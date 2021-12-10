Taanis 28: Overcoming Yovon

On this daf, we find that one recites Hallel all eight days of Chanukah.

Rav Nosson of Breslov explains why: “The main way to overcome the force of the heresy of Yovon is through holy speech, especially praising Hashem. Hallel, the ultimate expression of festive praise, is especially suited to nullify the forces of Yovon and help us get through the difficult winter months. When we recite the full Hallel for eight days, we are imbued with deep-seated emunah that our Torah and mitzvos light up the darkness of this world” (Otzar Hayirah, Chanukah).