract funds. The heavy-handed measures it has taken are enraging civilians, most of whom already blame the armed group for triggering the destruction of their territory by launching the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.”

In addition, the residential areas of Gaza under Hamas control will remain a sea of rubble for some time to come because Trump Middle East negotiator Jared Kushner told reporters on October 20 that while the U.S. and its allies will be raising money for Gaza’s rehabilitation, “no reconstruction funds will be going into areas that Hamas controls.”

With its outside sources of income cut off, Hamas has resorted to trying to fund its operations by stealing from Gaza’s civilian population.

Reportedly, Hamas has begun “taxing civilians at unprecedented rates, demanding exorbitant fees for cigarettes, food, and tents. Hamas was reportedly charging as much as 500 shekels ($155) for a tiny beach plot on which to pitch tents, and demanded 3,000 shekels ($900) from one family for two years of back rent.”

The Peacecomms report also says that “Gazans… are expressing outrage that while Hamas is coercing them into paying these sums, it offers nothing in the way of services.”

HAMAS LEADERS RENEGING ON THEIR OBLIGATION TO DISARM

Meanwhile, several Hamas leaders have now publicly repudiated their prior agreement to the parts of Trump’s peace plan requiring the disarmament of Hamas fighters and the permanent demilitarization of Gaza. Over the weekend, Khaled Mashaal, a member of Hamas’ executive council, declared in a video address to an anti-Israel conference held in Istanbul, Turkey, that Hamas fighters will refuse to disarm or to give up their heavy weapons, or to relinquish their rule over Gaza to any external group, including the Trump peace plan’s proposed International Stabilization Force (ISF).

Mashaal’s declaration amounts to a rejection of the U.N. Security Council resolution passed on November 17 which authorizes the ISF to demilitarize Gaza including “the destruction and prevention of rebuilding of the military, terror, and offensive infrastructure [including tunnels and weapon production facilities], as well as the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups [Hamas and other terrorist groups operating in Gaza].”

Mashaal declared that the Hamas “resistance” and its weapons are the honor and pride of the Palestinian people and represent their right to defend themselves. He also insisted that the Palestinians alone must “decide their fate,” and that Hamas will not permit Gaza to be placed under any “form of trusteeship or mandate” or external oversight.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reacted to Mashaal’s statement by accusing Hamas of “making a mockery of President Donald Trump’s peace plan,” whose provisions it had previously approved.

On Monday, during a Knesset debate on the status of the Gaza ceasefire, Prime Minister Netanyahu responded directly to Mashaal’s statement that Hamas “will continue on our path and we will not disarm.” Netanyahu gave his commitment that “We [Israel] will not allow Hamas murderers to rearm and threaten us again. We are acting every day to prevent this.” Netanyahu then repeated his previous pledge that the mission of disarming Hamas “will be completed either the easy way or the hard way.”

In a weekend interview with the Ynet news website, Khalil al-Hayya, one of five members of Hamas’ top leadership in Gaza, said that he told Trump’s chief negotiators, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, that Hamas would only accept the ISF as a “separating force” positioned along Gaza’s borders to monitor the ceasefire, and would not allow it to operate inside Gaza.

The French-based AFP news service reports that Hossam Badran, another member of the Hamas political bureau, said that, “The second phase [of the Trump ceasefire plan] cannot begin as long as ‘the occupation’ (Israel) continues its violations of the agreement and evades its commitments. Hamas has asked the mediators to pressure ‘the occupation’ to complete the implementation of the first phase.” But Israel says that these so-called “violations” were air strikes in retaliation for attacks by Hamas fighters on Israeli troops manning the Yellow Line, and that they are permitted under the conditions of the ceasefire.

ONLY THE ISRAELI SIDE OF GAZA MAY BE REBUILT FIRST

According to a New York Times report, the United States has suggested that the ISF should be initially deployed only in the Israeli-controlled side of the yellow line dividing Gaza. The ISF would then provide security for the start of the reconstruction effort to build new “safe communities” in the Israeli-controlled “green zone,” complete with housing, schools, and medical services, in order to entice displaced Gaza civilians to leave the Hamas-controlled area of the Strip.

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu has expressed his opposition to the start of reconstruction efforts anywhere in Gaza before Hamas is disarmed and Gaza is fully demilitarized.

Another member of Hamas’ political bureau, Bassem Naim, told the Associated Press over the weekend that Hamas retains its “right to resist” Israel, and will only agree to lay down its arms to the armed forces of a newly established independent Palestinian state.

EVERY DAY IT DOESN’T DISARM, HAMAS GROWS STRONGER

However, Israeli military officials and strategists have warned that with each day of the ceasefire that passes without the disarmament of Hamas, the terrorist group deepens its control over its half of Gaza and strengthens its forces, making it harder for the proposed ISF or a newly trained Palestinian civilian police force envisioned in Trump’s peace plan to eventually replace it.

According to MK Moshe Tur-Paz a member of the Yesh Atid opposition party who sits on the Knesset’s powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the only way to have prevented the resurgence of Hamas would have been to introduce the proposed interim government for Gaza made up of unaffiliated Palestinian technocrats “at the moment the ceasefire started. . . [when] Hamas was at its weakest.”

Last Sunday, at a joint press conference with visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu said that the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza is “almost” complete, pending the return of the body of the last hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, and that he will be discussing the implementation of phase two of the ceasefire plan with President Trump during their planned meeting at the White House later this month. Trump also agreed with Netanyahu, in response to a question from a reporter about when phase two of his peace plan will be implemented, that “Phase two is moving along. It is going to happen pretty soon.”

NETANYAHU STILL FIGHTING THE IDEA OF A TWO-STATE SOLUTION

But Netanyahu declared in his statement during the press conference that, despite the reference in Trump’s peace plan of a path to the creation of a Palestinian state, Israel rejects that goal because, “They [the Palestinians] already had a state in Gaza, a defective state, and it was used to try to destroy the one and only Jewish state. We believe there’s a path to advance a broader peace with the Arab states and a path also to establish a workable peace with our Palestinian neighbors. But we’re not going to create a state that will be committed to our destruction at our doorstep.”

Netanyahu also said that “we will always insist upon. . . [retaining] the sovereign power of security from the Jordan River. . . to the Mediterranean Sea. . . in Israel’s hands. . . [so] that Israel will [be able] control its destiny, [and] continue to protect its security.”

Later Sunday, during a meeting with Israeli ambassadors, Netanyahu said that Israel’s recent military victories against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran have opened new diplomatic opportunities “because of the tectonic changes we made in the balance of power in the Middle East.”

ISRAEL HAS ADOPTED A NEW STRATEGY OF “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH”

“We no longer have a policy of containment,” Instead, Netanyahu explained, “We identify a threat, and we act.”

He said that Israel is now following a policy of “peace through strength,” and that the recent demonstration of Israel’s strength has prompted other countries to make peace with it.

Meanwhile, as progress in Gaza towards the implementation of the remaining points of Trump’s peace plan has been frozen, daily life in Israel has largely returned to its pre-war normal routines. Most of the thousands of reserve soldiers who were called up by the IDF for its final assault on Gaza City have now returned to their homes, families, and civilian jobs. Netanyahu’s right-wing governing coalition remains in power while struggling to pass proposed controversial legislation to resolve the issue of continuing the exemptions of yeshiva students from military service. The criminal trials of Netanyahu on multiple charges of corruption continue, whenever his physical presence somewhere else to run the country is not needed. Most foreign airlines have resumed their normal international flight schedules to and from Ben Gurion airport, now that it, like the rest of Israel, is no longer subject to sporadic threats of terrorist missile fire.

Hostage Square in the center of Tel Aviv is no longer needed to conduct vigils because all of the hostages, with one exception, are home again. The huge weekly Saturday night demonstrations called to rally support for the hostages have been replaced with the resumption of the pre-October 7 protests sponsored by the opposition parties and leftist groups calling for the overthrow of the duly elected Netanyahu government.

WHY IT IS STILL TOO SOON FOR ISRAEL TO DECLARE VICTORY

But Efraim Inbar, a professor emeritus of political studies at Bar Ilan University and the president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), warns that the multi-front war, which began with Hamas’ October 7 attack two years ago, is not over yet. He argues in an essay published on the JISS website that even after “pushing Hezbollah back from Israel’s northern border and significantly weakening it, dealing a devastating blow to the Syrian army, and destroying Iran’s key nuclear facilities, Israel still cannot claim victory. Those who express satisfaction with the war’s results thus far and believe it can be ended now suffer from strategic myopia.”

Inbar insists that because “the war began in Gaza, Gaza is where victory will be decided, [and] Israel must win by a knockout,” which it has not yet done.

He concedes that the IDF has accomplished many of its declared war goals. “The immediate threat Hamas posed has been eliminated. Nearly all the hostages have returned home. Hamas no longer controls the border area, and its rocket-production and launch infrastructure has been destroyed. It has lost… roughly 20,000 fighters [and] many thousands more have been wounded.”

However, Inbar points out, because of the difficulties of urban combat in Gaza’s built-up areas and the complexity of underground fighting in tunnels, the IDF was denied the quick victory over Hamas that Israel had initially hoped for. The duration of the war was further extended by the Biden administration’s interference in the IDF’s conduct of the war and the temporary “ceasefires that Israel was forced to accept for hostage releases.”

These delays enabled Hamas to survive at least partially intact until the fighting was finally stopped by President Trump’s intervention two months ago. Hamas’ survival itself, in addition to the stunning impact of its initial October 7 surprise attack, has enabled Hamas to claim victory despite the IDF’s impressive subsequent military accomplishments.

HAMAS HAS LOST IN BATTLE BUT HAS WON THE PROPAGANDA WAR

Hamas has also clearly won the propaganda war with Israel. It falsely accuses the IDF of deliberately targeting Gaza’s civilian population, which Hamas uses as human shields in violation of international law. It also accuses Israel of attacking protected humanitarian sites, such as hospitals, schools, and mosques in Gaza, which Hamas routinely uses as command centers and arms storage depots.

As the war in Gaza continued, Hamas succeeded in convincing the pro-Palestinian international news media to spread the deliberate falsehood that Israel was committing the war crime of genocide against Gaza’s population through starvation, by withholding the delivery of humanitarian aid. That lie enabled Israel’s enemies around the world to achieve further diplomatic gains that have deepened Israel’s international isolation.

Furthermore, as long as Hamas continues to maintain its foothold in Gaza, its potential for rebuilding its military infrastructure there will clearly pose a long-term threat to Israel’s national security.

ONLY ISRAEL CAN FINISH THE JOB OF ELIMINATING HAMAS

Looking forward, Inbar argues that because “it is difficult to imagine Hamas voluntarily disarming or relinquishing control,” the long-term threat it poses to Israel can only be eliminated by the physical expulsion of Hamas from Gaza. Furthermore, because no other country is willing to send its own troops to Gaza to do that dangerous job, because of the certainty of armed resistance from Hamas, Inbar concludes that, as in the past, only the IDF is willing and able to carry out this mission.

Furthermore, Inbar recalls, the IDF has carried out just such a mission before. In the summer of 1982, the IDF invaded Lebanon in response to harassing terrorist attacks on northern Israel launched from Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon. Quickly advancing Israeli troops were able to surround and lay siege to the PLO headquarters in West Beirut for two months. The standoff was ended by a U.S.-brokered agreement in which Israel agreed to lift the siege in return for the expulsion from Beirut of PLO leader Yasser Arafat with 14,000 of his PLO fighters, who were then resettled in Tunis, Syria, Jordan, Sudan, and Yemen.

Inbar suggests that the same procedure, the expulsion of all remaining Hamas fighters in Gaza to a Middle East state willing to take them in, such as Turkey, Algeria, or Qatar, would permanently eliminate any future Hamas threat to Israel’s national security, and make it the most desirable final outcome for the war in Gaza.

Unfortunately, Inbar suggests any effort by Israel to physically expel Hamas from Gaza would be likely to meet opposition from Turkey and Qatar, the same Middle East countries that served as the mediators for the negotiations that ultimately led to the U.S.-sponsored Trump 20-point peace plan. They would oppose the expulsion of Hamas because it shares the same Muslim Brotherhood beliefs as the leaders of Turkey and Qatar.

Inbar believes that Egypt, the other mediator involved in negotiating the Gaza ceasefire deal, would also prefer a weakened Hamas to remain in Gaza as a “nuisance” for the Israeli government, even though the current Egyptian president, Abdel el-Sissi, considers the Egyptian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood to be a threat to his own government.

THE NEED FOR A SPEEDY IDF VICTORY

When Netanyahu meets with President Trump at the White House later this month, if there has been no progress in the efforts to disarm Hamas by then, Inbar expects Netanyahu to ask for Trump’s permission for the IDF to launch a lightning frontal assault to seize the entire Gaza Strip and finish the job of crushing the remnants of Hamas before its supporters in the international community can mobilize enough diplomatic pressure to force Israel to accept another ceasefire. But the final victory over Hamas must be quick, for after almost four years of mass slaughter on both sides in Ukraine and two years of utter destruction in Gaza, Professor Inbar believes that the rest of the “world has no [more] patience for long wars.”

But once that complete victory is in hand, Israel can give Hamas the same choice it gave to Arafat and the PLO in Beirut in 1982: accept expulsion from Gaza or face extermination.

The expulsion of Hamas from Gaza also seems necessary to assure the success of the Trump peace plan, because it is hard to believe that, on “the day after” the first phase of the ceasefire is complete, the leaders of Hamas will peacefully step aside and turn Gaza over to a new government made up of politically unaffiliated Palestinian technocrats.

The final defeat of Hamas by Israel would be a setback for all of the Islamic terrorist groups threatening Western-style democracies around the world and set an inspiring example for them to follow.

ISRAEL IS DOING THE DIRTY WORK FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD

As German Chancellor Merz memorably put it this past summer, after Israeli air power, with some American help, neutralized the threat from Iran’s nuclear weapons program, Israel is “doing the dirty work” for the entire civilized world.

Writing in the Jerusalem Post, MK Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionist Party agrees with Professor Inbar’s conclusion that, in light of the current refusal of the leaders of Hamas to give up their arms voluntarily, it is clear that Israel is the only country in the world that is capable and willing to risk the lives of its soldiers to disarm Hamas. Tal declares that Israel can and must, “out of necessity,” take the opportunity to finish the job of dismantling Hamas’ remaining military capabilities. He also warns that Israel simply cannot afford to ignore the threat by Hamas’ current leaders that they intend to launch another October 7 attack whenever they can, because “the consequences are too grave.”

Tal is also opposed to any suggestion that the Palestinian Authority (PA) could provide a suitable “alternative Palestinian leadership in Gaza,” because it ignores the “political, institutional, and ideological realities [about the PA] that have not changed in decades.”

Among its long list of the PA’s disqualifying faults, Tal notes that it “refuses to denounce Hamas, glorifies and funds terrorism, educates children to hate Jews, and lacks both legitimacy and operational capacity.”

In addition, Tal writes, the PA “views Israel, not Hamas, as its primary adversary. It cannot impose governance in parts of [the West Bank] under its nominal control, [and] it certainly cannot assert authority in Gaza after years of Hamas domination.”

ISRAEL STILL MENDING ITS FENCES WITH QATAR

Meanwhile, according to an Axios report, President Trump’s chief negotiator, Steve Witkoff, arranged and hosted a meeting last Sunday in New York City between Mossad chief David Barnea, representing Israel, and an unnamed senior official of Qatar, to enhance cooperation between Israel and Qatar as the Trump ceasefire agreement for Gaza moves into phase two. The meeting was also intended to continue the process of repairing Israeli-Qatari relations, which were badly strained by Israel’s September 9 air strike on a Hamas office in Qatar’s capital city of Doha. The strike was intended to kill key Hamas leaders, but missed them and instead killed four lower-level Hamas members and a Qatari security guard.

In response, Qatar withdrew from its efforts to mediate the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, and it took the personal intervention of President Trump to get Prime Minister Netanyahu to place a phone call from the Oval Office to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and apologize for the Israeli air strike that violated Qatar’s national sovereignty. That persuaded Qatar to resume its mediation efforts, which resulted in the agreement by Israel and Hamas to President Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

QATAR REFUSING TO FUND THE GAZA RECONSTRUCTION

While Qatar is now committed to do whatever it can to support the implementation of phase two of the peace plan, Al-Thani said in an interview last Sunday at an annual diplomatic conference in Doha that Qatar is not willing contribute the money needed to rebuild Gaza because, “We are not the ones who are going to write the check to rebuild what others destroyed.” Then, to make it clear who was to blame, he added, “When you are talking about Gaza, Israel flattened this land.”

Meanwhile, the Qataris are continuing their mediating efforts by encouraging Hamas to comply with the provisions of phase two of the Trump plan, to which it had originally agreed. Specifically, while Hamas leaders have said that they are still willing to hand over control of Gaza to a government made up of Palestinian technocrats, they now reject the idea of the ISF taking over security control of Gaza and will not agree to give up their weapons, because they insist on their right to continue their war against Israel.

Nevertheless, the Times of Israel reported that, according to a U.S. official, the Qatari mediators are now trying to coax Hamas to agree to a phased disarmament plan that would begin during phase two with the surrender of its heavier weapons, such as rockets and missiles, and then give up its lighter weapons at a later phase of the peace plan.

However, at the Doha conference, both Qatar’s Prime Minister al-Thani and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that they do not consider the cessation of fighting in Gaza that began on October 10 to be a true ceasefire.

While al-Thani agreed that “We are at the critical moment” of the Gaza peace plan, he added, “What we have just done is a pause. We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire. A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces, there is stability back in Gaza [and] people can go in and out, which is not the case today.”

QATAR URGING TRUMP TO REVIVE THE TWO-STATE SOLUTION

Al-Thani declared that Qatar also views phase two of Trump’s Gaza peace plan as “temporary because, at the end of the day, if we are just resolving what happened in Gaza… It’s not enough. There is a root for this conflict.”

The Qatari prime minister sought to expand the scale of Trump’s proposal to stabilize Gaza into an effort to revive the two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the creation of a Palestinian state. Al-Thani declared, “This conflict is not only about Gaza, but also the West Bank. It’s about the rights of the Palestinians for their state. We are hoping that we can work together with the U.S. administration to achieve this vision.”

According to an Israel Hayom report by Danny Zaken, in response to this effort to restart the failed Oslo peace process with the PA, the Israeli government has “established a comprehensive list of [required] conditions for Palestinian Authority reforms, [which includes] the elimination of refugee status for Palestinians living in [the West Bank] and Gaza.”

THE REFORMS THAT ISRAEL IS DEMANDING FROM THE PA

The report says that according to “Arab and Western diplomatic sources. . . these conditions encompass shuttering all U.N. refugee agencies, chiefly UNRWA (the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees) … with particular emphasis on Gaza, while transferring complete responsibility for civilian needs to the Palestinian Authority itself. Israel further insists on transforming “refugee camps” into standard neighborhoods or towns, and abolishing the refugee designation throughout [the areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Zaken also writes that Israel has expanded its list of “essential preconditions for accepting a process culminating in Palestinian statehood, as mandated by the Trump [peace] plan that. . . Prime Minister Netanyahu endorsed.”

Israel Hayom reports that Israel’s requirements now include: “complete Hamas disarmament, comprehensive Israeli security authority with unrestricted military operations even in Palestinian Authority-controlled zones, total demilitarization of Palestinian territories excepting lightly armed police forces, meaningful curriculum overhauls in Palestinian Authority educational institutions from kindergarten through university eliminating antisemitic and anti-Israel materials, population-wide de-radicalization initiatives, genuine Palestinian Authority security operations against terror organizations, and additional measures.”

During his joint press conference with German Chancellor Merz Monday, Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel has “sidestepped the Palestinian Authority because it lacks a peace commitment.”

Netanyahu said that he is “skeptical” of the claim that the Palestinian Authority can be “transformed” into a true partner for peace with Israel. As part of that PA transformation, Netanyahu insisted that, “They must cease indoctrinating their children in murdering Israelis and compensating terrorists.”

When Al-Thani was pressed by reporters at the Doha Forum on Qatar’s willingness to host Hamas leaders, he responded that the open channel that Qatar maintains with the leaders of Hamas has been critical for reaching every ceasefire agreement and hostage release during the Gaza war.

He also charged that many of the Israeli government officials who have criticized Qatar for its long history of generous support for Hamas are guilty of hypocrisy when they rely on Qatar’s mediation efforts to stop the fighting in Gaza and to secure the release of the 250 hostages that Hamas seized during its October 7 attack.

“Qatar provides a platform for those parties to talk. It doesn’t mean that we are taking one side or the other. Our role is to make sure that the dialogue is ongoing and the dialogue is coming out with a positive outcome… that ends conflicts,” Al-Thani claimed.

TURKEY WANTS A ROLE IN GAZA’S FUTURE OVER ISRAEL’S OBJECTIONS

In his address to the Doha Forum, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Fidan stated that “we should be realistic” about what to expect from the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

“There is a big discussion taking place [on] how to form [the ISF], what [will be] the specific mission statements and what will be the rules of engagement,” Fidan said, adding the ISF’s list of contributing countries and its command structure is still not final.

“Our first objective in deploying the ISF,” Fisdan declared, “is to separate Palestinians from the Israelis on [the] borderline. This will be our main objective. Then we can address the other remaining issues.”

Fidan also told Reuters that a credible Palestinian civil administration and a vetted, trained police force should be in place in order to allow Hamas to disarm as required by Trump’s plan. He added that without those initial conditions in place, expecting Hamas to disarm is neither “realistic nor doable.”

While Turkey has privately offered to contribute troops to the ISF, Israel has been adamant in rejecting the offer because the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has long been one of Israel’s most outspoken international critics, and the Turkish government has also been a leading supporter of Hamas. However, Turkish Foreign Minister Fridan has told reporters that the U.S. has been urging Israel to accept Turkey’s offer to provide its troops for the ISF.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also spoke at the diplomatic conference in Doha, and called for the deployment of monitors from the International Stabilization Force, “as soon as possible on the ground because one party, which is Israel, is every day violating the ceasefire.”

Abdelatty also said that the Rafah border crossing “is not going to be a gateway for [the] displacement [of Gaza’s population]. It’s only for flooding Gaza with humanitarian and medical care.”

There has also been some resistance to the implementation of certain aspects of the Trump peace plan from the Israeli side. Because Hamas did not keep its commitment to promptly return the bodies of all of the October 7 hostages still in Gaza, Israel delayed the promised reopening of the Gaza border crossing into Egypt from Rafah for more than a month. However, because Hamas has continued to release more of the hostage bodies, Israel offered last week to partially reopen the Rafah crossing only for Palestinians who want to cross into Egypt. But Egypt rejected that offer and insisted that it would not agree to the reopening of the Rafah crossing unless Palestinians in Egypt would be permitted to cross into Gaza as well.

TRUMP EAGER TO LAUNCH PHASE TWO BY THE END OF THIS MONTH

Despite all of these difficulties, a Trump administration official told The Times of Israel last week that President Trump is hoping to announce the transition to the second phase of his ceasefire plan within two weeks, roughly coinciding with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s next planned visit to Trump. At that time, Trump hopes to announce the launching of an interim Hamas-free government for Gaza made up of Palestinian technocrats, and the deployment of the International Stabilization Force, which will be overseen by a Board of Peace headed by President Trump himself.

However, IDF Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir announced that the IDF will dig in along the Yellow Line, defining the area of Gaza now occupied by Israeli troops and treating it as the new Israeli border with Hamas-controlled Gaza, “serving as a forward defensive line for our communities and a line of operational activity.”

He also reiterated that, from his point of view, the mission of the IDF in Gaza “will not be complete until the last fallen hostage, Sergeant Ran Gvili, is brought home.”

General Zamir also made it clear that the IDF is prepared to remain inside the Yellow Line for as long as it takes, and to do whatever it takes, to finish the job of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza, as a necessity for safeguarding Israel’s national security.