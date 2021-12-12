Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021

Email Sign-Up

logo

Taanis 30: Face it to Fix it

On this daf, we find reasons why the fifteenth of Av is a Yom Tov.

Although we feel somewhat consoled from after midday on the tenth of Av—it is from then that the laws of mourning cease—our recovery reaches its peak on the fifteenth of Av. On the ninth of Av, we have finally faced our faults and we prepare to change them. We work to slowly transform negative attitudes and actions. This is similar to one who must get into shape for a great event. To do one’s best, it is imperative to isolate weaknesses and work on them. This is one reason why the ninth of Av is a moed and the fifteenth of Av is a Yom Tov. Although this is the avodah of these days before Elul, we can do this throughout the year (Chochmah Umussar)

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Rise Like a Lion

Dec 8, 2021

The emotional meetings between the brothers and Yosef reach a crescendo in Parshas Vayigash. The brothers came several times to Mitzrayim in search of food,

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US