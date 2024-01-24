The Anthony Fauci House of Cards Collapses

A moment of reckoning had come for Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Chief Medical Advisor as he faced two days of congressional grilling earlier this month over his policies and actions during the pandemic.

Touted by the left as “America’s Doctor,” Fauci was despised by the right for being the public face of the Biden administration’s authoritarian approach toward Covid, with its draconian masking, lockdown and vaccine mandates.

He drew ridicule by representing himself as the embodiment of scientific truth, spurning those who disagree with him as attacking “science.”

“If they aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, they’re really attacking science because I represent science,” he proclaimed in a TV news appearance.

Earlier investigations into the government’s botched Covid response and the origins of the coronavirus had reached a dead end while Fauci was still in office, with GOP lawmakers vowing to continue their probe after he stepped down.

Some critics, such as Senator Rand Paul, even called for his prosecution over claims that he funded dangerous gain of function experiments in Wuhan that may have created the coronavirus and allowed it to escape.

Gain-of-function is a laboratory technique that genetically manipulates a virus and can increase its transmissibility and toxicity. The technique is risky because it can be used to alter a virus into a bioweapon. It is also illegal in this country.

Whether or not he was instrumental in causing the pandemic, Fauci promoted a series of policies in America and the rest of the world that arguably did even more damage than the virus.

The lockdowns were the costliest public-policy mistake ever made during peacetime in America, critics say. The world’s leading epidemiologists had warned that lockdowns would be futile and cause terrible collateral damage, which is why they were never before attempted on a grand scale, but Fauci ignored that advice.

‘Social Distancing’ Lit the Match

The sight of four attorneys flanking Dr. Fauci at the recent two-day congressional hearings reinforced the sense that GOP lawmakers expected to raise issues that might potentially draw the former NIAID director into legal hot water.

Although the House hearing was held behind closed doors, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, provided a summary of key takeaways. His press release reveals that as the hearings played out, almost every one of the “scientific facts” Americans had been fed during the pandemic to justify restrictions on their freedom began to unravel.

In one extraordinary admission, Fauci stated that the “6 ft. social distancing” requirement was never backed by science—it “sort of just appeared,” to use his exact words.

This doctrine, framed as a vital strategy for limiting the spread of Covid, became the core of a fear-mongering campaign that led to the sweeping lockdowns on both sides of the Atlantic, responsible for wreaking havoc across human society.

Wall Street Journal said that the 6ft rule was first questioned in August 2020 in the British Medical Journal. Officials nonetheless promoted the arbitrary rule “because they didn’t trust Americans to understand scientific nuance or, for that matter, anything,” the WSJ wrote.

The 6 ft. rule was also a key reason for the mask mandates that were imposed coast to coast as the pandemic spread. It’s well known that early in the pandemic, Fauci wasn’t recommending average citizens wear masks. He said as much in media appearances.

“Right now, in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks,” Fauci told “60 Minutes” in March of 2020.

“The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material,” he emailed former Secretary of Health Sylvia Burwell in Feb. 2020. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keeping out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you,” Fauci said, adding he did not recommend Burwell mask up.

As government pressure grew, the medical community changed its tune and insisted masking was essential to halting the spread of the pandemic. Fauci went from saying “there is no need to mask up” to recommending double and triple masking.

The Path To Insanity

With authorities and the media stoking panic, there was even talk of wearing goggles to shield the eyes from being infected by the virus. As people were led down to the path to insanity, “contact tracing” began, to find and isolate healthy people who had merely been in relative proximity to someone infected.

Those who went about outside unmasked were accused of callously endangering the lives of others. Fear-mongering reached the heights of absurdity as authorities closed the beaches, gave $1,000 tickets for surfing, and covered outdoor skate parks in sand.

Parks departments padlocked basketball courts and took down the rims, one of the few recreational outlets available to inner city youth.

Houses of worship, schools and businesses were locked down for an extraordinary length of time. People lost their jobs or their livelihoods. Lives were destroyed by financial hardship, loneliness, depression, despair and addiction.

A generation of children suffer from stunted social skills due to years out of the school system with limited social interaction.

The US Department of Education released statistics in September 2022 showing reading scores among nine-year-olds had plummeted over the course of the pandemic to their lowest point in 30 years. Math scores fell for the first time ever in a half-century of tracking, the New York Post reported.

In addition, rates of alcoholism and drug addiction among young people skyrocketed. Physical child abuse and suicides of minors more than tripled during the pandemic lockdowns, according to US News.

But fear-mongering sold papers and scored higher ratings for journalists, while enshrining Fauci as the exclusive voice of Covid authority for an entire nation. For power-loving elites, all the collateral damage of lockdowns was worth it.

Now we are told by the same (former) voice of authority who imposed rules like social distancing that the idea “sort of just appeared”? How many other requirements, recommendations and mandates—touted as life-saving measures —sort of just appeared?

Did the virus also “sort of just appear?” Did it really come out of nowhere, spontaneously appearing in nature, as Fauci and his boss, former NIH director Francis Collins, insisted?

Crushing The Lab Leak Theory

At the very start of the pandemic, the corona virus was believed first to have originated in a Chinese wet market. Then, as it emerged that the city of Wuhan, China hosted a biosecurity lab known to have worked precisely with the type of respiratory virus that matched Covid-19, speculation grew that the virus had been the subject of lab experiments and had escaped.

Determined not to allow that theory to gain traction, Anthony Fauci and his boss, former NIH director Francis Collins, worked diligently to suppress it. They claimed it was impossible for it to have been created in the laboratory, and poured scorn on the opinion of experts who saw signs of human tampering in the membranes of the virus.

Their efforts have been traced in declassified emails released through FOIA requests.

Some of the emails report details of a pivotal teleconference in February 2020 between Fauci and top virologists, in which the scientists initially assessed the deadly coronavirus to have an unnatural origin—meaning it showed signs of human manipulation.

But in a matter of days, the virologists rapidly reversed themselves in a now famous “Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” paper published in Nature, a prominent scientific journal.

How did this unusual turnabout happen?

“The emails show that Dr. Fauci “prompted” or commissioned — and had final approval on — a scientific paper written specifically in February 2020 to disprove the theory that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China,” the New York Post reported.

Fauci frequently cited this paper he himself had orchestrated to discredit experts who suggested the virus might have originated in the laboratory. (He hid his own role in the document, telling an audience, “I don’t know who [the authors] are, but it’s worthwhile to read their paper.”)

Why Fauci and his boss Collins fought so hard to suppress this hypothesis is no mystery. The Wuhan lab is believed to have engaged in gain-of-function experimentation, a dangerous form of research that tampered with viruses to make them more lethal. This research was allegedly funded by the NIH and NIAID, federal agencies headed by Collins and Fauci.

If the pandemic were traced to a virus created by gain-of-function experiments funded by the United States, that would spell disaster for these two men.

Rewriting the Narrative

Four years later, the official narrative has been turned upside down. Dr. Fauci claimed before members of Congress this month that he “never felt strongly one way or the other” regarding the different theories of the virus’ origins. He simply “kept an open mind” about the question as a good scientist should.

This is vintage Fauci, spinning the truth, distorting facts and outright lying.

In this case, there are dozens of videotaped interviews on news shows from 2020-2021 in which Fauci, far from expressing “an open mind,” proclaimed that the evidence “strongly” suggested the virus’s “natural occurrence.”

In addition, he is on record on multiple occasions denying there was any compelling scientific evidence to indicate a man-made component to the corona virus, while the Fauci camp mocked those who favored this theory as conspiracy theorists.

Smoking Gun Email

In past congressional testimony, Fauci had been adamant that the United States does not fund “gain-of-function research” in Wuhan. At this month’s congressional hearings, however, he was faced with a 2020 email in which he admitted to a colleague that he’s in fact aware of gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

The former NIAID director was caught. He could not deny having written the email. Instead, he pivoted, saying he should not have stated he knew about gain-of function in Wuhan “as a fact.”

He then told the committee that gain-of-function is not what it is commonly understood to be, citing a new definition that has replaced an earlier one that was removed from the NIH website.

The committee members weren’t buying it.

“Dr. Fauci repeatedly played semantics with the definition of gain-of-function in an attempt to avoid conceding that NIH funded potentially dangerous research in China,” noted committee chairman Brad Wenstrup.

The alleged duplicity infuriated Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, who said Fauci, should “go to prison” over his “dishonesty” in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and habitual lying to Congress. Sen. Paul accused Fauci of directly contributing to the deaths of millions with his decision to “fund dangerous research.”

“There’s also a certain amount of culpability in the Biden administration throughout several different departments, USAID, NIH, and HHS. They’re withholding documents because they funded the lab in Wuhan, not just once, not just twice, but for a decade,” Sen. Paul said.

Chairman Brad Wenstrup of the select subcommittee noted the admission of serious negligence in Dr. Fauci’s testimony about his own performance as head of NIAID.

“He testified he signed off on every foreign and domestic NIAID grant without reviewing the proposals. While leading the nation’s Covid-19 response and influencing the public narrative, he simultaneously had no idea what was happening under his own jurisdiction at NIAID,” the committee chairman said.

Coercive Mandates Backfired

At the height of the pandemic, Fauci pushed for stronger and stricter mandates to force people into taking the vaccine.

“When you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological garbage and get vaccinated,” the Wenstrup press release quotes Fauci as saying.

Today the former NIAID director acknowledges these coercive policies backfired. “During his interview today,” Wenstrup noted, “Dr. Fauci claimed that the policies and mandates he promoted may unfortunately increase vaccine hesitancy for years to come.”

Fauci himself engendered vaccine hesitancy in another way: he was forced to admit during press conferences ever-declining estimates of mRNA efficacy as studies poured in, demonstrating the vaccines’ waning effects.

A viral video consisting of back-to-back snippets from actual Fauci press conferences captures the former NIAID director announcing ever-declining estimates of mRNA vaccine efficacy, from the original claim of 95 percent, to 80 percent, then 70, then to below 50 percent, and ultimately negative protection.

Rasmussen Poll: Americans Suspect Vaccines are to Blame For “Unexplained Death”

Although Fauci never admitted it, another reason for rising vaccine hesitancy is that Americans have begun to suspect the mRNA vaccines are not “safe and effective” as advertised, a recent Rasmussen Poll showed.

The report released this month found that 53 percent of American adults “believe it’s likely that side effects of Covid-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths.”

These findings, and a discussion of the mechanisms behind vaccine injury, were explored just two days after the House Subcommittee hearings on Pandemic Origins concluded, in a hearing chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-GA.

At this session, world renowned specialists including Dr. Peter McCullough, adult internal medicine, cardiology; Dr. Ryan Cole, clinical pathology; and Dr. Kirk Milhoan, pediatric cardiology, presented testimony.

Dr. McCullough called the mRNA shots “the most dangerous gamble anyone could have put forward to the American people.”

“The vaccines are brand new technology that installs the genetic code for the spike protein in the body,” he explained. “But there was no knowledge of whether the body gets rid of the genetic code, or what shuts it off.

“Or if it doesn’t turn off, does it keep on producing spike protein in some people? Spike is lethal. Spike protein traveling from cell to cell, through the bloodstream and to all the organs..?

“There was no knowledge about any of this,” McCullough said. “Normally there is a 5-year regulatory window to monitor gene products to determine safety. All of this was sidestepped with the mRNA shots.”

The Cells Don’t Lie

McCullough quoted studies that found that “mRNA with spike protein were stuck in the hearts of vaccine recipients up to 30 days after vaccination, surrounded by inflamed tissue.”

Other studies found spike protein in the lymph nodes and circulating in the bloodstream six months after the shot. These developments have led to a huge spike in autoimmune diseases where the human body fights against itself.

Cardiologists are seeing a steep rise in myocarditis events, life-threatening blood clots, among other diseases.

“The cells don’t lie,” testified Dr. Cole, who owns one of the largest independent laboratories in Idaho. “We see the damage under the microscope…The Covid shots are causing worm-like, rubbery blood clots that are several inches to several feet in length, and are often deadly. These are unprecedented in my experience. Countless people have been harmed.”

All three witnesses called for market withdrawal of all Covid-19 vaccine products for safety concerns.

At the end of the two-hour hearing, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis, issued a plea to physicians and other healthcare workers to come forward, “be honest about past missteps, and get on the right side of history.”