Friday, Dec 3, 2021
Friday, Dec 3, 2021

Email Sign-Up

logo

Taanis 20: The Little Things

On this daf, we find a sage who mistreated someone by greeting him improperly but then begged for forgiveness.

It is certainly distinctive that agriculture in Eretz Yisroel is so dependent on rainfall. Farmers are very anxious that there be enough of the right sort of rain to ensure that their crop yield is maximal. Our sages explain that rainfall in Eretz Yisroel depends on how we act.

One Simchas Torah years ago, a group of farmers approached Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein and asked him what they could do to ensure that there would be good rains that year. “We want to know what our obligation is. Where should we put our energies to hopefully act properly so that rain will come?

The rov gave a surprising reply: “One thing you can do is greet people cheerfully. Even being careful in such a simple thing can help bring rain.

“This is true regarding all levels of interpersonal relations. We improve our interpersonal relationships practically by little things, like how we greet others. By acting friendly, we can sometimes literally impart life to our neighbor or friend who may be enduring a difficult time in life or having a hard day. And the opposite is also true. How many days have been ruined by a little insensitivity or a slight lack of regard for our fellows?

“Not too long ago, a visitor came to see me. He was very disgruntled because the people in the shul where he prayed didn’t greet him or even appear to notice the stranger in their midst. He was very insulted by this oversight, which was surely unintentional. It hurt him greatly. Such a little thing can sometimes determine how much rain we will get. It is therefore worth working on being careful to encourage the people we meet and to be vigilant never to do anything that could offend someone” (Tuvcha Yabiu, Part I, p. 31).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Strike a Match

Dec 1, 2021

As the winter begins to set in, bringing with it early nights and cold weather, Chanukah arrives, warming our hearts and souls, and bringing much

Read More »

Light of the Limping

Dec 1, 2021

The seforim mention numerous remozim associating Parshas Mikeitz with Chanukah. Our ears perk up, especially when a halachic authority of great renown quotes such a

Read More »

Incandescent Darkness

Dec 1, 2021

Light, we often think, is the opposite of darkness. There are times we cannot see, and times when everything is so brilliantly clear. One allows

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US