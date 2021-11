On this daf, we find that Moshe sat on a stone to show his empathy for the plight of the Jewish people.

“During World War I, the Chofetz Chaim slept on the floor or a bench in the kitchen, with only his hands for a pillow. When his household members asked him why, he replied, “At a time when Jewish korbanos fall on the battlefields and our people freeze and starve every day, you expect me to sleep in a comfortable bed with a pillow and a blanket?!” (Mizahav Sheva).