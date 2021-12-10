Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Friday, Dec 10, 2021

Email Sign-Up

logo

Taanis 28: Overcoming Yovon

On this daf, we find that one recites Hallel all eight days of Chanukah.

Rav Nosson of Breslov explains why: “The main way to overcome the force of the heresy of Yovon is through holy speech, especially praising Hashem. Hallel, the ultimate expression of festive praise, is especially suited to nullify the forces of Yovon and help us get through the difficult winter months. When we recite the full Hallel for eight days, we are imbued with deep-seated emunah that our Torah and mitzvos light up the darkness of this world” (Otzar Hayirah, Chanukah).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Rise Like a Lion

Dec 8, 2021

The emotional meetings between the brothers and Yosef reach a crescendo in Parshas Vayigash. The brothers came several times to Mitzrayim in search of food,

Read More »

Say Thank You

Dec 8, 2021

Did you ever get a funny feeling When one starts praising you? “I loved your speech!” “You sing so nice” “You’re great at what you

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US